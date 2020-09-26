Tru-Tension Maintenance Spray

The Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray is a middleweight formula better suited to modern bikes than more traditional blends. It's long lasting, friendly to plastics and rubber seals, and does most things well. The lack of a straw means overspray can be a problem, though.

Now, maintenance sprays tend to be jack of all trades and master of none. They are designed to lubricate, protect, prevent corrosion, drive out moisture and loosen rusted parts. In a pinch, some serve as a passable summer chain lube. In my experience, most genuinely do what they promise – up to a point. The same is true of this.

While the nozzle is great for wide areas, there's no straw for trafficking it to specific areas and preventing overspray. That doesn't help if you're trying to free a seized bolt or component, but then – like all generalised sprays – it's never going to beat something like Plus Gas or Effetto Carbo Move as a penetrant anyway.

Lubrication

As a middleweight blend it keeps things slick for a good while. Juice Lubes JL69 Maintenance Spray is a bit beefier, but otherwise cleat mechanisms, brake cables and gear cables all feel suitably slick with the Tru-Tension. It's better than some heavier-duty blends, such as B'Twin's All-In-One and Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube, at clinging on after washes too.

It's a bit slower-working on corroded switches and battery contacts than, say, WD-40, but has brought some neglected examples back to life and lasts longer, too. It also works well for flushing out accumulated gunk from a wet-lubed chain.

As a protectant the Tru-Tension attracts a light, filmy layer of grime, but it works well and said grime is easily dismissed with a clean, dry cloth. Electroplated Allen heads and other recessed fasteners – the sort commonly found on brakes, stems and mudguards – also remained taint free during the test, despite wet rides and washes.

Value

At £8 for 500ml, Bicycle Maintenance Spray is on par with the likes of JL69 at £5.99 for 400ml and cheaper than TF2 Lubricant Smart Spray with Teflon at £7.99 for 400ml. Green Oil Eco-Spray Lube is arguably kinder to the planet, you and your bike, and is also £7.99 for 400ml.

Summary

Ultimately, Tru-Tension Bicycle Maintenance Spray does most jobs very capably. A little goes a good distance and it's pretty durable, though the lack of any precision applicator is a shame.

Verdict

Versatile do-most spray, but could use a precise applicator

