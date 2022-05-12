Udog Tensione Pure Black Shoes

Udog's Tensione Pure Blacks are a comfortable pair of cycling shoes thanks to a great sole shape and an upper that wraps around your feet, with the laces giving an even spread of pressure. The sole is a little on the soft side, though, making them a little less desirable for those putting out plenty of power.

The Tensiones share many of the design cues of Udog's more expensive Cimas for a lump of money less – £90 less, to be precise.

Starting from the bottom, the biggest difference is the sole material. The Cimas use carbon fibre which gives a very stiff sole without increasing weight, whereas the Tensiones use a composite of carbon and nylon, something often seen on shoes around this price.

The profile of the sole is great. It curves nicely, putting material under my foot exactly where I want it, especially under the arch, without it being too pronounced.

Switching to the carbon/nylon sole after wearing the Cimas did show some flex, though, especially when riding hard or climbing when out of the saddle. A few times this did cause some hot-spots above the cleat area on sustained efforts, but it wasn't a big deal the majority of the time. Basically, if you are a racer or put out big numbers, you won't find all of the stiffness here that you want.

Other than that, there is little to criticise. There is a ventilation channel running underneath to keep the sole of your foot cool and they will accept any three-bolt cleat design.

The toe and heel bumpers aren't as pronounced as most, though, which can make life a little tricky if you are walking on anything but a smooth surface.

Uppers

The upper is created from a 3D technical mesh and it's a real mixture of being tough and robust, while also quite supple for comfort.

Probably the most stand-out feature of the Tensiones is the Tension Wrap System (TWS), which Udog says hugs the metatarsal area of your foot from the instep to the bridge. The lace passes through it to tension the system.

The upper does wrap nicely around the foot, I must say. I found these shoes very comfortable to wear from that point of view on long rides. How much difference the TWS makes to the fit overall is hard to define, though, compared with other lace-up shoes I have.

Closure

Udog has chosen laces that are flat and pressed to leave no air inside, which it claims stops them loosening while you ride. It all seems to work as I never had to fiddle with the tension once I'd started riding, and they give an equal amount of pressure from top to bottom of the lacing pattern.

The knotted part of the laces can be tucked into a small flap behind the tongue to keep them out of reach of the chainset or cranks.

At the rear of the shoe, you get a reinforced heel which is supportive and uses a kind of rubberised material to grip and stop your heel from lifting during the pedal stroke.

When it comes to the build quality the Udogs are excellent. All of the component sections are joined or bonded perfectly, showing no excess glue or anything.

A toe cover protects the front end from scuffs, and the upper material is easy to wipe clean after a wet ride.

Value

At £130 the Tensiones are the same price as the Sundried shoes I tested a few weeks back. The Sundrieds have a TPU sole, which was very flexible, and the sizing was way off, something that isn't an issue with the Udogs. The finishing quality of the Tensiones is much higher too.

Northwave's Mistral shoes also come with laces and are priced at £144.99. I tested those last year, and thought they were pretty good value for a shoe with a full carbon fibre sole; it's also compatible with Speedplay pedals.

Conclusion

Overall, the build quality of the Tensiones is excellent, as is the shape and fit, and there are some neat design touches here that help justify the price considering it's not a full carbon fibre sole.

Verdict

Sole is a bit flexy under full power, but very well made and comfortable shoes

