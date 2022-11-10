Topeak Torq Stick Pro 4-20 Nm

The Topeak Torq Stick Pro 4-20Nm is more than just a torque wrench. It also includes 18 bits, a mini ratchet driver, an extender and a finger bit holder. Yes, it's very expensive, but it is also a comprehensive toolset to get to any bolt on your bicycle, whatever the obstruction. It's a joy to use; if you like fettling your bike and you like a decent tool, it's well worth a look.
Torque wrench
The Torq Stick itself is a beautifully made 23cm-long torque wrench. As the name suggests, it handles a torque range of 4-20Nm, which I think is the most useful for bike fettling.
You adjust the torque by pulling down and twisting the big knurled knob at the bottom. There is no chance of accidental adjustment here, which is nice.
The torque wrench works for both left and right hand threads, with another knurled knob on the ratchet head.
The Torq Stick looks very similar to the non-Pro version that we reviewed last year, it's just the knurling on the torque adjustment knob that looks different.
Where the non-Pro version has a claimed accuracy of +/- 4%, the Pro sets come with a Certification of Calibration for the specific torque wrench that comes in each. The biggest error in the test report for this particular one was 1.8% – a reading of 20.36Nm for the 20Nm torque setting. Plenty precise enough for bike maintenance use.
Standard hex bits
The Torq Stick uses standard hex bits, and included in the set are nine Allen and nine Torx bits. They look very much like they are the Topeak Allen BitKit 9 that Steve tested a couple of years ago, and the Torx BitKit 9. (Steve tested that one too.)
These bits are great quality and are designed with attention to detail. As they're made from S2 hardened steel, they won't be the cause of bolts rounding off and should last a long time.
The bits cover all the bolt sizes I've needed in more than 20 years of bike spannering: T10, T25 and T30, and 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm and 8mm Allen keys. Also included are some sizes I've not (yet?) needed: T6, T7, T8, T9, T15 and T20, and 1.5mm and 10mm Allen keys. I'm sure one of them might come in handy one day, but I'd have preferred to see ball-headed Allen keys in the common sizes, like you get in the Wera Bicycle Set 3 that I reviewed in 2020.
Other bit holders
As part of the set, you also get various other ways to hold those bits.
The finger bit holder is a 1-inch (2.5cm) diameter knurled disc with a hex recess – very useful for doing up bolts finger tight where space is limited.
The finger bit holder can be combined with the speed sleeve, effectively an extender with a floating sleeve, for where space is less tight.
You also get a reversible 3.5-inch (9cm) mini ratchet tool with a thumb wheel. This also has a hex recess in the handle, so you can use the ratchet like a screwdriver.
These bit holders, like the rest of the set, are quality, beautifully made and a joy to use. In their various combinations, they allow you to get at pretty much any bolt, whatever the obstruction.
Actually useful case
The set comes in a sturdy case, which is actually useful. It's properly hinged, which means it sits flat when opened.
The tools are held securely, but come out easily enough with plenty of space to get your fingers under, even with greasy plastic gloves on. The bit holders rotate up 90 degrees and stay in either flat or up position – they have a 'click' at 0 and 90 degrees.
The bits are held in those bit holders by magnets – secure enough not to knock them out by accident (though they will fall out if you drop the case, oops), but easy to get out when you need them.
Somebody's carefully considered everything about the case, and as a result, it helps make the set a joy to use.
Value
This is the only area the Torq Stick Pro falls down: £164.99 is undoubtedly premium money for a torque wrench.
I've been perfectly happy using my Lifeline Essential Torque Wrench Set, which I bought for a little over £40 in 2014. It's still available – with a more useful set of bits than the ones I have – for £39.99. Our sister site off.road.cc reviewed it recently.
The Pro Bike Tool 2-20Nm Torque Wrench set we reviewed, and liked, in 2019 has gone up to £72 (from £57.99 at the time of reviewing), so still half the price of the Topeak, though it's not currently available.
The Pro 3-15Nm torque wrench set is getting closer at £149.99 (up from £99.99 when we reviewed it in 2017). Not the same company as the one above; this is Shimano's components brand.
If you wanted to spend more, you could: Wera Tools Click Torque A 6 20pcs set costs £245.99. That's the cheapest set Chicken Cycles does; there's also a £339.99 set and a £379.99 set.
None of these sets are directly comparable to the Topeak set, though; they are all a torque wrench with some bits. It's worth bearing in mind that for your £164.99 you're also getting a speed sleeve bit holder, finger bit holder and a ratchet tool. I can't say you definitely need those, but I did find them handy and enjoyed using them.
Conclusion
As I said at the start, this is more than just a torque wrench. The combination of the included bits and bit holders makes it a joy to use for all fastening (and loosening) of bicycle bolts. The case the set comes in is well designed and made, all of which helps explain why it costs so much.
There are cheaper ways that functionally achieve the same goal, but if you spend a fair bit of time fettling bikes, and you like a good tool, you won't be disappointed if you decide to invest.
Verdict
Great at torquing down and undoing bolts in hard to reach places, but very expensive
Make and model: Topeak Torq Stick Pro 4-20 Nm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
This is what Topeak says:
Torq Stick 4-20Nm Pro version. Torque wrench with adjustable preset range of 4-20Nm features a standard hex drive reversible ratcheting head and a fine tooth ratchet mechanism with reverse lever and thumb wheel for quick rotation and control in tight spots. Includes magnetic bit holder for adding leverage, fingertip bit holder for narrow space, and 18 tool bits with a generous 30mm length for reaching tough bolt locations. Knurling on the individual tool bits provides additional grip when changing or removing from the organizer and ratchet tool head. Fits neatly into a storage box.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak lists:
FUNCTIONS: 22
TOOLS: 1.5 / 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8 / 10mm Allen bits; T6 / T7 / T8 / T9 / T10 / T15 / T20 / T25 / T30 Torx® bits
Torque Wrench / Ratchet tool / Speed Sleeve / Finger Bit
TORQ RANGE: 4 - 20 Nm
SIZE: 22.7 x 2.5 x 2.15 cm / 8.9' x 1' x 0.8' (Torque tool), 25 x 9 x 6 cm / 9.8' x 3.5' x 2.4' (Box)
WEIGHT: 620 g / 21.87 oz
TORQUE WRENCH MATERIAL: Hardened steel / Aluminum / Engineering grade polymer
RATCHET TOOL MATERIAL: Chrome vanadium steel
BIT MATERIAL: S2 hardened steel
ADDED FEATURES: Storage box
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You can get a decent set of tools that do the same thing for much less.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The Topeak Torq Stick Pro set is a joy to use. The flip-up magnetic bit holders work really nicely, and the combination of the different bit holders and tools means you can get at any bolt, whatever the obstructions around it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The quality, and the variety of bit holders included in the kit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I love everything apart from the price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Compared to other torque wrenches, it's expensive. I've been using a £40 Lifeline set quite happily for years. It doesn't come with the different bit holders, though. It's not the most expensive out there, though – you can easily spend twice as much on a Wera set for example.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Too expensive for me.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they were looking for top quality and money is no object.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This really is a very nice set of tools to use. If it included ball-headed hex bits it would be excellent, and if the price was a bit less eye-watering, too, it would be exceptional.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
