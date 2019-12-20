The Lezyne KTV Drive 200 is a good little front light for keeping you visible on the road, with a tough, waterproof construction, although choosing modes while riding could be easier.

Pros: Solid construction, USB rechargeable

Solid construction, USB rechargeable Cons: Mode selection

Front lights fall into two categories: to see with and to be seen. The KTV Drive 200 is very much among the latter, providing excellent rider illumination, particularly the day flash of 200 lumens. In my experience this was more than sufficient to keep me visible even during the worst and darkest winter weather.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The light is made from a composite matrix polymer material and has stood up well both to the UK winter weather and some hamfisted testing... Although not a metal case, one upside is that even after dropping the light not a single scratch has appeared.

As well as the 200-lumen day flash, which Lezyne claims should last 6.5 hours, there are four more modes at your fingertips: blast (70 lumen, 2 hours), economy (15 lumen, 10 hours), flash mode 1 (30 lumen, 13.25 hours) and flash mode 2 (15 lumen, 20 hours).

This provides a decent range of modes to suit the conditions, but the choosing of each mode is linear in progression, which can be a bit cumbersome while riding. One good point is that when the light is turned off and on again it automatically turns on in the last mode used.

Overall battery life has matched up fairly well in testing to the claimed figures mentioned above, and recharging took around three hours, as expected. The USB stick is built directly into the device, allowing you to plug the KTM Drive into your laptop or computer without the need for additional cables.

Mounting is quick and easy, using a rubber band to hold the light in place. This keeps your handlebar scratch-free and allows for easy adjustment while out on the bike. The only drawback is that the light tends to rattle over bumpier roads. You fit the light by twisting at 90 degrees, fitting the band and then twisting the light back again.

> Buyer's Guide: The best 2019/2020 front lights for cycling

At £25 the Lezyne isn't bad value. It's a couple of quid cheaper than Cateye's Volt 200 XC at £26.99, though Bikehut's 200 lumen front light is only £18 and and you can get brighter lights for the same money, such as Moon's 300-lumen Meteor (review to come).

Overall, I'd say the Lezyne KTV Drive 200 is a good choice for being seen, day and night.

Verdict

Good, affordable USB-rechargeable light with excellent day flash mode

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website