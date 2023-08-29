Tifosi Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens Sunglasses

Tifosi's Rail Race Interchangeable Clarion Lens sunglasses don't just have a snappy name, they also offer great coverage, a fit that is very comfortable, and decent optics. In fact, there is very little to dislike here.

The frameless design means that nothing gets in your view when wearing the Tifosis, and it doesn't matter what type of bike you are riding. Even when down low in the drops or stretched out on aero bars looking out of the top of your eyes, your view is unrestricted. Everything is also clear when you check over your shoulders.

The overall lens quality is good too. They aren't the sharpest I've used across the spectrum, but they do have good clarity and it's easy to judge colours when looking through the lens. It might look blue from the outside, but the actual hue the glasses add is more of a pale red.

You also get a clear lens in the pack, and although switching between the two requires a bit of a knack to be learnt, once you have the hang of it it's a simple process.

The polycarbonate lenses are shatterproof, so you don't need to worry about breaking them, and the same can be said for the Grilamid TR-90 'frame'. It's a thermoplastic that's quite rigid but with just enough flex that you can wiggle the arms about a bit to get the lenses located.

Coverage is great, too; they are some big lenses. That's something I like, as I don't want airflow around my eyes during the hayfever season or on cold winter days.

Tifosi has added upper and lower vents to stop any fogging issues, and they work well. Even riding on wet, humid days I had no issues with visibility.

A good pair of glasses shouldn't really be noticeable when you are wearing them, and these definitely aren't.

You can tweak the fit of the nose-pads and this combined with the hydrophilic sections on the arms means the glasses don't move or slip, even when you are hot and sweaty.

I've used them for running as well as cycling and they don't move then either. Ideal if you are a duathlete or triathlete.

Value

Price-wise, Tifosi has them listed at £89.99, which makes them look good value for money when compared with the similar-looking Oakley Encoders, which have gone up to £219 since Jamie tested them last year.

Lara was impressed with Magicshine's Windbreaker Classic glasses, which also have a frameless design but only cost £39.99. You don't get a spare clear lens, though, so they are limited to bright days only whereas the Tifosis can be used year-round.

Conclusion

Not as cheap overall as some very good glasses, but the clear lens does bring versatility. As far as fit goes, I can't fault them, and the lack of a frame means that visibility is brilliant.

Verdict

Unrestricted view and a secure, comfortable fit – a great pair of year-round sunnies

