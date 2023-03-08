The Topeak Taillux 25 DF is a well-designed rear light that tucks in neatly under your saddle for a clean look. Its simple four-mode operation makes it quick and easy to use and it lived up to its waterproof credentials. One of its main selling points is that it's part of Topeak's Duo Fixer range, which lets you easily attach cycling accessories such as a saddlebag, mudguard or mini pump underneath the light. However, it may not be quite powerful enough as a daytime-running light on brighter days.

This rear light from Topeak packs 25 lumens at maximum output on its pulse setting that has a claimed 30-hour runtime, which might not rival the Cateye Viz 150 Rear Bike Light in terms of output, though I did find the output sufficient for all but the very brightest of days. And if you are after a new rear light, do check out our best rear bike lights buyer's guide.

I think the eight red LEDs are responsible for providing enough illumination for night-time riding to keep you seen on unlit roads, where your all-round visibility is helped by the Taillux's 240° spread of light.

The four modes are exactly what you need, and no more. And personally, I only used two of the modes: blink and pulse. These have the longest runtimes, with 30 hours in the pulse setting and nearly two days – an impressive 40 hours – in the blink mode.

In constant mode you're only getting three and half hours, and you'll get 20 hours in its 'sequence' mode.

As the light sits just underneath the saddle, Topeak has placed the function button on the side of the light's body. And though the button is small, I found it easy enough to operate even when I was wearing thick winter gloves.

Charging is a lead-free affair. To charge it you rotate the light to release it from the mount that stays connected to the saddle rails, which reveals the male USB-A portion. You just plug this into your laptop or a wall-mounted charger and three hours later the light's charged. Simple.

As the light sits underneath your saddle, there are no straps to mount the light to your seatpost. There's just a single bolt to clamp the mount to the saddle rails, and there's no play or looseness in the system once it's in place. This system also means that your seatpost won't get scratched by any light fitting, which may be a consideration for some of us.

The IPX6 water-resistance rating is very welcomed in a rear light, which can expect to receive a lot of high-speed, road-borne spray, especially if you're riding without mudguards. The IPX6 rating means the light can resist high-pressure blasts of water and though I found water would sit around the USB port, the light has still not been disrupted by it.

Value

Retailing at £34.99, the Taillux 25 DF might be a bit more expensive than a commuting rear light such as the non-Duo Fixer model Topeak Taillux 25, which Jamie found did the simple things well.

The £32.99 Topeak Taillux 30 only has five extra lumens over the Taillux 25 DF, and Shaun didn't find it any better than the Taillux 25 DF in bright riding conditions. But it may be an option if you already have a compatible Topeak saddlebag.

Super-bright rear lights are always going to cost you a bit more. But Steve had lots of good things to say about the Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250. Yes, at £52 it's pricey for a rear light, but he found its 250-lumen output ensured you'd be seen even riding in daylight.

Conclusion

Although not the brightest rear light, the Taillux 25 DF will keep you seen most days and the 240° of illumination it offers will help keep you visible approaching junctions and roundabouts. Topeak's Duo Fixer system is a real selling point, allowing you to attach other cycling accessories underneath your saddle, keeping your seatpost and frame clear of clutter.

Verdict

Reasonably priced with a wide lighting spread and a handy accessories mount, but not powerful enough for very bright days

