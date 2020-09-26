Tru-Tension Maintenance Spray

The Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray is a middleweight formula better suited to modern bikes than more traditional blends. It's long lasting, friendly to plastics and rubber seals, and does most things well. The lack of a straw means overspray can be a problem, though.
> Buy this online here
Now, maintenance sprays tend to be jack of all trades and master of none. They are designed to lubricate, protect, prevent corrosion, drive out moisture and loosen rusted parts. In a pinch, some serve as a passable summer chain lube. In my experience, most genuinely do what they promise – up to a point. The same is true of this.
While the nozzle is great for wide areas, there's no straw for trafficking it to specific areas and preventing overspray. That doesn't help if you're trying to free a seized bolt or component, but then – like all generalised sprays – it's never going to beat something like Plus Gas or Effetto Carbo Move as a penetrant anyway.
Lubrication
As a middleweight blend it keeps things slick for a good while. Juice Lubes JL69 Maintenance Spray is a bit beefier, but otherwise cleat mechanisms, brake cables and gear cables all feel suitably slick with the Tru-Tension. It's better than some heavier-duty blends, such as B'Twin's All-In-One and Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube, at clinging on after washes too.
It's a bit slower-working on corroded switches and battery contacts than, say, WD-40, but has brought some neglected examples back to life and lasts longer, too. It also works well for flushing out accumulated gunk from a wet-lubed chain.
As a protectant the Tru-Tension attracts a light, filmy layer of grime, but it works well and said grime is easily dismissed with a clean, dry cloth. Electroplated Allen heads and other recessed fasteners – the sort commonly found on brakes, stems and mudguards – also remained taint free during the test, despite wet rides and washes.
Value
At £8 for 500ml, Bicycle Maintenance Spray is on par with the likes of JL69 at £5.99 for 400ml and cheaper than TF2 Lubricant Smart Spray with Teflon at £7.99 for 400ml. Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube is arguably kinder to the planet, you and your bike, and is also £7.99 for 400ml.
Summary
Ultimately, Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray does most jobs very capably. A little goes a good distance and it's pretty durable, though the lack of any precision applicator is a shame.
Verdict
Versatile do-most spray, but could use a precise applicator
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Tru Tension says: "The Tru-Tension Cycle Maintenance Spray is the all in one spray explicitly designed to clean and protect all aspects of a bike. Designed specifically for bikes, Maintenance Spray is perfect for cleaning and lubricating nearly all parts of the bike while providing a moisture repellent and rust preventative layer. Perfect for all year around maintenance to keep your bike protected."
My feelings: Decent middleweight maintenance spray for generic workshop duties, but lack of straw seems a missed opportunity.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tru-Tension says it:
Repels moisture
Shields paintwork
Protects against rust
Lubricates stiff components
Perfect for cleaning surfaces
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Versatile, effective and long lasting.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Does most jobs reasonably well.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Middleweight formula, so sticks around longer than thinner blends.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Quite potent, so best used in well ventilated areas.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
At £8 for 500ml, Bicycle Maintenance Spray is on par with the likes of JL69 at £5.99 for 400ml and cheaper than TF2 Lubricant Smart Spray with Teflon at £7.99 for 400ml. Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube is arguably kinder to the planet, you and your bike, and is also £7.99 for 400ml.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good - it's a decent utility spray that keeps cables and mechanisms happy and isn't easily washed off. Also lends itself well to protecting electroplated finishes or frames going into storage. Those looking for a water displacer or a freeing agent should look elsewhere.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A little goes a long way.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Basic straw.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Firmly on par with the competition.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a versatile, long lasting middleweight formula but not quite a cure-all. It's good, and a seven.
Age: 46 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Imagine being that irate because you can't drive your car through a town. Jesus wept.
Monaco has an associate agreement with he EU which means that Monaco is part of the Eurozone, is a member of the internal market, has freedom of...
Why do they need the paramilitary name? It's a community service, not the SAS....
It is a generalisation, but where MTB leads, road tends to follow; and they don't have the same 'purist'/historic 'issues' that can be a blight on...
Congratulations to Caspar Hughes! He appears at a stroke to have beaten my 10 red-light crashing NIPs, although we don't yet know what the police...
Seems unlikely given it is about the driest place and does not get much snow/ice.
We shoud really be focused on shortening journeys not lengthening them....
Gabba is the short sleeve, Perfetto the long sleeve
Sure, you're absolutely right; while the problem could possibly be solved in an elegant manner, there's simply no pressure to do so. My initial...
Rotor already did 13 speed. And the chain should be just as strong as the stregnth is in the thickness of the plates and pins not how wide the...