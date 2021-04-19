Support road.cc

review
Pumps & CO2 inflators

Beto EZ-055A Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump

8
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Apr 19, 2021 09:45
0
£24.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Efficient mini pump that delivers higher pressures with relative ease and no pinched fingers
EZ Head works really well
Well-designed ergonomics
Quick to inflate
Doesn't get overly hot
Head storage hole can dig into your hand
Weight: 
142g
Contact: 
www.bob-elliot.co.uk

The Beto EZ-055A Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump not only has a really catchy name, it's also a little cracker to use. The head fits easily and securely to valves, and thanks to its two-way pumping system you can get your tyres pumped up in a fraction of the time it takes with some mini pumps. It's a decent price too.

The EZ Head works on both Presta and Schrader vales and it's an easy push-fit onto either, with barely any air being wasted from the tube or tyre when you attach it or remove it. It's a clever design that stays in place securely so you don't have to hold it in as the pressures get higher.

2021 Beto EZ-055A Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump - valve head.jpg

The fact that it sits on the end of a 185mm flexible hose helps, as it stops any jerky hand movements being transferred to the valve, making the head come loose.

2021 Beto EZ-055A Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump - extended.jpg

When it comes to inflation, the Beto has a triple chamber setup, which compresses the air on the out stroke and forces it into the tyre/tube on the way back in; Beto claims this results in 40% fewer strokes and 50% less pumping effort.

The similarly sized Birzman Swift Hand Pump reached 60psi on a 28mm tyre in about 400 strokes, whereas for the same amount of arm work I achieved 75psi with the Beto, and 50psi after 300 strokes.

Even at that higher pressure the Beto was showing no signs of becoming hard work like some mini pumps can. I reached 100psi without my arms feeling like they were on fire, and I don't see any reason why it couldn't achieve its 160psi.

It's not the quickest pump out there. Shaun recently tested the Velochampion Professional pump and that got a 32mm tyre to 70psi in around 230 strokes, but it sounded like a harder effort than the Beto requires.

The only issue with the Beto is that the handle has a recess for the head to tuck into and can dig into your hands a bit as you get to higher pressures.

2021 Beto EZ-055A Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump - handle.jpg

Generally, though, I like the design of the Beto – and it's the right way round: some mini pumps have the head at the shorter handle end (like that Velochampion), and as the main body slides inside the handle on the return stroke you can pretty much guarantee pinched fingers. On the Beto it works the other way round, with your hand on the handle not getting pinched as it glides over the top of the main body. There is plenty of length so your second hand can be kept well out of the way, too.

With the head stowed away into the handle, the pump measures 220mm in length and about 55mm at its widest point. That's a bit too long for many saddlebags, but it does fit fine in a jersey pocket, or you can use the included mount that utilises your bottle cage mounts.

At a penny under 25 quid, the Beto is a fiver cheaper than the Velochampion, and the same price as the Birzman I mentioned, so it's in the right sort of ballpark.

The Topeak Mini Dual is also a two-way mini pump like the Beto, but comes in a bit cheaper at £17.99.

Overall, the Beto is one of the easiest mini pumps I've had to use, and while there are more efficient options out there, it's a good choice for higher pressures as it doesn't seem to struggle.

Verdict

Efficient mini pump that delivers higher pressures with relative ease and no pinched fingers

road.cc test report

Make and model: Beto EZ-055A Pre-Loaded Alloy Mini Pump

Size tested: Max Pressure: 160PSI

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

A compact mini pump that delivers quick inflation thanks to the use of two-way pumping.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Beto lists:

Award-winning EZ Head

High quality CNC aluminium construction

Advanced fix & pre-load pull stroke for 2-way pumping

3-chamber barrels maximise air output to save 40% of strokes

Reach riding pressure with 50% less power consumption

Swivel hose creates ergonomic pumping

Patented advanced lever-less EASY on & off head

Max Pressure: 160PSI

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A quick inflation tool for at the side of the road.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

No struggle to get to high pressures.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's a minor detail, but the handle can dig into your hand a bit.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's sensibly priced: a fiver cheaper than the Velochampion Professional and the same price as the Birzman Swift Hand Pump.

Topeak's Mini Dual mini pump is also a two-way pump like the Beto, but comes in a bit cheaper at £17.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: a quality mini pump that does away with the little drawbacks that some have, and very good at getting air in your tyres. It's a decent price too.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

