Trek Émonda ALR 5 2023

The Trek Emonda ALR 5 uses the latest aluminium alloy Emonda frameset, with aero tweaks and a geometry that matches other high-end performance bikes in Trek’s line-up. It showcases the fact that this material still has a place on the racing scene, offering up the sort of stiffness and ride comfort found with carbon, although this build is far from light.

Ride

I'm a big fan of aluminium frames. When done well, using the right tubing and wall thicknesses, and with well-thought-out geometry, it can result in a bike with excellent ride feel and great levels of feedback – everything a fast rider or racer wants. Trek has done an excellent job with this new Emonda ALR, which ticks all those boxes.

Even with the 25mm tyres pumped up firm, the aluminum tubing shows no signs of harshness, with an almost steel-like ride feel to it; there is a certain smoothness to it.

The frame is still incredibly stiff. Hard efforts out of the saddle don't show any signs of flex around the bottom bracket area, or anywhere else you might not want it. On the whole, it feels responsive and eager to get a shift on when you ask it to.

The only real fly in the ointment is the slightly lacklustre wheelset and the weighty tyres fitted as standard. Both take the overall shine off the performance, and contribute to the all-up bike weight of 9.1kg on our scales, so it's not exactly nippy off the line compared with bikes a kilo lighter.

Swapping the Bontrager tyres out for some Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport Rs that were in for review dropped 320g from the overall weight, and helped to show just what this bike is capable of. Not just in terms of weight, either, but also better rolling resistance and grip.

The better grip lets you get the best out of the geometry, which is designed to be on the racy side without being overly aggressive. It's a nice balance.

On fast descents you can fling it into the corners and it'll hold its line without feeling twitchy or nervous. In fact, it feels pretty planted, but not at the cost of responsiveness or nimbleness thanks to the sub-metre wheelbase.

It's a confidence-boosting bike, easy to ride even if you aren't giving things your full attention. You don't have to be 'on it' the whole time to ride the Emonda quickly; it'll just as easily let you cover big miles without issue.

Though the ALR has kammtail tube sections, and Trek makes some aero claims, I wouldn't say it feels exceptionally quick in a straight line; it doesn't have the sort of wind-cheating properties of properly aero carbon bikes.

That said, thanks to the riding position that's achievable given the reasonably low stack height, you can certainly get a shift on if you are trying to get out of the wind. It's certainly a bike you can race on, or just ride quickly without any competition involved.

Frame and fork

Trek uses its own range of aluminium grade tubing, which in the ALR 5's case is "ultralight 300 Series Alpha". And thanks to the hydroformed shapes, and what Trek calls invisible weld technology, it looks very much as smooth and shapely as many carbon frames on the market, especially around the head tube area.

That smoothness is enhanced by the integrated cable routing, directed in through the head tube and headset before passing into the frame and exiting just below the bottom bracket.

The welding only has a smooth appearance around the front area and the top of the seat tube, though; move further down where there are bigger loads being applied, such as at the bottom bracket, and the welds are much more pronounced.

The rear of the frame actually has quite a traditional look about it, with mainly round tubes and seatstays that aren't overly narrow or heavily profiled, like you might find manufactured from carbon.

You won't find any integrated seatclamps either, with the Emonda getting a round post and a clamp that sits externally.

As for finishing touches, it's just bolts for two bottle cage mounts and nothing else. This is a performance race bike after all.

Tyre clearance is quite limited for a modern road bike at just 28mm. That's not a huge problem for me – 28mm is the maximum I use for this kind of bike – but with many of the opposition being able to take 30mm or even 32mm now, it's a little bit on the back foot.

The carbon fork, an Emonda SL, blends smoothly into the frame and provides all the stiffness required for hard cornering without suffering from any kind of understeer at all.

For the bottom bracket Trek has specced a T47, a switch it made a little while back. In a nutshell, it uses the larger dimensions of a press-fit system, but the bearings are threaded into the frame rather than being pressed. This provides the stiffness and performance benefits of a press-fit system without the creaking issues that can result if dirt gets in between the cups and frame due to poor manufacturing tolerances.

Geometry-wise, the Emonda ALR 5 uses Trek's H1.5 Race measurements, a balance of angles and dimensions that give the bike a performance edge without going too far into the twitchy, hard-to-handle realm of race bikes. It's the same as used on the higher-end carbon Emonda models.

