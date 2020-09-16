The Topeak Torx Bitkit 9 is as comprehensive as you could want, and features nine strong 1/4in driver bits ranging from T6 to T30. The sizes are etched on and they're held in a neat little plastic holder that's robust, secure and yet easy to use. They're well made and handy, but expensive.
A few things set these bits apart. The knurled section is excellent for grip, whether you're just handling your bits (steady), working with oily hands or just want to spin a bolt in before attaching a tool handle.
The S2 hardened steel is crisply formed, and shows no sign of causing or suffering damage on seized bolts. The etched sizes are easily legible and useful, too.
Oh, and they're shiny.
The plastic holder may not be shiny, but it's notably robust, effective and easy to use. The Bitkit 9 slips easily into a pocket or pack and will never spill its contents. At the same time, you don't need the finger strength of an Olympic speed climber just to whip your bits out (I said steady).
They fit in any 1/4in drive, such as those found on Topeak's own Ratchet Stick and Torque Stick (reviews to come), though of course that also means any 1/4in bit fits in Topeak's tools. And plenty, when it comes to it, are cheaper than this.
The RS Pro Driver Bit 8 Pieces Torx is £3.37, for instance, in a similar holder. Meanwhile, the Bosch Screwdriver Bit Set 32 Piece (£11.98) contains seven Torx bits (T10-T40) and, like the £11.99, 32-piece Dewalt Screwdriver Bit Set, also includes colour-coded bits, hex and screwdriver versions, and a useful magnetic extension.
On the downside, the Bosch and Dewalt sets' focus on larger sizes is inconvenient for bikes, and the extra case size and weight is less portable. You could also argue their shorter shanks are less handy for awkward bike bolts, but at 30mm the Topeak bits hardly penetrate (don't make me tell you again) that deep anyway.
> Beginner’s guide to all the tools you’ll need for basic bike maintenance
Torx bolts can be a pain, so decent bits are a must. Torx was developed to allow (surprise) more torque before 'camming out', which is where the tool wants to lift, slip and mash the fastener – hex keys get very prone to doing this as the sizes get smaller.
You're not likely to find many Torx bolts used on your bike, but for the sake of your hydraulic brakes and random other bike parts, a well-chosen, stiffly made set like the Topeak Torx Bitkit 9, while expensive, is a worthwhile investment.
Verdict
Well made, compact and useful, but expensive for what they are
Make and model: Topeak Torx Bitkit 9
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "A complete 9 piece Torx bit set for road and mountain bike repair and maintenance. Designed to work with all Topeak ratchets and torque wrenches as well as other brand ratchets and bit drivers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak lists:
FUNCTIONS 9
SIZE 7.6 x 3 x 1 cm / 3' x 1.2' x 0.4'
WEIGHT 56 g / 1.98 oz
TOOL MATERIAL S2 hardened steel
ORGANIZER MATERIAL Engineering grade polymer
TOOLS T6 / T7 / T8 / T9 / T10 / T15 / T20 / T25 / T30 Torx® bits
COMPATIBILITY Ratchet Rocket series, D-Torq Wrenches, Nano TorqBar series, Torq Stick, Ratchet Stick, Omni Tool Card, 1/4' hex bit drivers
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Holder is neat, light, simple and works.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're well made and cover the sizes you're likely to find on a bike, but you're still getting some you may never touch. They do the job well, but to score any higher than 7 they'd need to be more competitive on price.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
