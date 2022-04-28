The Udog Cima Pure Black shoes are designed primarily for climbing, but they'll work anywhere you want a stiff, lightweight shoe with a very comfortable upper. The fit is great, as is the performance, and they compare well with others around this price.
Launched in 2021, the Italian brand Udog has kicked off with a couple of pairs of shoes, the Tensione, for £150, and this Cima model for £220, both available in black or white (the white ones looking slightly less school plimsoll-like, in my opinion).
The Cima boasts a full-carbon fibre sole, as you'd expect at this price, and a knitted upper, a trend we've been seeing for a few years now.
Straight out of the box I found the Cimas to be a very comfortable pair of shoes, the upper moulding nicely to the shape and movement of my foot, while the laces give a good level of support, minimising lift while spreading the pressure across the top of the foot.
Laces on road shoes comes in for some criticism but I don't really have an issue with them. True, you can't tweak them on the fly like a strap or dial system, but I rarely need to do that anyway.
Udog has developed what it calls a Pocket Tongue System, or PTS, which stores away the lace ends, giving a clean look and stopping them from getting near your chainset.
The upper is impressively breathable, making the Cima a great shoe for warm days as you can feel the cooling wind blow into the toe box. On its website Udog claims the upper is waterproof, but while the fabric used for the knit might well be, the holes in the knit pattern will let water through quickly.
The full-carbon fibre sole has a stiffness rating of 11, but as there is no industry standard for sole stiffness there's no way of comparing it to the stiffness index ratings of other brands.
Let's just say that it is very stiff. Out-of-the-saddle efforts showed no signs of flex, and I found the shape to be supportive with a subtle curve for the arch of your foot.
It'll accept any three-bolt cleat system and there are markings to help realign things when it comes to replacing the cleats.
The toe and heel bumpers are minimal, but the rear does at least aid walking on slippery surfaces.
Sizing is about right. These are a EU45 which Udog equates to a UK 10.5, and with size 10 feet I found this to offer a comfortable fit without being too big. Udog does include length measurements on its size guide which helps as well.
The company says it has given the Cimas a roomy toe box and I'd agree with that. They aren't massively wide shoes but there was definitely plenty of wriggle room for my tootsies.
At 560g for this pair, they are similar to much of the competition and feel light in use.
Priced at £220 they aren't cheap, but compare well against some of the opposition such as DMT's KR3 knitted shoes at around £235 (depending on the colour) or Fizik's Vento R2 Aeroweave shoes at £334.99.
Conclusion
Overall, the Cimas are a very comfortable pair of shoes whose uppers adapt well to the shape of your foot, and the sole can't be faulted on the stiffness front.
Verdict
Very comfortable shoes with an impressively stiff sole and plenty of breathability
Make and model: Udog Cima Pure Black
Tell us what the product is for
Udog says, "The perfect blend between comfort and high performance, stiffness and softness. We developed a shoe that achieves a new level of comfort & performance in cycling shoes.
"CIMA is a lightweight climber shoe. Ultra stiff – stiffness index 11 – incredible comfortable, breathable and fast drying. In size 42 weight 240 gr."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Udog gives these details:
PTS
Pocket Tongue System. The new CIMA shoes incorporate an innovative Pocket Tongue System (PTS) that provides a hyper-clean design via a unique and patented closure system. Combined with the elastic bridge, this system provides an internal pocket for storing the knotted laces and an integrated aero cover for a clean and dynamic design.
Knit technology
UDOG's knit technology for seamless comfort. It's designed to create a unique upper shoe that is lightweight, supportive, breathable and waterproof. Knit is a one-piece seamless upper made of engineered knit material. The super-soft sock-like material adapts to any foot shape and every fit, while different technical knit patterns are used within the single Knit upper for optimal performance and comfort.
Carbon outsole
Designed to create the best blend between comfort and stiffness, CIMA uses an ultra-stiff high carbon composite outsole with a stiffness index of 11. This is developed with a directional ventilation channel, and integrated rubber heel and toe caps.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The sizing is true to the chart, which also shows length as well as the usual sizes.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I found them easy to keep clean just by wiping over them with a damp cloth after each ride.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Stiff and breathable shoes that fit well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The aesthectics are a bit school plimsol for my liking, but you might love them.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're a similar price to the DMT KR3 knitted shoes at £235.99, but much cheaper than Fizik's Vento R2 Aeroweaves at £334.99, which aren't even that much lighter than the Cimas.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, but the white ones.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The looks aren't necessarily for me but they are very comfortable and offer great amounts of stiffness for when climbing or accelerating. The mesh upper and the laces give a good all-round fit too.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
