The TICCC Roam Fluro Splash is a simple T-shirt designed for everyday adventures on and off the bike. In spite of the shirt's loose cut, it doesn't flap around when you're riding, and its lightweight wicking material doesn't get sweaty or damp. It's not too overt in its cycling styling either, so it works just as well when you're not riding. It's certainly a much less obvious cycling-flavoured T-shirt than most of those in our best cycling T-shirts guide.
> Buy now: TICCC Roam Fluro Splash T-Shirt for £31.50 from TICCC
The TICCC Roam T-shirt is a technical top for whether you're riding or not. Its technical attributes take in its lightweight, high-wicking and breathable open structure, and the fact that it's made from quick-drying recycled materials. The result is a T-shirt that doesn't look like an item of clothing designed purely for cycling, which will appeal to many.
One of the Roam's few cycling-specific features is that the rear is slightly longer for better bum coverage when you're riding – but that's about it. There are no pockets or any cycling-related designs or motifs, all of which are positives as far as I'm concerned. On a looser-fitting cycling top, pockets just flap and bounce around and pull the T-shirt to the side as soon as you stow something in them and start riding.
The Roam's only nod to cyclism is the TICCC logo on the chest and a large dot on the right rear shoulder, both of which are reflective, with the rear dot perfectly situated to catch the beams of car headlights.
As for the shirt's slightly rave-y arctic white with black, fluorescent orange and yellow splatters, well, if that's not you, there are five other colour options from which you can choose.
The Roam's material is very light, feels soft against your skin and doesn't look or feel much like a technical fabric, some of which can feel very nylon-y. In fact, the only giveaway is the fabric's light sheen.
Fit and sizing
I found the sizing spot on. Our medium-size shirt fitted my medium-sized body and was loose enough to be a casual top without flapping around annoyingly while I was riding.
It is long in the body, and when pulled down straight almost reaches my crotch. So, while the rear only has the slightest of drops, it doesn't feel too short when you're riding in the drops – and won't leave an embarrassing bum-exposing gap between the shirt and your shorts.
The stretch of the fabric also ensures that it's not too tight across your shoulders when you're tucked down low. Its light weight, open fabric and breathability made it a very good option on long, hot rides where the airflow it allowed was very welcome.
Its quick-drying capability ensured there were never any clammy sweaty patches, so I could meet friends after a decent ride confident that I wouldn't arrive a damp and smelly mess.
When it comes to choosing clothing, one aspect that is often overlooked is sustainability, which is something TICCC takes seriously. TICCC is committed to setting new industry standards for sustainability, with a strategy of revive, renew and reduce. This applies to who the company deals with, the fabrics used, where the clothes are made, how often they need to be washed and even the packaging. The Roam T-shirt is manufactured from low-impact materials 'close to home' in Europe.
The TICCC Roam is an excellent T-shirt for following the mountain biking and gravel bike fashion code – where Lycra isn't de rigueur and you carry your stuff in bags rather than your pockets. And it's ideal for casual cycling, when you don't want to end up at your destination with a manky top.
It may be a simple piece of kit without any extra features – but that's its charm. It's light and loose, without billowing like a sail when you're riding, breathes well and looks just like a normal T-shirt, with only the slightest shine to the fabric a clue to its more technical nature.
Rivals
The Rapha Technical T-Shirt that Dave reviewed comes closest to the Roam, in that it doesn't look explicitly like cycling kit. It's still in Rapha's range and while pricier than the TICCC Roam Fluro Splash, it does have more features.
The Chapeau! Dry Tech Tee that Steve reviewed is similar to the Roam, but is made from a heavier fabric, was a little short in the body and it came with a superfluous chest pocket. Its cheaper price is perhaps reflected in its poor finishing.
Matt rated Endura's SingleTrack Merino T, which looks just like a T-shirt but gets a bit more technical with its 15% merino-infused fabric. You can use use it as a baselayer as well as a summer T-shirt, which adds to its versatility, but it's hard to find at the moment.
You could also spend a lot more and not come up with a better product. The 7Mesh Desperado Merino Henley costs a hefty £70, but despite a healthy merino content and lots of features Steve wasn't impressed.
