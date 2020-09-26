Support road.cc

review
Cleaning products
Lubrication
2020 Tru-Tension Prime Shine Cycle Maintenance Spray

Tru-Tension Maintenance Spray

7
by Shaun Audane
Sat, Sep 26, 2020 09:45
0
£8.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Versatile do-most spray, but could use a precise applicator
Long lasting
Versatile
Lack of smart straw for precision delivery
Weight: 
461g
Contact: 
www.tru-tension.co.uk

The Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray is a middleweight formula better suited to modern bikes than more traditional blends. It's long lasting, friendly to plastics and rubber seals, and does most things well. The lack of a straw means overspray can be a problem, though.

Now, maintenance sprays tend to be jack of all trades and master of none. They are designed to lubricate, protect, prevent corrosion, drive out moisture and loosen rusted parts. In a pinch, some serve as a passable summer chain lube. In my experience, most genuinely do what they promise – up to a point. The same is true of this.

While the nozzle is great for wide areas, there's no straw for trafficking it to specific areas and preventing overspray. That doesn't help if you're trying to free a seized bolt or component, but then – like all generalised sprays – it's never going to beat something like Plus Gas or Effetto Carbo Move as a penetrant anyway.

Lubrication

As a middleweight blend it keeps things slick for a good while. Juice Lubes JL69 Maintenance Spray is a bit beefier, but otherwise cleat mechanisms, brake cables and gear cables all feel suitably slick with the Tru-Tension. It's better than some heavier-duty blends, such as B'Twin's All-In-One and Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube, at clinging on after washes too.

It's a bit slower-working on corroded switches and battery contacts than, say, WD-40, but has brought some neglected examples back to life and lasts longer, too. It also works well for flushing out accumulated gunk from a wet-lubed chain.

As a protectant the Tru-Tension attracts a light, filmy layer of grime, but it works well and said grime is easily dismissed with a clean, dry cloth. Electroplated Allen heads and other recessed fasteners – the sort commonly found on brakes, stems and mudguards – also remained taint free during the test, despite wet rides and washes.

Value

At £8 for 500ml, Bicycle Maintenance Spray is on par with the likes of JL69 at £5.99 for 400ml and cheaper than TF2 Lubricant Smart Spray with Teflon at £7.99 for 400ml. Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube is arguably kinder to the planet, you and your bike, and is also £7.99 for 400ml.

Summary

Ultimately, Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray does most jobs very capably. A little goes a good distance and it's pretty durable, though the lack of any precision applicator is a shame.

Verdict

Versatile do-most spray, but could use a precise applicator

road.cc test report

Make and model: Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Tru Tension says: "The Tru-Tension Cycle Maintenance Spray is the all in one spray explicitly designed to clean and protect all aspects of a bike. Designed specifically for bikes, Maintenance Spray is perfect for cleaning and lubricating nearly all parts of the bike while providing a moisture repellent and rust preventative layer. Perfect for all year around maintenance to keep your bike protected."

My feelings: Decent middleweight maintenance spray for generic workshop duties, but lack of straw seems a missed opportunity.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Tru-Tension says it:

Repels moisture

Shields paintwork

Protects against rust

Lubricates stiff components

Perfect for cleaning surfaces

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Versatile, effective and long lasting.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Does most jobs reasonably well.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Middleweight formula, so sticks around longer than thinner blends.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
6/10

Quite potent, so best used in well ventilated areas.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

At £8 for 500ml, Bicycle Maintenance Spray is on par with the likes of JL69 at £5.99 for 400ml and cheaper than TF2 Lubricant Smart Spray with Teflon at £7.99 for 400ml. Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube is arguably kinder to the planet, you and your bike, and is also £7.99 for 400ml.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Good - it's a decent utility spray that keeps cables and mechanisms happy and isn't easily washed off. Also lends itself well to protecting electroplated finishes or frames going into storage. Those looking for a water displacer or a freeing agent should look elsewhere.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

A little goes a long way.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Basic straw.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Firmly on par with the competition.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a versatile, long lasting middleweight formula but not quite a cure-all. It's good, and a seven.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 46  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

