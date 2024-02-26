Velocio Leg Warmer

The Velocio Leg Warmers offer excellent protection in cool-to-mild temperatures and are particularly suited to dry conditions. They fold down nicely to an easily portable bundle, making them ideal for days when you might want to start the ride wearing them, before you peel them off to get some sun on your legs when things warm up.

We had some pretty mild weeks through December, which provided ample opportunity to test out Velocio's standard leg warmers – Velocio also makes a Thermal version that I'll be reviewing shortly. However, even though the ones I tested don't carry a thermal label, they certainly offered better protection than I'd anticipated. The lightweight, silk-like fabric belies the warmers' protection.

Fabrics and fit

They're made from a blend of 74% polyamide and 26% elastane that unusually for Velocio is not recycled, and it glides effortlessly over your skin. There's no fleecy lining – cosy certainly isn't a good description here. Cool and silky is a more accurate way of describing the feel when you pull the warmers on. There's no kind of windproofing or water-resistant DWR treatment, which might appear to make them a pretty basic product. However, there's still a lot to like about the design and performance of Velocio's leg warmers.

The warmers are tailored, so the left and right labelling guarantees that you get a perfect fit. The flat-lock seams further add to comfort, and I never sensed excessive bunching behind the knee or prickly/irritating/itchy seams when I was wearing them.

One of the most notable features – or perhaps an absence – is that these warmers have no aggressive silicone grippers, or indeed any kind of wide, elasticated band. I love the idea of their being no obvious thigh-anchor. After all, this can often be the cause of irritation or the dreaded 'sausage leg' effect, though I do have to admit to initially being sceptical about the lack of grippers.

Velocio's warmers rely instead on their perfect fit and the elasticity of the fabric to stay put. Is this really possible? I must say I was genuinely surprised, and very happy that they didn't slip down on any of my rides. Admittedly, I've always combined them with shorts that offer a good degree of compression – and if you wear your shorts until the compression has gone, these warmers might not be for you.

I'd say that getting the correct sizing is crucial to prevent gravity taking a hold. In the past, I've gone a size up with leg warmers in an attempt to avoid thigh squeeze. Velocio's size guide, which directs you to use the same size as you would for its bib shorts, uses both height and weight and it gave me the perfect fit. In short, don't size up.

Given that the leg warmers rely on the material's elasticity to stay up, there's a chance that they'll begin to lose some of their staying power after a prolonged period of wearing and washing. Encouragingly, I've noted no loss of elasticity during testing, but in reality a few weeks is trivial when compared to the years of wear I'd hope to get having spent in excess of £50 on them in the first place.

Performance

The lightweight nature of these warmers doesn't result in a huge compromise where protection is concerned. They perform admirably in cool conditions around 8-12°C when they provide ample insulation without hindering your movement. And as they're 100% breathable you won't find yourself overheating either. What's more, their ability to swiftly dry out makes them a great choice if the roads are damp but it's not actually raining, or if there are very light showers about.

Another feature of Velocio's Leg Warmers that I appreciated is their portability – they roll up into a tidy package that fits easily into a rear pocket. If you're looking for leg warmers to pack into your spring training camp suitcase, these would be ideal – well-suited to cool starts and easy to peel off when the mercury rises.

Value

As someone who wears leg warmers a lot from spring through to autumn, I feel that having several decent pairs is essential for my cycling wardrobe. And I think something that's breathable, quick drying, stays put and is packable is definitely worth spending your money on. Velocio's leg warmers tick all these boxes, and in my opinion would represent £53 well spent.

There are cheaper – and even much cheaper – options available. The £14.99 Van Rysel Cool Weather Cycling Leg Warmers haven't increased in price since Stu reviewed them back in 2021, though as he points out they're actually knee warmers rather than leg warmers!

If you need similar protection to that offered by the Velocio warmers, the Spatz Burnr 4 Season Warmers might be worth considering. Jamie rated them when he reviewed them, and they're one of our favourites in our best arm and leg warmers buyer's guide.

Many of the more expensive warmers such as the £80 7mesh Colorado Warmers boast water resistance and increased protection against the cold, so comparing them directly is a little unfair. But if you are looking for greater protection from the elements, Stu was certainly impressed with them.

Conclusion

I've been impressed with the Velocio leg warmers. Their optimal fit and the material's elasticity provided sufficient staying power when combined with compressive shorts to ensure that they stayed in place when I was riding. They're versatile enough for you to get your money's too, offering all-day protection in autumn and spring as well as easy-to-peel-off protection in summer.

Verdict

Perfect for cool-to-mild, dry days and with no risk of sausage leg – and they fit easily in a back pocket