Verdict
It may look like a basic T-shirt but the fabric and cut make it great for serious or casual riding and off-the-bike duties
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: TICCC Roam Fluro Splash T-shirt – Arctic white
Tell us what the product is for
TICCC says: "the Roam cycling t shirt is a multi-use product for everyday adventures – on and off the bike. Made with a lightweight, high wicking open structure fabric. The cycle t-shirt is highly breathable and drys quick to help manage 'unwanted' odours. The fabric is made with low impact recycled materials. The high stretch fabric properties and engineered fit allow complete freedom of movement however you choose to roam.
"It's a great casual cycling top that's good for both on- and off-the-bike shenanigans."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Italian performance fabric.
Made with recycled fibres.
Soft on skin feel.
Lightweight, high wicking open structure.
Breathable and quick drying for odour management.
High stretch fabric properties for complete freedom of movement.
102g (size M)
Sustainably manufactured fabric: OEKO-TEX® approved – a health and safety certification. These fabrics have been tested and certified to be free of harmful substances.
GRS approved – a sustainable production certification. The recycled content of the fabrics has been verified and the product process has been approved as being sustainable.
Fit – Unisex fit. Engineered fit for freedom of movement however you choose to roam. Select your regular size for a classic/relaxed fit, or a size down for a close/athletic fit.
Reflective TICCC logo (front) and 'breakaway' dot (back).
Multi-use designed product: gravel, adventure/explore, commute and casual.
Made responsibly in Europe.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
There's not much to it, but it's well made with flatlock seams.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It did what it had to do very well. It's comfortable, non-flappy and unsweaty when you're riding and it blends in well when you're off the bike.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
It's light and airy but is holding up well despite lots of off-road miles and associated snaggy undergrowth.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
I went for a Medium as that's my go-to size and it was perfect – just baggy enough to be casual, just snug enough to not flap around when riding into a headwind.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
Super-light, highly breathable fabric.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Lightweight, breathable, stretchy, non-flappy and a pleasure to wear when riding.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
It may seem pricey for what it is, as it doesn't have any extra features over being just a fancy T-shirt. But recycled fabrics cost more and both the fabric choice and fit are just right for on- and off-bike duties.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Threw it in with the cycling wash on the quick and easy setting, and it was no bother.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was a spot on as a T-shirt for riding in and as casual wear. It's just casual enough to not to billow into a sail when riding, and is light and non-sweaty for hot days in the saddle. It's casual styling means it's fine off the bike too, when you're meeting friends in the cafe or pub.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's light, casual without being flappy and doesn't scream 'cycling'!
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Rapha Technical T-Shirt comes closest to the Roam in terms of not appearing overtly cycling if you want to ride a bike without looking like you're in the Tour. It's still in Rapha's range and while pricier than the TICCC, it does have more features.
The Chapeau! Dry Tech Tee is similar to the Roam, but is made from a heavier fabric, was a little short in the body and came with a superfluous chest pocket. Its cheaper price is perhaps reflected in its poor finishing.
The Endura SingleTrack Merino T does well as looking just like a t-shirt but gets a bit technical with a 15% merino-infused fabric. It doubles up as a baselayer for colder weather as well as a summer T-shirt, which makes it a bit of a bargain – if you can still find one.
You could do a lot worse and spend a lot more on the 7Mesh Desperado Merino Henley, which despite a healthy merino content wasn't massively liked when we reviewed it.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's not a lot to the TICCC Roam T-shirt – but that's the point. It's light and airy, just baggy enough to look casual yet not too loose to be annoying when you're riding.
Age: 50 Height: 180cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: It varies as to the season. My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun
I think he was suggesting we actually copy some of the worst contries in the world for road safety because they're "growing economies".
Sarto. Prices? Even their website doesn't tell me 🤷♂️
Despite the references made to his age and medical history there is nothing to suggest any of this was instrumental. I do wonder however, with age...
True, but we are in a sorry state when being in jail is deemed no reason for losing one's job. What next, being dead?
Inkberrow, to be honest, which has The Old Bull and The Bull's Head just to double up the tourist opportunity.
Latest news is that google is soon discontinuing the ability to upload photo paths.
and we're back to Skegness's Fantasy Island and a new twist ...
Don't forget your hi viz everyone...
The second car had an argument with the sea and they're not speaking.
Polarising sunglasses are pretty good for the wet road glare at least. In fact, although they are sold as a summer accessory, I use mine most in...