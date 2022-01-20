Vel Seat Pack 7L

The Vel Seat Pack is very well made, user friendly, and stable on the bike, and has a nifty air purge valve to make the most of its capacity. It's constructed using a tough Hypalon material, the same stuff that rigid inflatable boats are made from, and is highly durable and totally waterproof. I found it worked really well.

First off, it's easily attached using the two loops through the saddle rail and a Velcro strap around the seatpost. This pulls nice and tight, with a generous amount of Velcro to hold it secure. The saddle rail loops have wide sections that sit over the rails, which also help keep the pack in place.

At 16.5cm high, it takes up a good chunk of seatpost (it took up all of mine), so it's probably not suitable if you are running a dropper post.

The purge valve makes it easy to squeeze any air from the bag when rolling it up, to make the most of all seven litres, and the two straps to compress the bag are on a loop, so they pull tight but don't have any excess dangle, like I've found can happen on some seatpacks.

The area of the pack closest to the seatpost has the most reinforcement, where the Hypalon material forms a box section. It seemed logical to me to fill this area up with heavier items like tools and CO2 cartridges, leaving the more pliable section of the pack for squashier items like clothing.

I've found the pack really useful for carrying extra spares, tubes, clothing and food on winter rides; it's perfect for carrying an extra jacket for warmth at the coffee stop.

It would also cope with an overnight B&B stop on a two-day credit card ride in summer; I loaded it up with the same items I took for a two-day ride I did in July last year, stuffing in a full set of summer cycling clothes, plus shorts and T-shirt for wearing in the evening. The air purge valve really helped to squeeze as much in as possible.

When using it for commuting, I've been able to fit in my bike tools, three inner tubes, plus my tightly rolled-up work clothes – and sandwiches! No shoes, but I keep those at work anyway.

I really like the fact that the box section part near the seatpost stays put, so it's an easy pack to fill up or take stuff from while it's still mounted to the bike. Quite a few seatpacks I've tried don't make that easy as they are pliable all over; it's easier to pack them when fully removed from the bike. The Vel is a real winner for usability.

It's fully waterproof too, which you'd expect being made of boat material; everything stays bone dry, and the underside acts an extra mudguard, which was very welcome along some of Somerset's filthiest lanes.

Out of the saddle efforts aren't a problem as there is minimal 'sway' side to side, probably because it's so well attached to the seatpost.

And because of the pack's conical design, with the area closest to the seatpost and under the saddle being narrow, widening out towards the back of the pack, I didn't get any rub or leg chafing.

There are a few slits of webbing cut into the Hypalon material, vertically and horizontally, so attaching lights or eleasticated straps for adding a few lightweight items on top (such as bananas and flip-flops) is easy. You'll need to provide your own straps, bungees or cords for this, though, as none are included.

There are a couple of reflective logos on the seatpack for additional side visibility as well, which is a nice touch.

The Vel seat pack is easy to look after. Despite getting repeatedly drenched in mud, this just sloughs off with a warm sponge, the pack coming up like new each time. I did a bit of research into Hypalon fabric, and it can last for over 20 years when used in boat construction, so for a saddle pack, I think it should stand the test of time.

Value

For the level of quality, I think the Vel is really well priced at £65 and good value compared with others, such as the Miss Grape Cluster 7. This is also 7 litres, also fully waterproof, and has minimal sway, but it's more than twice as much as the Vel at £135.

The Alpkit Koala is a more reasonable £75, and much lighter than the Vel, only 186g, but it's not fully waterproof. Also, there are no attachment areas for lights. It can be used with a dropper post, though.

The Topeak Backloader is a seatpack that I own, and it is quite similar to the Vel. It's the same price, slightly heavier, but includes a stuffsack for compressing clothes down, and also bungee cords to carry items on the top. The Backloader has considerably more sway than the Vel, though, and is certainly 'saggier' in use. The Vel also has a more secure seatpost strap than the Backloader, which I thought never had quite enough Velcro to pull it really tight.

Conclusion

In summary, I found the Vel to be a very user-friendly and well-made seatpack. It's ideal for long day rides, carrying extra food and tools, or wanting to take spare clothes or a jacket for a coffee stop, and has just enough space for a credit card overnighter in summer. I think it would stand up to years of use, and for £65 is really good value.

Verdict

Excellent user-friendly seatpack that should last years, and for a great price

