Topeak UTF Multi-mount - 4 Bolt

Topeak UTF Multi-mount - 4 Bolt

8
by George Hill
Sun, May 01, 2022 09:45
2
£42.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Well-made and practical direct mount that is simple to fit and good value
Saves space on the bar
Easy to install
Holds devices securely
Good value
Weight: 
54g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
The Topeak UTF Multi-mount - 4 Bolt is a great solution for saving handlebar real estate, allowing you to keep your bar tidy while keeping devices attached securely and safely.

Being a cyclist in London means that even on my best bike I need a bell. I also tend to run daytime lights to help make sure I'm seen, and once both of those are added to my bar alongside my computer mount, there isn't a huge amount of space left for my hands.

This Topeak mount fixes that by using your stem faceplate bolts to hold it in place, thereby leaving room on your bar for gadgets.

2022 Topeak UTF Multi Mount Fixer 4-Bolt Stems 4.jpg

It comes with a number of different adaptors for various computers, lights and cameras, and for Topeak's Ridecase, er, cases. I tested it with the GoPro and Garmin fittings. The adaptors are easily attached using the decent quality hex bolts that come with the kit.

Attaching the mount to the faceplate is simple: first replace the existing bolts in your faceplate with those supplied, which are themselves threaded through the middle so you can screw a bolt into them. It is then simply a case of using the supplied bolts to attach the mount to those new faceplate bolts.

You can attach the mount using the top two or bottom two bolts of the faceplate, depending on whether you want the mount and your devices higher or lower. I went for the top two bolts, just because my Garmin Edge 830 isn't as big as some, so having it closer to me makes more sense.

2022 Topeak UTF Multi Mount Fixer 4-Bolt Stems 3.jpg

Once on, the tilt of the arm can be adjusted with a single bolt; it's simple to both adjust and then tighten again.

Although my Garmin is pretty light, I paired it with an old Cycliq Fly12, attached using the GoPro adaptor, which put the Topeak through its paces in terms of weight. But after I had tightened it up everything stayed in place.

2022 Topeak UTF Multi-Mount - 4 bolt in use 2.jpeg

We haven't looked at a huge number of direct mount systems to compare it with, but looking at those we have suggests you're getting good value for money here.

Back in 2018 Mat tested the F3 Cycling FormMount, which is now £49.99, so £7 more, and you'll have to spend another tenner on an adaptor if you want to carry a light or camera alongside your Garmin or Wahoo computer (the two inserts it comes with).

More recently Anna tested the HideMyBell raceday dm, which costs around £50 and has the same direct mount fitting, but again to allow for additional devices to be added to it you'll need to spend an extra €19.95 (around £16.85) for an adaptor.

Overall I was impressed by this mount. It holds everything securely, it's simple to attach to the bike, and it saves a load of space on your handlebar. It's also pretty good value.

Verdict

Well-made and practical direct mount that is simple to fit and good value

road.cc test report

Make and model: Topeak UTF Multi-mount - 4 Bolt

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Topeak says: "Up-To-Front Multi-Mount with its low-profile, compact design fits most stem faceplates and aligns everything to be mounted front and center for viewing convenience."

UK distributor Extra says: "Low-profile, compact mounts fits most stem faceplates and aligns devices centrally for viewing convenience."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Topeak lists:

MATERIAL Forged aluminum / Engineering grade polymer

MODULAR MULTI-MOUNT Adapters included for GoPro® / Shimano® Sport Cameras, Garmin® Edge / Wahoo® / Sigma®

DEVICE GPS cycle computers, Topeak CubiCubi front lights, WhiteLite® 800 BT, and WhiteLite® HP 500

BRACKET Fits 4-bolt stems / installation range 10 - 35mm

MAX LOAD 480 g / 16.93 oz

ADDED FEATURES Angle adjustment (Sport Camera)

Rotates for landscape or portrait viewing (RideCase)

WEIGHT 54 g / 1.90 oz

SIZE 9 x 4.5 x 3.7 cm / 3.5' x 1.8' x 1.4'

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

It is well made with a solid aluminium construction combined with solid Allen head bolts.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Does what's needed and holds up even heavy devices and components.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Solid construction makes it feel like it will last.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – easy to attach, simple to use, and held what was needed securely.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Its ability to hold even heavy devices.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing major.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It compares well: the F3 Cycling FormMount that Mat looked at in 2018 costs £7 more than the Topeak – £17 more if you want to carry more than just a computer. More recently we've tested the HideMyBell raceday dm which has the same direct mount, but again only allows for additional devices to be added if you buy an adaptor, which also costs £16.85 – and it's around £50 on its own.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's great! It's simple to fit, holds everything in place, and doesn't cost the earth. The innovative use of bolts within bolts is also a nice touch.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

