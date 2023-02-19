Topeak's Roadie 2Stage can deliver a lot of air for its diminutive size thanks to both a high volume and a high pressure setting. It's not the most comfortable in your hand to use, but it does lock securely to the valve so none of your effort will be wasted.

Carrying a pump (or other means of inflation) is a must, because, as we all know, the moment you leave it at home you are going to get a puncture. The Topeak Roadie 2Stage is ideal, as it's small and light. Measuring just 162mm in length and around 25mm in diameter, it can fit in a jersey pocket or saddlebag without you thinking about it.

A small size can mean a small volume of air, but the Roadie 2Stage performs better than you might imagine.

As its name suggests, it has a two-stage design: high volume (40.8cc) and high pressure (11.2cc), which are selected using the twist knob on the bottom of the pump.

From flat on high volume (HV) it achieved 40psi on a 28mm road tyre in 100 strokes, and 55psi after 150. Topeak says that it can achieve 75psi in HV, but because of how much arm pressure is required I didn't try.

Switching over to high pressure (HP) at 55psi, another 100 strokes saw the tyre reach 65psi, and 300 strokes achieved around 85psi. So, in total from flat, 450 strokes and about five minutes work.

Topeak claims a pressure of 160psi is achievable, but I'm not so sure – well, it's at least not happening with my arms.

If you want more air per stroke, Topeak offers a larger Gravel 2Stage pump which delivers 71cc on HV and 25cc on HP.

One thing to note is that the Roadie 2Stage only works on Presta valves.

The short length of the Roadie 2Stage does mean it isn't the most comfortable pump to hold, especially without gloves, but I did notice that the aluminium body doesn't seem to get as hot as some do when really forcing the air in. There are no places to pinch your fingers either, which is always a bonus.

One thing that I was impressed with is the thumb lever that secures the pump head onto the valve. It holds very securely – you don't need to be holding the pump in position with your hand.

Other details

You get a frame mount in the box and there is also a dust cover that clips over the end of the pump to keep the business end clean.

To keep the pump from extending when not in use, a twist of the head locks it into the main body.

The aluminium construction feels robust and there is no flex when pumping at higher pressures.

If the pump sits in a bag with other bits of pieces bouncing around, the painted finish can get scuffed up and look scruffy quickly. It didn't bother me, but it might if you like to keep your kit looking clean and tidy.

Priced at £36.99, the Topeak is a couple of quid more than the Lezyne Grip Drive HP that I reviewed last year. That's high pressure only, but because of its size – 231mm in length – it is just as efficient as the Topeak in terms of strokes versus psi. It doesn't fit into a jersey pocket as well, though.

The Beto Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump uses a triple chamber design, but isn't as efficient as the Topeak (read the review here). It is a lot cheaper, though, at £27.99.

Conclusion

For its size the Roadie 2Stage is impressively efficient. It's well made, too. Okay, it isn't the cheapest out there, but thanks to the materials used in its construction it should stand the test of time. Plus, you can stash it just about anywhere.

Verdict

Small and compact for storage, yet impresses when it comes to efficiency

