Topeak's Escape Pod is an 'official' take on the DIY water bottle tool carrier, but with a few neat additions to make it a more stylish without ramping up the price.

The Escape Pod – this is the small (520cc) version, but there are medium (620cc) and large (850cc) ones too – isn't exactly ground-breaking. It's a refinement of an old solution. Over the years many have modified water bottles to carry extra kit, but what I like about Topeak's rendition is the addition of a removable neoprene bag.

> Find your nearest dealer here

This stops tools and anything else rattling around, causing noise and creating damage to the walls of the tub. Security is further increased by the foam disc squashing down from under the lid.

Capacity is pretty good too, even in this small version. Topeak reckons it swallows a mini-tool, CO2 inflator and cartridge, a spare tube (700c x 18/25mm) and two tyre levers – and you know what, it does, easily. I also managed to squeeze in some cash and puncture patches as well.

When the bag is full it can be a little tricky to manhandle in and out of the bottle neck, but it's not exactly a big issue.

The bottle itself is a little bit cheap and cheerful, but it does the job and fits securely in all of the bottle cages I tried. It's started to get scratches from the cages, but they don't really show up until you are really close.

The neoprene bag, on the other hand, is well stitched and pretty robust.

> 12 of the best cycling multi tools — get the right bits to fix your bike's bits

I think £10.99 is pretty decent for what you're getting. True you could make your own with an old water bottle and some padding, but this gives a much more refined look and feel (and saves you the hassle). What's more, it's £6 cheaper than the Giant Tool Capsule and is also cheaper than the £15 Vel Tool Bottle.

Overall, I think the Topeak Escape Pod is great way of carrying around tools and spares providing you don't mind sacrificing a water bottle cage. The combined quality of the parts are decent, it does the job well and it should take plenty of abuse.

Verdict

A sensibly priced, rattle free solution to carrying your tools and spares

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website