review
Glasses
Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses2023 Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses - 1.jpg

Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses

8
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Aug 29, 2023 09:45
0
£89.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Unrestricted view and a secure, comfortable fit – a great pair of year-round sunnies
Good coverage
Keep airflow to a minimum
Unrestricted view
Clear lens gives them year-round use
Weight: 
32g
Contact: 
www.tifosi-optics.co.uk
Tifosi's Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens sunglasses don't just have a snappy name, they also offer great coverage, a fit that is very comfortable, and decent optics. In fact, there is very little to dislike here.

The frameless design means that nothing gets in your view when wearing the Tifosis, and it doesn't matter what type of bike you are riding. Even when down low in the drops or stretched out on aero bars looking out of the top of your eyes, your view is unrestricted. Everything is also clear when you check over your shoulders.

The overall lens quality is good too. They aren't the sharpest I've used across the spectrum, but they do have good clarity and it's easy to judge colours when looking through the lens. It might look blue from the outside, but the actual hue the glasses add is more of a pale red.

2023 Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses - inside.jpg

You also get a clear lens in the pack, and although switching between the two requires a bit of a knack to be learnt, once you have the hang of it it's a simple process.

2023 Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses - extra lens.jpg

The polycarbonate lenses are shatterproof, so you don't need to worry about breaking them, and the same can be said for the Grilamid TR-90 'frame'. It's a thermoplastic that's quite rigid but with just enough flex that you can wiggle the arms about a bit to get the lenses located.

2023 Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses - hinge.jpg

Coverage is great, too; they are some big lenses. That's something I like, as I don't want airflow around my eyes during the hayfever season or on cold winter days.

Tifosi has added upper and lower vents to stop any fogging issues, and they work well. Even riding on wet, humid days I had no issues with visibility.

2023 Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses - 2.jpg

A good pair of glasses shouldn't really be noticeable when you are wearing them, and these definitely aren't.

You can tweak the fit of the nose-pads and this combined with the hydrophilic sections on the arms means the glasses don't move or slip, even when you are hot and sweaty.

2023 Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses - nose piece.jpg

I've used them for running as well as cycling and they don't move then either. Ideal if you are a duathlete or triathlete.

Value

Price-wise, Tifosi has them listed at £89.99, which makes them look good value for money when compared with the similar-looking Oakley Encoders, which have gone up to £219 since Jamie tested them last year.

Lara was impressed with Magicshine's Windbreaker Classic glasses, which also have a frameless design but only cost £39.99. You don't get a spare clear lens, though, so they are limited to bright days only whereas the Tifosis can be used year-round.

Conclusion

Not as cheap overall as some very good glasses, but the clear lens does bring versatility. As far as fit goes, I can't fault them, and the lack of a frame means that visibility is brilliant.

Verdict

Unrestricted view and a secure, comfortable fit – a great pair of year-round sunnies

road.cc test report

Make and model: Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses

Size tested: Fit: Large-XL

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Tifosi says, "Rail Race redefines our iconic Rail sunglasses as a limited edition 2-lens interchange model. Still equipped for any trail, Rail Race has added lens vents and laser etching around the rimless lens design. With its rimless shield frame, Rail Race offers top-notch protection for your eyes from UV rays and debris while allowing maximum airflow. Whether racing on a bike path or pedalling through pine forests, Rail Race will keep things cool and comfortable!"

I found them very comfortable and visibility is unrestricted.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Tifosi lists:

Frame: Light & Durable Grilamid TR-90

Lens: Clarion Red / Clear – Shatterproof polycarbonate interchange lenses for bright and low light scenarios

Features: Rimless shield, lens vents, fully adjustable nose & ear pads, hydrophilic rubber ear and nose pads that increase grip the more you sweat

Fit: Large-XL | Weight: 32G

Included: Zippered Hardshell Case & Microfiber Cleaning Bag

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They have good visibility and clarity for all kinds of riding.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

A comfortable fit.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are a lot cheaper than the similarly shaped Oakleys mentioned in the review, and while they aren't as cheap as the Magicshines, you do at least get a clear lens for year-round usability.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A very good all-round pair of glasses for all kinds of cycling and sports in general. With great visibility and fit, they do everything you need, and the addition of a clear lens means you can use them all year round.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the Tech Hub here at F-At Digital, our senior product reviewer Stu uses the knowledge gained from putting well over a 1,000 products through their paces (including hundreds of bikes) to write in-depth reviews of a huge range of kit. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 160,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. Although, as he spends a fair bit of his time reviewing ebikes these days he's becoming an expert in letting the motor take the strain. He's also waiting for 23mm race tyres to make a comeback!

Latest Comments

 