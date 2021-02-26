The VeloChampion 2 in 1 CO2 Inflator Pump is easy to use, reliable and effective at inflating a tyre in seconds using CO2 cartridges, and the lever makes it easy to control the flow. The protective sleeve is a little on the tight side, and it only works with 16g cartridges. There's also a slight risk of de-coring your valves because of the threaded valve connector. Its RRP is very high, too.
What you get for your money is good looking and light, with a solid aluminium body that feels built to last.
It's a simple thing, but what I like most about this CO2 inflator is the lever that allows you to control the flow of carbon dioxide – the handle is conveniently marked with an open and close symbol, so as long as it's in the closed position before starting, you know you're good to go.
Then it's just a case of screwing in a CO2 cartridge (which isn't included in the box). A neoprene protective sleeve comes with the kit, but it only works with 16g cartridges, so if you prefer to carry something a little more heavy duty on your rides, this might be a tiny bit of a dealbreaker.
In my experience, 16g cartridges don't go very far when inflating a tyre, so if you're going on longer rides you'll want to take at least a couple of them to ensure you can get home.
Even though the sleeve is designed for the smaller style of cartridge, it feels incredibly tight to get on. That might be something that gets easier over a period of time.
With the cartridge securely screwed onto the head, all you have to do is screw the valve head onto your valve of choice – it's called a 2 in 1 inflator because it works with both Presta and Schrader without you having to swap anything around.
Once it's screwed on tightly, an o-ring on the inside of the valve head makes for a secure connection without the risk of any leaks when inflating.
Then you just carefully turn the lever to start the flow – et voilà! It just works. A 16g cartridge easily inflated a 700x25 tyre from flat to about 80psi in a few seconds without any leaks.
The neoprene sleeve helps to prevent frozen fingers too, though you need to wait a minute or so to remove it from a used cartridge afterwards.
I know what you're thinking: doesn't a screw-on inflator run the risk of removing a valve core when you unscrew it after use? Well, yes, that's a risk, but if it was such a problem I doubt manufacturers would continue using this design, and personally, it's never been an issue for me.
Value
You're really spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a cheaper CO2 inflator – we've reviewed a bunch of them over the years. For example, the Pro Bike Tool CO2 Inflator Steve reviewed a couple of years back is over £15 less.
On the VeloChampion website the 2 in 1 CO2 Inflator Pump is currently discounted by 51%, which brings the price down to a much more reasonable £16.95 – I'd happily pay that myself – but the rrp of £34.95 makes it way more expensive than most CO2 inflators out there. Stu thought the Genuine Innovations Air Chuck Plus CO2 Inflator was overpriced at £29.99, but you do at least get a CO2 canister with that...
If you're not keen on the threaded connector, the Birzman E-Grip 16g CO2 Inflator costs just £14.99 and has a press-fit valve connector.
Verdict
Easy-to-use CO2 inflator, but it's overpriced
Make and model: Velochampion 2 in 1 CO2 Inflator Pump
Size tested: Width: 5cm Height: 3cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
VeloChampion says, "Easily inflate your tyres in seconds, saving you time so you can quickly get back on your bike!
'New to our Pump collection is the 2 in 1 VeloChampion CO2 Inflator Pump, making it much quicker to inflate your tyre compared to using a regular hand pump. This product allows you to easily carry this lightweight (28grams) inflator and small enough to fit into your saddle bag or jersey pocket.
'Made from strong and durable aluminium alloy, this CO2 inflator head is suitable for all bike types, for Presta and Schrader inner tube valves and features our EVA foam sleeve to protect you from the cold temperatures the CO2 canister will release. VeloChampion suggests using gloves when inflating, as CO2 canisters will get very cold when in use."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Velochampion:
WEIGHT & DIMENSIONS:
Head Dimensions:
Width: 5cm
Height: 3cm
Head Weight: 24grams
Head & Sleeve Weight:28 grams
Sleeve Dimensions:
Circumference: 9.5cm /3.74in
Height: 6cm / 2.36in
Weight: 4 grams
Material: Aluminium Alloy Pump Head and EVA foam sleeve
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Worked exactly as it should.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Some slight marks on the anodised aluminium on the inside of the screw connector, but that's to be expected. Otherwise no issues.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Seriously overpriced (unless you pick it up on discount – and it's currently half price on Velochampion's website).
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The inflator was simple to use, enabling you to control the flow of CO2 when inflating tyres. The bonus of the inflation lever means you'll never accidentally use up a CO2 cartridge.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a neat all-in-one package.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Its price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
More expensive than most inflators we've tested on road.cc. It's similar to the Pro Bike Tool CO2 Inflator Steve reviewed a couple of years back, which is over £15 cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? At the current discounted price, yes, but not at RRP.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
If you're looking for an easy-to-use CO2 inflator, which allows you to control the flow of air without wasting cartridges, then this is a brilliant option, but the price tag makes it hard to recommend.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Steel audax bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives,
