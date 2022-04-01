Torq Cola Caffeine Energy 500g

The Torq Cola Caffeine Energy drink mix contains caffeine, carbs and electrolytes in competitive doses, mixes well and provides a noticeable performance benefit – especially in warm climates. It's not badly priced either, particularly in bulk, but there's only this single flavour and it's one that taints bottles.

This drink delivers 100mg of caffeine, 120kcal of energy and 30g of carbs per 500ml bottle. The idea is the caffeine increases alertness and mental agility – I know loads of competitive riders that pop Pro Plus or the like before a race, and plenty more with coffee addictions – so this is a way of keeping caffeine levels high midride.

We'll come back to the caffeine content in a minute but first lets take a look at the carbs: 30g is about average for energy drinks, for example the Precision Hydration PF 30 mix I recently tested. There are now plenty of high carb mixes that will blow this figure out the water, so if that's the number one thing you're looking for in a drink then SiS Beta Fuel, OTE Super Carbs or the Enervit Isocarb 2:1 are probably better options.

Just like those, the Cola mix uses a 2:1 ratio of maltodextrin to fructose. This proven formula allows the body to digest more carbs; typically 90g per hour instead of 60.

Going to the bar

This means that even if you don't use up your hourly carb allowance purely on drink, there's still some room left over for a bar or gel, whereas without the addition of fructose there might not be. During intense sessions I can happily stomach two 500ml bottles per hour, as well as a small bar without any discomfort.

Unlike some energy drinks this also offers some key electrolytes in significant amounts: chloride, sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium (488mg, 279mg, 64mg, 6mg and 27mg respectively). Electrolytes are minerals that regulate the balance of water and PH level of your body, and as they're lost in sweat, water alone can only do so much to rehydrate you.

Whisky then? Oh

In most cases the Cola's amounts are slightly higher than those found in Torq's own hydration drink, but not high enough to knock Precision Hydration PF 30 off the top step in this regard.

As Adam found with the Torq Hydration mix, the inclusion of electrolytes has a positive impact on performance and can help to ward off cramps. The harder and hotter a ride gets, the more useful they become. A recent heatwave and a hot weather training camp provided the perfect opportunity to test this, and I repeatedly found myself feeling better than when using a carb drink without electrolytes or caffeine.

This isn't overly scientific I know, and its also hard to isolate the placebo affect, but there are plenty of independent studies backing it up (some of which are linked to on the Torq product page under 'references').

How about a coffee?

Then we've got the caffeine: 100mg per 500ml to be precise. That's more than the 40mg you'll find in a can of coke, or the 80mg in a can of Red Bull (100mg is similar to the average brewed coffee – enough to perk you up a bit, although not as much as an espresso, which typically contains 212mg of caffeine). You might also not want to know that the guided daily amount of caffeine is 400mg, so four typical bidons of the Torq mix.

To prepare the drink you add two scoops for 500ml or three for a 750ml bottle (using the included scoop), and mix. It mixes well with minimal shaking and no lumpiness. One slight annoyance is that the bag's press seal just isn't strong enough, and the stiff material just springs it back open, which can lead to waste.

I found the cola flavour – the only option so far – perfectly pleasant. It's quite sweet but not at all fizzy, though it does tend to leave a noticeable aftertaste (and smell) in your bottle even after a thorough wash.

Value

At £15.99 for a 500g bag, the Torq mix works out at £1.07 per serving, though there's a 1.5kg sack for £31.99 which is better value at £0.71 per serving. There are also discounts available for ordering multiple bags at a time.

It's a similar price to slightly carbier drinks such as OTE Lemon and Lime Energy or High5 2:1 Energy (£0.93 and £0.83 respectively), and against other electrolyte drinks okay too – it's more expensive than Torq's hydration drink (£19.99 and £0.67 per serving) but only just, and the Cola mix contains more carbs and caffeine as well.

Perhaps the closest competitor is Precision Hydration PF30, as it has a similar amount of carbs and a higher electrolyte content, though it doesn't contain caffeine. That costs £1.27 per serving.

Overall

This offers good value for money across the board considering it contains as many carbs as many of its competitors, has a decent amount of electrolytes, and includes caffeine as well. It's ideal for riders who don't mind fuelling from other sources (such as bars and gels), especially in warm environments. The single flavour is a limitation but it's perfectly palatable, mixes easily and works well.

Verdict

Carbs, caffeine and electrolytes in an easy to mix drink, but we hope you like cola – it's the only flavour

