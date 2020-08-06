The Endura SingleTrack Merino T-shirt is a fantastic bit of technical kit that works wells as an extra layer on colder days, but is most in its element as a casual outer in summer. With handy on-bike styling and the benefits of merino, this could easily become one of your wardrobe favourites.

As a cyclist whose background is mostly in drop-bar bikes, whenever I see a short-sleeve top that doesn't have a zip, my first thought is 'baselayer'. And certainly, Endura's SingleTrack merino T-shirt could fulfil a role as 'just another layer', with its soft merino-infused fabric (it's 15% merino wool) and stretchy nature perfectly happy to sit next to the skin.

> Find your nearest dealer here

But the real beauty of this tee becomes apparent in warmer times when you simply want to cycle, and cycle simply, because the SingleTrack Merino T-shirt is superb as a standalone layer teamed with just a pair of shorts.

For all the lightweight benefits of that fabric, it's still substantial enough to offer protection from speed-induced breezes, and high-wicking breathability is fantastic. I can get a sweat on fairly easily, yet even after medium-paced hours in the saddle I arrive home without any soggy patches of shame. Because it's merino, even if you do get damp it shouldn't start to pong anytime soon.

The cut is nice and long, too, so it easily offers enough coverage even when you're getting your head down.

Build quality is also excellent, with double stitched and overlocked seams. There's no flatlocking, but I haven't experienced any rubbing or chafing.

My only criticism for somebody who is conscious of an expanding waistline is that it can be a bit clingy around the midriff: I almost passed out trying to suck my gut in for the photos here.

Value and conclusion

Every brand seems to have a technical T-shirt kicking about in its range somewhere. We've tested the Rapha Technical T which was very good, but comes in at £55. The Ashmei Men's Merino T-shirt is a corker, but even reduced from £75 since our test in 2018 it's still a hotter £68. And the Vulpine Full Merino T is, as the name suggests, 100 per cent wool – not just flavoured with it like the Endura – but costs £65. So the SingleTrack seems pretty good value.

> 22 of our favourite cycling T-shirts

T-shirts are rarely the most exciting thing to test but I think we've found a real gem in Endura's SingleTrack Merino T. It's a highly versatile bit of kit that works best on its own as a warm-weather top, with enough bulk to keep you feeling comfortably covered and enough technical ability to keep you cool and dry. For simple, casual summer cycles, it's an absolute winner.

Verdict

Excellent technical T-shirt that is all the top you need for casual summer rides, and a useful extra layer at other times

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website