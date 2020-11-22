Topeak Taillux 100 rear light

The Taillux 100 USB is Topeak's super bright rear LED light, and packs a mighty 100 lumens. It's compact yet highly visible, and comes with an array of different fit adaptors. It is very easy to accidentally turn on in a bag or pocket, mind, and there is no way to lock the button.
The Taillux offers four modes from its nine LEDs (three large ones down the centre line, and six smaller ones around the outside). Constant mode, as you've no doubt worked out, lights all nine constantly and gives three hours of burn time.
Blinking+Constant lasts five hours with the central LEDs flashing and the outsiders static, while Constant+Blink Sequence (central LEDs static while the outsiders flash in sequence) stays lit for 10hrs.
Lastly, Full Blinking runs for 30hrs, and I found those times achievable within +/-5% depending on conditions. A full charge takes 3-4hrs using the supplied USB-C cable.
Setup
Unlike quite a few rear lights, the mounting system of the Taillux doesn't take into account the angle of your seatpost, so the light is aimed towards the ground rather than straight back. LEDs work best when seen head on.
I'm not going to be too critical of this though, as 100 lumens is a fair bit for a rear light, so not having it point directly into drivers eyes will reduce dazzling. Also, the Topeak lights up your rear tyre and the ground behind, so it can actually boost visibility... well, to those who are looking, anyway.
It would be nice to be able to tweak the angle for daytime use, though.
Fitting
That aside, the Taillux comes with plenty of fitting options by way of rubber mounts and clips. It can deal with round seatposts, aero seatposts and helmets, while it can clip onto bag loops too. Two sizes of rubber strap allow fitting on narrow tubes such as seatstays, which is perfect if you have bikepacking bags covering your seatpost.
Rated to IPX6, the Topeak is designed to keep out heavy, high-pressure sprays of water and – as long as you ensure the snug-fitting charge cover is closed – you should have no issues. I gave it a dousing with the bathroom shower too, and it suffered no ill effects.
If you have to leave your bike unattended and stick your lights in a bag or pocket, be wary of accidentally turning the light on. The switch is very sensitive and only needs a single press to switch on – whereas to turn it off it takes a press of a few seconds.
It would be good to see some kind of lock to stop you accidentally draining the battery, or at least a double click for on.
Value
The Topeak costs £36.99. That's £6.99 more expensive than the Lezyne Stick Drive Rear Light, but you are getting an extra 70 lumens and much better burn times.
For £34.99 Giant offers the Recon TL-200 which can deliver up to 200 lumens and offers pretty good burn times too.
For £45 there's the Exposure TraceR MK1 DayBright, as its 75 lumen constant/flash mode is very noticeable and durability is very impressive too. Admittedly you have to buy separate mounts if you don't have a round seatpost, though.
Overall
The Topeak Taillux 100 offers plenty of light output for the money, good burn times and the bonus of all the accessories. The easily knocked switch, which could leave unfortunate commuters lightless, is pretty much the only quibble.
Verdict
Bright, eye-catching LED patterns and decent burn times, but easily switched on in your bag
Make and model: Topeak Taillux 100 USB
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "USB rechargeable, ultra-bright tail light with four lighting modes features a spot / flood beam providing 100 lumens of extreme rear visibility. Silicone strap provides bi-directional tool-free mounting and easy removal on aero or round seatposts, or helmet."
It's a bright rear light with good burn times.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
MAX LUMINOUS INTENSITY: 100 Lumens
LAMP: 9 super bright LED's
BATTERY: 3.7 V 700mAh Lithium Ion (integrated)
CONTROL / BURN TIME (APPROX):4 modes 3 hr (Constant) / 5 hr (Blinking+Constant) / 10 hr (Constant+Blink Sequence) / 30 hr (Blinking)
CHARGE: USB Type-C
CHARGE TIME: (APPROX)3-4 hr
INPUT: 5V 500mA
LAMP HOUSING: Engineering grade polymer
STRAP MOUNT: Fits aero or round seatposts (ø25.4 - ø34.9mm), seatstay, Topeak bags and helmet
WATERPROOF: IPX 6
SIZE: 5.7 x 4.1 x 2.5 cm / 2.2' x 1.6' x 1'
Rate the light for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Charging takes between 3-4hrs, and it met its quoted burn times.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Quick and simple to fit, plus it's bright enough for both day and night use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Bright outputs with good battery life.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Easily turned on accidentally.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Some competition from lights like the Giant I mentioned in the review, but on the whole, the Topeak is well priced.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good light that balances brightness with good burn times. If the switch was a bit harder to press accidentally, it could be an eight, but as it is it's good and a seven.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
