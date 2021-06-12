Miss Grape Cluster 7 Waterproof

The Miss Grape Cluster 7 is a strong, fully waterproof bikepacking saddle pack designed for road or gravel bikes. While the fabrics and construction are very good, it can sway a little unless well packed, and it costs more than most similar bags.

There are three sizes of this bag – the Cluster 13, the big Cluster 20, and this seven-litre Cluster 7 aimed at day rides.

The bag is made in Italy, with the main 420-denier nylon fabric being fully waterproof and rugged – it feels thicker than many similar bags. Some panels are reinforced to help stop the bag sagging when loaded, and this works very well.

The underside and edges near the saddle are strong polyester, and there's abrasion-resistant PVC around the saddle rail area – good news, as it's a spot that always wears. Inside a full waterproof lining covers all seams and attachment points for complete protection.

Some extremely wet testing, with rides on trails that were full of puddles and stream crossings, failed to bother it – the Cluster 7 kept its contents completely dry, without fail.

The access is generous for the size of the bag, and I found it possible to pack a lightweight sleeping bag in. When packing, I found it easier to remove from the bike, then attach when full – it's easier to stuff items in and maximise the space.

Fitting

The straps are different colours, which can help speed up attachment, and the camlock buckles are both secure and easy to use. For lighter loads, the way the roll top secures is fine, but if pushing the weight limit or space available I would prefer to see the style of closure where each side can be tensioned.

There are four loop fixings on the top for extra cargo, but no elastic cord for them – disappointing given the price.

The bag is attached to the seatpost by a single Velcro strap, with a non-slip fabric on the bag. When packed well (with mass concentrated near the post) the sway is limited.

Where the bag excels is when space is tight – it needs just 5cm of seatpost showing above the frame, and 16cm from saddle to tyre.

The slim design, which tapers from a very narrow shape by the seatpost, ensures your thighs don't rub against anything either.

The Cluster 7 weighs in at 265g, which is reasonable – especially given the fully waterproof design. The also-waterproof Altura Vortex 2 Compact is 280g but only 6L, although the Alpkit Koala is also 7L and a bit lighter at 186g.

Value

At £135 the Cluster 7 is expensive – some equally good bags are much less. While that Altura Vortex 2 Compact is not perfect, for instance, it is less than half the price at £59.99. Also, Wildcat's Tiger Drover Harness and a matching 10L tapered drybag work out at £102 for the pair, and proved extremely stable and versatile.

Conclusion

If you have minimal clearance and want the highest quality, most waterproof design around, the Miss Grape Cluster 7 is worth a look. Otherwise, the high price is tough to swallow when there are many other equally good bags available.

Verdict

Excellent construction and waterproofing, but very expensive

