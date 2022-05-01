The Topeak UTF Multi-mount - 4 Bolt is a great solution for saving handlebar real estate, allowing you to keep your bar tidy while keeping devices attached securely and safely.

Being a cyclist in London means that even on my best bike I need a bell. I also tend to run daytime lights to help make sure I'm seen, and once both of those are added to my bar alongside my computer mount, there isn't a huge amount of space left for my hands.

This Topeak mount fixes that by using your stem faceplate bolts to hold it in place, thereby leaving room on your bar for gadgets.

It comes with a number of different adaptors for various computers, lights and cameras, and for Topeak's Ridecase, er, cases. I tested it with the GoPro and Garmin fittings. The adaptors are easily attached using the decent quality hex bolts that come with the kit.

Attaching the mount to the faceplate is simple: first replace the existing bolts in your faceplate with those supplied, which are themselves threaded through the middle so you can screw a bolt into them. It is then simply a case of using the supplied bolts to attach the mount to those new faceplate bolts.

You can attach the mount using the top two or bottom two bolts of the faceplate, depending on whether you want the mount and your devices higher or lower. I went for the top two bolts, just because my Garmin Edge 830 isn't as big as some, so having it closer to me makes more sense.

Once on, the tilt of the arm can be adjusted with a single bolt; it's simple to both adjust and then tighten again.

Although my Garmin is pretty light, I paired it with an old Cycliq Fly12, attached using the GoPro adaptor, which put the Topeak through its paces in terms of weight. But after I had tightened it up everything stayed in place.

We haven't looked at a huge number of direct mount systems to compare it with, but looking at those we have suggests you're getting good value for money here.

Back in 2018 Mat tested the F3 Cycling FormMount, which is now £49.99, so £7 more, and you'll have to spend another tenner on an adaptor if you want to carry a light or camera alongside your Garmin or Wahoo computer (the two inserts it comes with).

More recently Anna tested the HideMyBell raceday dm, which costs around £50 and has the same direct mount fitting, but again to allow for additional devices to be added to it you'll need to spend an extra €19.95 (around £16.85) for an adaptor.

Overall I was impressed by this mount. It holds everything securely, it's simple to attach to the bike, and it saves a load of space on your handlebar. It's also pretty good value.

Verdict

Well-made and practical direct mount that is simple to fit and good value

