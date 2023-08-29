Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses

Tifosi's Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens sunglasses don't just have a snappy name, they also offer great coverage, a fit that is very comfortable, and decent optics. In fact, there is very little to dislike here.
The frameless design means that nothing gets in your view when wearing the Tifosis, and it doesn't matter what type of bike you are riding. Even when down low in the drops or stretched out on aero bars looking out of the top of your eyes, your view is unrestricted. Everything is also clear when you check over your shoulders.
The overall lens quality is good too. They aren't the sharpest I've used across the spectrum, but they do have good clarity and it's easy to judge colours when looking through the lens. It might look blue from the outside, but the actual hue the glasses add is more of a pale red.
You also get a clear lens in the pack, and although switching between the two requires a bit of a knack to be learnt, once you have the hang of it it's a simple process.
The polycarbonate lenses are shatterproof, so you don't need to worry about breaking them, and the same can be said for the Grilamid TR-90 'frame'. It's a thermoplastic that's quite rigid but with just enough flex that you can wiggle the arms about a bit to get the lenses located.
Coverage is great, too; they are some big lenses. That's something I like, as I don't want airflow around my eyes during the hayfever season or on cold winter days.
Tifosi has added upper and lower vents to stop any fogging issues, and they work well. Even riding on wet, humid days I had no issues with visibility.
A good pair of glasses shouldn't really be noticeable when you are wearing them, and these definitely aren't.
You can tweak the fit of the nose-pads and this combined with the hydrophilic sections on the arms means the glasses don't move or slip, even when you are hot and sweaty.
I've used them for running as well as cycling and they don't move then either. Ideal if you are a duathlete or triathlete.
Value
Price-wise, Tifosi has them listed at £89.99, which makes them look good value for money when compared with the similar-looking Oakley Encoders, which have gone up to £219 since Jamie tested them last year.
Lara was impressed with Magicshine's Windbreaker Classic glasses, which also have a frameless design but only cost £39.99. You don't get a spare clear lens, though, so they are limited to bright days only whereas the Tifosis can be used year-round.
Conclusion
Not as cheap overall as some very good glasses, but the clear lens does bring versatility. As far as fit goes, I can't fault them, and the lack of a frame means that visibility is brilliant.
Verdict
Unrestricted view and a secure, comfortable fit – a great pair of year-round sunnies
Make and model: Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses
Size tested: Fit: Large-XL
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Tifosi says, "Rail Race redefines our iconic Rail sunglasses as a limited edition 2-lens interchange model. Still equipped for any trail, Rail Race has added lens vents and laser etching around the rimless lens design. With its rimless shield frame, Rail Race offers top-notch protection for your eyes from UV rays and debris while allowing maximum airflow. Whether racing on a bike path or pedalling through pine forests, Rail Race will keep things cool and comfortable!"
I found them very comfortable and visibility is unrestricted.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tifosi lists:
Frame: Light & Durable Grilamid TR-90
Lens: Clarion Red / Clear – Shatterproof polycarbonate interchange lenses for bright and low light scenarios
Features: Rimless shield, lens vents, fully adjustable nose & ear pads, hydrophilic rubber ear and nose pads that increase grip the more you sweat
Fit: Large-XL | Weight: 32G
Included: Zippered Hardshell Case & Microfiber Cleaning Bag
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They have good visibility and clarity for all kinds of riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are a lot cheaper than the similarly shaped Oakleys mentioned in the review, and while they aren't as cheap as the Magicshines, you do at least get a clear lens for year-round usability.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A very good all-round pair of glasses for all kinds of cycling and sports in general. With great visibility and fit, they do everything you need, and the addition of a clear lens means you can use them all year round.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
