The Triban 100 Women's Long-sleeved Road Cycling Jersey is a cheap as chips offering from Decathlon, and at under £20 I was not expecting the earth. In that respect I wasn't disappointed. This is a thin and basic jersey that will keep a chill off at 15-18°C, but it isn't really suitable for cooler temperatures.
This jersey is billed as offering "good thermal insulation', which would "protect against the cold" when worn over a thermal baselayer. I would certainly agree with Decathlon that a thermal baselayer would be needed to offer any protection against the cold.
There's no windproofing, and I wasn't warm enough in it without layering both above and below during the mid-season temperatures it was designed for, so used it more for cooler summer days when I was not quite ready to be short-sleeved.
I didn't find that the material was particularly forgiving when it got sweaty. There is no venting at all, and it stayed damp on my back for a little longer than more expensive fabrics. As Decathlon advertises it for short rides I wasn't setting out to push myself hard while wearing it, either.
This jersey is pretty no-frills: it has a single zipped pocket at the back which is sewn into the lining at the top and not secured at the bottom corners. A small smartphone fitted in but not a large phone, and with only one pocket it wasn't large enough for anything extra in terms of snacks once keys and phone had been zipped away.
The front zip has no baffle, despite this being for cooler rides, and felt cheap and scratchy without a baselayer to protect your skin.
Available in sizes XS to 2XL, which covers street sizes 4-22, it's a relaxed fit jersey not intended to be skin tight, but I found that it verged on shapeless, and as the material has little stretch it wasn't terribly forgiving of my size 18 body.
Its basic three panel construction doesn't allow for much shaping, so anyone with a bit of boob or hips may find that they are sizing up to accommodate that, and in the process losing a waistline.
At this price point it's unsurprising that there are no features such as grippers or zip guard, but as Decathlon identifies, it's designed for short rides so the market is likely to be riders who are moving from street clothes to cycle-specific clothes for the first time, and at under £20 this might just suit the very newest of riders who are wearing it for rides of up to an hour.
Verdict
Basic jersey at bargain basement price, with looks and lack of features to match
Make and model: Triban 100 Women's Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Decathlon says, "This long-sleeved jersey has been designed for rides in cool weather. Ideal for mid-season, this jersey offers good thermal insulation for short rides.
This long-sleeved women's jacket will protect against the cold. Worn over a thermal base layer, it'll keep you warm during short mid-season rides."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Decathlon lists:
Long-sleeved jersey with fleece lining to insulate your body from the cold.
Secure zip pocket on the back.
The fabric wicks perspiration.
Full zip on the front for ventilation.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Cheap 'n' cheerful with no major concerns. A few stray threads, particularly on the back pocket.
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Billed as a mid-season jersey with good thermal insulation, it only offers minimal insulation.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
The zip ends are very cheap plastic and easy to bend.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
The cut wasn't particularly flattering, but the drop and the arm length are long, making it suitable for taller riders.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The XL fitted a street size 18, which tallied with the size guide.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
It's very light weight for a mid-season jersey – but too thin to do the job well, it turned out.
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
The inner brushed fabric was soft, but the 100% polyester fabric had little give and there was nothing behind the zip to stop it from chafing.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
At just shy of £15, this is one of the cheapest long-sleeved jerseys out there; okay, the performance isn't amazing, but it's a jersey and it works.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The jersey washed well, with no pilling.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It didn't live up to its promised thermal properties, but could be a useful extra to take out if you're unsure of the conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It was very visible.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The lack of shape and stretch.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is as cheap as it gets with long-sleeved jerseys, unless you bag a sale bargain like the top-for-a-tenner Tass tested a few years back. However, the Triban lacks the features available in the Btwin, despite both being Decathlon's bargain bucket offerings of their respective years.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
Btwin proved that you could get a bit of bang for your buck with a reasonably featured jersey at under £20, but the Triban doesn't live up to its predecessor. It's quite good, for the money, but not as good.
Age: 44 Height: 5'7 Weight: size 168
I usually ride: Trek 7.5 WSD My best bike is: Turquoise Cruiser
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Novice
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, general fitness riding, Leisure
