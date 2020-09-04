The Juice Lubes JL69 bike maintenance spray is, according to the blurb, "Your crowbar wielding mechanic in a can." OK, bike shop shelves heave under the weight of such claims, and nobody really wants their mechanic using a crowbar, but JL69 is a heavy duty, long-lasting water displacer/penetrant/lube that delivers on the hype.

This redesigned JL69 is blended to cling to your bike, unlike typically thin water-displacers such as WD-40 which themselves are quickly washed away by rain. It contains no PTFE either – polytetrafluoroethylene, best known by the brand name Teflon – so theoretically it's much kinder to rubberised components and of course, organic life.

JL69 uses a smart-type straw that only deposits when aligned horizontally. This avoids unwanted and wasteful discharges, and is controllable enough to, say, fill an Allen head bolt accurately.

It leaves cables feeling particularly well-nourished and, unlike the otherwise excellent Green Oil EcoSpray Lube, there's no hint of it congealing with time. Used externally, JL69 cultivates a light, filmy patina but isn't overly prone to collecting grit or grime.

This stuff can even double as a fair-weather chain lube – I got 250 miles from a single (admittedly generous) application.

At £5.99, JL69 matches generic sprays such as GT85, and beats some bike-specific products such as Green Oil EcoSpray Lube at £7.99. However, JL69 lingers longer and is closer to a 'proper' lubricant than GT85, and avoids the gumminess of EcoSpray.

You can find cheaper alternatives, such as BTwin's All-In-One maintenance spray at £4.99, which is similarly durable and versatile (and still £4.99 all these years after that test). However, like GT85 it contains PTFE, which isn't too kind to electrical contacts or rubber seals.

Summary

JL69 is a great middleweight option where light but lasting lubrication is required. It can also loosen corroded parts. However, look to something like GT85 and the original WD-40 if you prioritise a light lubricant/water displacer for flushing moisture from cables, accessories and components.

Verdict

Versatile water repelling, corrosion-inhibiting spray that leaves a lasting film

