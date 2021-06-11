Vel CO2 Flow Regulator Head With 16g Cartridge

The Vel CO 2 Flow Regulator Head With 16g Cartridge (two, in fact) is a decent inflator that gives you a good degree of control when inflating your tyres. It's simple to use, well priced, and the sleeve protects your hands effectively.

With some CO2 inflators you can't control the air flow, but – as the name suggests – the Vel allows you to regulate the inflation with a valve that you open and close.

It's simple to use: make sure the inflator valve is closed, screw in the cartridge – with the sleeve on it – screw the head onto the tyre/tube valve, then open the valve on the head to inflate the tyre.

The connection between inflator and valve is good – I didn't experience any leaks – so inflation takes a couple of seconds.

The sleeve does a good job of keeping the cylinder away from your hands and is easy enough to move from one cylinder to another – it's thick enough that you can slide it on and off straight after use without freeze-burning your hands. Also, although the inflator itself certainly gets cold it's not to the extent where it would hurt if I held it for too long.

One point to bear in mind is that a single 16g cartridge might not be enough to get your tyre up to your preferred pressure. I like to run my 28mm tyres at 100psi, and one canister only gets them to about 80-90psi; it's okay for continuing on a ride after a puncture, but I need to top it up when I get home.

Also, screwing the inflator into the valve – rather than just pushing it on – does run the risk of unscrewing the valve core; it's not something that happened to me, but it's something to be aware of, given the basic design of the unit.

The inflator itself has a robust aluminium construction that is likely to survive being thrown about in a saddle bag or jersey pocket.

Its price tag of £20 seems pretty good. The VeloChampion 2 in 1 CO2 Inflator Pump looks very similar but comes in a full £14.95 more, and with a sleeve that is quite tight on the canisters. And while the Pro Bike Tool CO2 Inflator is 2p cheaper, it doesn't include any canisters.

Overall, the inflator works effectively without too much fuss. In all my testing it hasn't unscrewed the valve core, despite my worries, and although a 16g canister only gets my 28mm up to about 80psi, you might be happy with that – and it'll take bigger canisters.

Verdict

Very good no-fuss CO2 inflator that's easy to use and decent value

