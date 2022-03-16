The CloseTheGap HideMyBell Raceday dm (direct mount) is a brilliantly discreet and effective way of alerting pedestrians while you're aboard a top-end racing machine. It's secure, easy to reach, doesn't jingle on rough roads and you can also remove the bell part easily for actual race days. It's an ideal option, as long as you're not a handlebar bag fan.

The Raceday dm features an out-front cycle computer mount made from unidirectional carbon for its stiffness and low weight, as well as a bell hidden away beneath the computer mount.

The idea of this system is that it helps keep your handlebar clutter-free while also allowing you to alert others around you, without spoiling the look of your sleek race bike, thanks to the hidden bell.

CloseTheGap has a wide range of options within its Raceday series to cater for the large array of handlebars you find on the top-end race bikes from the big brands.

The dm model I have on test is for use with standard stems which have a distance of 28mm between the bolts and a flat faceplate. CloseTheGap includes two different length adapters, with the shorter set for standard stems and the XL adapters for the aero Giant Propel stem.

This standard kit caters for Garmin, Wahoo, Sigma and Bryton cycle computers – and Hammerhead too, if you fit the Garmin adapter that comes with the Karoo 2 directly to the device first. CloseTheGap also has adapters for Hammerhead's own mount, as well as options that are compatible with Mio, Polar and Lezyne computers.

A GoPro style adapter is also included for adding on other useful accessories beneath your cycle computer.

The alloy bell is anodised and the bolts are made of stainless steel, so CloseTheGap says you don't have to worry about rust and corrosion. I've certainly not experienced any issues with premature wear as a result of exposure to wet weather on grimmer rides.

By pulling and releasing the trigger quickly, the bell makes a clear and snappy ding. The quicker you release the lever, the better the sound.

CloseTheGap says the bell emits 85 decibels which is loud enough to be heard over noisy traffic but isn't too in-your-face – it doesn't tend to startle pedestrians in my experience.

The dinger is easy and quick to access from the tops of your bar – I found that in situations where I needed to use the bell I was often riding relaxed on my hoods rather than down in the drops, so it makes sense to have a bell hidden in this location in such close reach.

Usefully, you can remove just the bell part of the mounting system for those occasions when it's not needed, such as actual races.

Would you prefer to pull the trigger with your left hand over your right, or vice versa? CloseTheGap gives you the choice as you can swap which side the trigger is on. That said, I found having the trigger on the left side a lot more of a natural movement; on the left you pull towards you with your index finger, whereas on the right you have to flick away with your thumb. Operating the bell with your left hand is also a much more sensible option in the UK as it's better to have control of your right brake, so this all works out nicely.

It dings when you want it to and it doesn't ding unintentionally either – basically, the bell doesn't rattle or make any noise as you're pacing it, even along rougher roads.

As well as being strategically and inconspicuously placed below your cycle computer, the matt black finish also helps ensure it blends in and provides a neat finish.

The only downside of this location is that it doesn't really work with a handlebar bag attached. This is quite a shame as bar bags are so useful for carrying layers on longer rides – I find them much more convenient than a giant saddle bag, and there's no chance of the bag getting in the way of your legs like a frame or top tube bag could.

Value

Priced at €59.95 (currently around £50), the Raceday dm is certainly an expensive upgrade. You can get high quality alloy out-front mounts that work perfectly well for as little as £19.99, with Prime's Race computer mount also available as a direct mounted option. That said, you can also pay as much as £70 for out-front mounts for holding your cycle computer and light or camera, with this spec of K-Edge's mount catering for Garmin and GoPro devices, for example.

The Canyon Ring Bar End Bell is another great way of hiding a bell on your bike. This bar end option costs less at £20.95 plus £10 for postage – but you don't benefit from also upgrading to a lightweight out-front mount, which is certainly useful if you don't currently own one.

Also, while Jo found that the wire mechanism for pinging the Canyon bell sits hidden under your drop and doesn't get in the way during normal riding, there's definitely a knack to using it, and some might find it a bit awkward to reach.

If you're happy with a stylish solution that's still fairly discreet but not hidden, the Knog Oi Luxe Bell Brass, which sits on your bar, is £34.99. But while it's even easier to reach, it isn't particularly loud.

I'd say the HideMyBell option is good value if you'd like to upgrade to a lightweight out-front computer mount, but if you have one already it's quite an expensive swap-in.

Conclusion

Overall, the HideMyBell Raceday is a fantastically well-made solution for adding a bell to a sleek race bike. It's a great addition if you're not planning to ever use a handlebar bag on the same bike – the hidden bell is loud enough to be heard but not too much to startle, it's also secure, easy to reach and doesn't rattle on the rough stuff.

However, if you do tend to use a bar bag for extra carrying capacity then a bell that fits into a bar end could be a better alternative – it can offer a similar level of inconspicuousness and will always remain accessible, even if it's a little further away from your hoods and typical hand placement in situations that require use of a bell.

Verdict

Excellent discreet and rattle-free way of alerting others when you're on a race bike

