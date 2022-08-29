The Triban 100 Women's Long-sleeved Road Cycling Jersey is a cheap as chips offering from Decathlon, and at under £20 I was not expecting the earth. In that respect I wasn't disappointed. This is a thin and basic jersey that will keep a chill off at 15-18°C, but it isn't really suitable for cooler temperatures.

This jersey is billed as offering "good thermal insulation', which would "protect against the cold" when worn over a thermal baselayer. I would certainly agree with Decathlon that a thermal baselayer would be needed to offer any protection against the cold.

> Buy now: Triban 100 Women’s Long-sleeved Road Cycling Jersey for £14.99 from Decathlon

There's no windproofing, and I wasn't warm enough in it without layering both above and below during the mid-season temperatures it was designed for, so used it more for cooler summer days when I was not quite ready to be short-sleeved.

I didn't find that the material was particularly forgiving when it got sweaty. There is no venting at all, and it stayed damp on my back for a little longer than more expensive fabrics. As Decathlon advertises it for short rides I wasn't setting out to push myself hard while wearing it, either.

This jersey is pretty no-frills: it has a single zipped pocket at the back which is sewn into the lining at the top and not secured at the bottom corners. A small smartphone fitted in but not a large phone, and with only one pocket it wasn't large enough for anything extra in terms of snacks once keys and phone had been zipped away.

The front zip has no baffle, despite this being for cooler rides, and felt cheap and scratchy without a baselayer to protect your skin.

> The 12 best cheap cycling jerseys for 2022 – summer comfort from just £10

Available in sizes XS to 2XL, which covers street sizes 4-22, it's a relaxed fit jersey not intended to be skin tight, but I found that it verged on shapeless, and as the material has little stretch it wasn't terribly forgiving of my size 18 body.

Its basic three panel construction doesn't allow for much shaping, so anyone with a bit of boob or hips may find that they are sizing up to accommodate that, and in the process losing a waistline.

> 5 ways proper kit can boost your cycling

At this price point it's unsurprising that there are no features such as grippers or zip guard, but as Decathlon identifies, it's designed for short rides so the market is likely to be riders who are moving from street clothes to cycle-specific clothes for the first time, and at under £20 this might just suit the very newest of riders who are wearing it for rides of up to an hour.

Verdict

Basic jersey at bargain basement price, with looks and lack of features to match

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website