As for actual figures, the Emonda ALR 5 comes in eight sizes, which is actually very impressive. They cover from 47cm right the way up to 62cm, with top tube lengths of 51.2cm to 59.8cm.

Our 56cm has a top tube of 55.9cm, a head tube of 15.1cm, and a seat tube length of 52.5cm.

The wheelbase is 983mm with 410mm chainstays, while the bottom bracket drop is 70mm. The fork offset is 45mm.

The head angle is 73.5 degrees, and the seat is similar at 73.3 degrees. Stack and reach figures are 563mm and 391mm respectively.

Groupset

This model has a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset which we have reviewed fully. We've also reviewed the hydraulic shifter/brake levers, if you want to know more.

Even though Shimano is 'charging' ahead with its electronic groupsets, and we've seen 105 Di2 become 12-speed, there is still a lot of life left in this mechanical setup. The shifting is great, with crisp and clean gear changes, and the shape of the levers lets your hands sit naturally and comfortably.

In terms of ratios, the ALR 5 comes with a 50/34-tooth compact chainset mated to an 11-30 cassette. That's a good spread of gears for all kinds of performance riding, with a 50x11 giving more top end than most people need, along with plenty of climbing gears at the lower end, providing you are reasonably strong and fit.

The hydraulic braking performance is top notch too. With 160mm rotors front and rear, you can get it to pull up from high speed to zero with just two fingers whenever you want.

Finishing kit

Trek's in-house component and accessories brand, Bontrager, supplies all of the finishing kit found on the ALR.

The handlebar and stem are both standard alloy components with nothing flash when it comes to their design, but they do the job just fine.

The Comp VR-C bar has a 124mm drop, which is shallow enough that it can be used without the bend in your back needing to be too extreme. The overall width is matched to the frame size.

The seatpost is alloy too, 6061 grade, and is 27.2mm in diameter. It comes with 8mm of offset and on this size bike it is 330mm in length.

The Verse Comp saddle is a little too plush for my liking; I prefer something with less padding for fast riding, but saddles are very much a personal choice. You might get on with it just fine.

Wheels & tyres

As for the wheels, the Paradigm SLs are tubeless ready, and for a wheelset on a bike at this price point they aren't too bad in terms of weight at a claimed 1,800g.

Their shallow rim depth doesn't bring a huge amount of speed to the party, but they are stiff enough for spirited riding, and durability doesn't look to be an issue.

As I've already mentioned, the tyres fitted aren't the best from a performance point of view. They are heavy at over 800g a pair, and with a limited thread count they have quite a 'dead' feeling to them.

Durability and reliability aren't an issue, so they are good training tyres, but they just hamper performance. An upgrade here will bring dividends to overall speed, with better rolling resistance and grip.

Value

The ALR 5 is priced at £2,350, which is similar to Cannondale's highly regarded CAAD 13: an aluminium road bike with a lot of pedigree. (Mat tested the CAAD13 Disc 105 in 2020.)

The latest model is similarly specced with a 105 groupset and alloy mid-depth rims, so it's no surprise to see a price virtually the same either: £2,300.

Specialized's alloy superbike, the Allez Sprint Comp, takes many cues from the carbon fibre Tarmac SL7. Liam was impressed with it overall when he tested it last year, and Jamie has bought a frameset, which you can see in our YouTube video comparing it against the ALR 5. It's much higher priced than the Trek, though, at £2,900, with a 105 groupset and DT Swiss wheels.

Merida has a range of aluminium Sculturas, with the 400 being the most expensive. It too comes with a 105 mechanical groupset and an alloy wheelset, but costs much less at £1,775.

Conclusion

The ride quality and geometry of the ALR 5 makes it a bike I'd highly recommend if you want to race but don't have a massive budget, or you just want a bike you can ride fast without getting beaten up, even on long rides. It's priced in line with key competition like the CAAD13 and is cheaper than the Allez Sprint Comp by quite a long way. Some might baulk at that price for an alloy bike, but there is no denying it has the characteristics to back it up.

Verdict

The tyres hold it back a bit, but underneath is a comfortable alloy road bike with a great performance

