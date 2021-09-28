The dhb Long Sleeve Jersey is as unusual as its name is generic – it's a fluffy-looking thing but not actually for winter. Its thick fabric breathes very well and it's cool enough for some pretty warm days, yet it's slightly cosier than a short-sleeve if the weather's iffy. The relaxed fit doesn't extend to the slim arms, but for the price it's a great top.
There's a lot to praise about this jersey, so let's start with the negatives for the sheer hell of it.
The relaxed fit doesn't seem quite right – the upper chest hung a bit loose on me even though I'm quite broad shouldered, while the sleeves sat (very comfortably) skin-tight. The easy stretch in the body fabric (updated, says dhb, over the old design) will accommodate all kinds of bellies, though, and the overall look is good. My wife actually complimented me on its looks, which is rare as she usually thinks I'm dressed as some sort of aerodynamic clown.
The build is excellent too, with neat, strong stitching, comfortable overlocked seams, and an effective silicone gripper in the tail. There's even a perfectly colour-matched zip.
There are small reflective strips on the cuffs and rear pockets, though this attractive sky blue arguably does more to get you noticed than those. There are also fluoro yellow or red versions, though that's your lot – no black or navy blue, unlike the very similar dhb Short Sleeve Jersey I was testing at the same time.
Perhaps the relative lack of options indicates that dhb expects to sell fewer of this LS version – certainly it's a more niche thing, given it's barely warmer than the SS one, and covers your arms but doesn't protect from UV. It does work well on iffier days, though – especially over a baselayer – and makes a thin but useful mid-layer.
As with the short-sleeved version, its only real issue is the rear pocket design. Where normally you find three roughly equal pockets, this has two; one (on the right) that's a third of the width, and another that's two-thirds.
This, combined with the very easily stretched fabric, means anything solid or heavy tends to bounce around when you're out of the saddle, and will drag the whole jersey around until the zip is off centre. My phone never felt at all secure, as the fabric's grip is so loose, and there's no easy way to keep it in the middle so it at least doesn't work round to your side.
There is a loop tacked into the elastic that tops the pockets, just to one side of the centre line, though, should you like to keep your pump poking vertically from it.
Like its short-sleeved sibling, there's not much that can hold a candle to this for value. At £35 it's almost half the price even of other high value competition, such as the Altura Icon Long Sleeve Jersey (£59.99) or the Lusso Momentum LS (£74.99). Okay, it's not a warm winter top like many, but then it's considerably cheaper than most short sleeve summer tops as well.
Overall, this dhb jersey is comfortable, really well made and a fantastic price. The arm/chest shaping doesn't seem quite right and the pockets are a bit feeble, but for casual riding or touring – or as a cheap but effective mid-layer for training – it's a good buy.
Verdict
Comfortable and effective for use alone or layered, though the fit isn't perfect – and the pockets are an issue
Make and model: dhb Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says: "Redeveloped following years of customer feedback, this best-seller is now more comfortable, breathable, high-wicking and lightweight than ever before."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
dhb lists:
* Super soft summer jersey
* Full-length zip
* Two large rear pockets
* Reflective logos
* Reflective inserts on cuffs and pocket
* Twin-needle hem
* Silicone gripper
* 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Slimmer in the arms than the body, but a good, relaxed fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Lovely soft feel and relaxed fit.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Less than half the price of most long-sleeve jerseys.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Resists smells well, so it's good for multi-day rides. Washes without issue.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it's definitely a summer jersey and ideal for the slightly cooler days, but it's happy even in the high teens (Celsius).
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Soft feel, relaxed fit, tidy build.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little loose across the chest, pockets are poor with heavy things like phones or tools.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's really cheap! While there are a few around £60, most are around £80 or more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The quality, looks and to a large degree the performance all impress here, certainly for the price. Even though the relaxed fit isn't quite perfect this is still a comfortable and useful top, but the pockets are a sticking point. For anything heavier than layers and gels, they're pretty hopeless. It's a solid seven though.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
