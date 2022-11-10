Topeak Torq Stick Pro 4-20 Nm

The Topeak Torq Stick Pro 4-20Nm is more than just a torque wrench. It also includes 18 bits, a mini ratchet driver, an extender and a finger bit holder. Yes, it's very expensive, but it is also a comprehensive toolset to get to any bolt on your bicycle, whatever the obstruction. It's a joy to use; if you like fettling your bike and you like a decent tool, it's well worth a look.

Torque wrench

The Torq Stick itself is a beautifully made 23cm-long torque wrench. As the name suggests, it handles a torque range of 4-20Nm, which I think is the most useful for bike fettling.

You adjust the torque by pulling down and twisting the big knurled knob at the bottom. There is no chance of accidental adjustment here, which is nice.

The torque wrench works for both left and right hand threads, with another knurled knob on the ratchet head.

The Torq Stick looks very similar to the non-Pro version that we reviewed last year, it's just the knurling on the torque adjustment knob that looks different.

Where the non-Pro version has a claimed accuracy of +/- 4%, the Pro sets come with a Certification of Calibration for the specific torque wrench that comes in each. The biggest error in the test report for this particular one was 1.8% – a reading of 20.36Nm for the 20Nm torque setting. Plenty precise enough for bike maintenance use.

Standard hex bits

The Torq Stick uses standard hex bits, and included in the set are nine Allen and nine Torx bits. They look very much like they are the Topeak Allen BitKit 9 that Steve tested a couple of years ago, and the Torx BitKit 9. (Steve tested that one too.)

These bits are great quality and are designed with attention to detail. As they're made from S2 hardened steel, they won't be the cause of bolts rounding off and should last a long time.

The bits cover all the bolt sizes I've needed in more than 20 years of bike spannering: T10, T25 and T30, and 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm and 8mm Allen keys. Also included are some sizes I've not (yet?) needed: T6, T7, T8, T9, T15 and T20, and 1.5mm and 10mm Allen keys. I'm sure one of them might come in handy one day, but I'd have preferred to see ball-headed Allen keys in the common sizes, like you get in the Wera Bicycle Set 3 that I reviewed in 2020.

Other bit holders

As part of the set, you also get various other ways to hold those bits.

The finger bit holder is a 1-inch (2.5cm) diameter knurled disc with a hex recess – very useful for doing up bolts finger tight where space is limited.

The finger bit holder can be combined with the speed sleeve, effectively an extender with a floating sleeve, for where space is less tight.

You also get a reversible 3.5-inch (9cm) mini ratchet tool with a thumb wheel. This also has a hex recess in the handle, so you can use the ratchet like a screwdriver.

These bit holders, like the rest of the set, are quality, beautifully made and a joy to use. In their various combinations, they allow you to get at pretty much any bolt, whatever the obstruction.

Actually useful case

The set comes in a sturdy case, which is actually useful. It's properly hinged, which means it sits flat when opened.

The tools are held securely, but come out easily enough with plenty of space to get your fingers under, even with greasy plastic gloves on. The bit holders rotate up 90 degrees and stay in either flat or up position – they have a 'click' at 0 and 90 degrees.

The bits are held in those bit holders by magnets – secure enough not to knock them out by accident (though they will fall out if you drop the case, oops), but easy to get out when you need them.

Somebody's carefully considered everything about the case, and as a result, it helps make the set a joy to use.

Value

This is the only area the Torq Stick Pro falls down: £164.99 is undoubtedly premium money for a torque wrench.

I've been perfectly happy using my Lifeline Essential Torque Wrench Set, which I bought for a little over £40 in 2014. It's still available – with a more useful set of bits than the ones I have – for £39.99. Our sister site off.road.cc reviewed it recently.

The Pro Bike Tool 2-20Nm Torque Wrench set we reviewed, and liked, in 2019 has gone up to £72 (from £57.99 at the time of reviewing), so still half the price of the Topeak, though it's not currently available.

The Pro 3-15Nm torque wrench set is getting closer at £149.99 (up from £99.99 when we reviewed it in 2017). Not the same company as the one above; this is Shimano's components brand.

If you wanted to spend more, you could: Wera Tools Click Torque A 6 20pcs set costs £245.99. That's the cheapest set Chicken Cycles does; there's also a £339.99 set and a £379.99 set.

None of these sets are directly comparable to the Topeak set, though; they are all a torque wrench with some bits. It's worth bearing in mind that for your £164.99 you're also getting a speed sleeve bit holder, finger bit holder and a ratchet tool. I can't say you definitely need those, but I did find them handy and enjoyed using them.

Conclusion

As I said at the start, this is more than just a torque wrench. The combination of the included bits and bit holders makes it a joy to use for all fastening (and loosening) of bicycle bolts. The case the set comes in is well designed and made, all of which helps explain why it costs so much.

There are cheaper ways that functionally achieve the same goal, but if you spend a fair bit of time fettling bikes, and you like a good tool, you won't be disappointed if you decide to invest.

Verdict

Great at torquing down and undoing bolts in hard to reach places, but very expensive

