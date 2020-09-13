The Tru-Tension BananaSlip Tungsten Wet Lube marries low friction with longevity and cleanliness, and does it with less faff than ceramic blends. However, at £10 for 50ml, it seriously needs to be special – and while it is, it's a marginal gain over considerably cheaper options.

BananaSlip's blend of biodegradable oils contains tungsten disulphide, originally developed by the space industry for a lower friction coefficient than ceramics (up to 40% lower), Teflon (up to 50%) and graphite (up to 60% slipperier).

Allegedly, the tungsten smooths imperfections in metal surfaces, which eventually creates a hard, slippery 'atomic' layer that reduces wear. It's also recommended for shifters, pedals and derailleurs.

Application

Happily, given the cost of this stuff, the nozzle is extremely predictable and you'll be going some to make a mess with it. It's thin enough to give some minor fling when turning the cranks, though, so keep a rag handy if you're indoors on the best carpet...

The cobalt grey colour reminds me of Fenwicks Stealth Road Lube, and means it's immediately obvious if you've missed any spots.

Slick or sticky?

Without sophisticated laboratory testing, comments regarding friction are anecdotal. Nonetheless, from the first few pedal strokes, things feel discernibly smoother. It doesn't feel syrupy or stodgy like many wet lubes.

As the miles rack up, movement feels progressively smoother – and serenely quiet. There's little sign of it migrating to the outer plates and topping up at 400 miles has, to my surprise, seen its friction-cutting properties improve.

Cleanliness

It's clean enough to have left no chainring imprints when I'm running with a cross bike, but while I've happily tackled roadside mechanicals barehanded with its dry counterpart, some disposable examination gloves are a good move here.

It seems happy put on top of existing lubes, too, or at least their hastily-wiped remains – there's no hint of a sludgy grinding paste forming.

Does it last?

After 400 miles and a few stormy downpours, I was reassured by the sturdy film that remained. Wash-off during road use is negligible. Similarly, those slick, friction-busting characteristics haven't waned either.

> 8 best bicycle chain lubes — but should you get wet or dry lube?

Value

At £10 for 50ml, BananaSlip is expensive. Fenwick's Wet Weather Chain Lube is £8 for 100ml. Rock 'n' Roll Extreme Chain Lubricant comes in at £6.95 for 4oz (around 120ml), and is surprisingly clean and very long-lasting. Meanwhile, Weldtite TF2 Performance All Weather Lubricant remains a firm favourite and is just £3.99 for 100ml.

Mind you, Muc-Off Team Sky Hydrodynamic Lube makes BananaSlip look cheap at £16.00 for 50ml, and while it's good I'd choose BananaSlip over it.

Summary

Tru-Tension BananaSlip Tungsten Wet Lube is very good indeed, though it needs to be given the price – and even then, there are some very good alternatives for far less money. If you want the best for your drivetrain, though, here it is.

Verdict

Extremely expensive but extremely good lube, and genuinely seems to reduce friction

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website