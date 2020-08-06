The Endura SingleTrack Merino T-shirt is a fantastic bit of technical kit that works wells as an extra layer on colder days, but is most in its element as a casual outer in summer. With handy on-bike styling and the benefits of merino, this could easily become one of your wardrobe favourites.
As a cyclist whose background is mostly in drop-bar bikes, whenever I see a short-sleeve top that doesn't have a zip, my first thought is 'baselayer'. And certainly, Endura's SingleTrack merino T-shirt could fulfil a role as 'just another layer', with its soft merino-infused fabric (it's 15% merino wool) and stretchy nature perfectly happy to sit next to the skin.
But the real beauty of this tee becomes apparent in warmer times when you simply want to cycle, and cycle simply, because the SingleTrack Merino T-shirt is superb as a standalone layer teamed with just a pair of shorts.
For all the lightweight benefits of that fabric, it's still substantial enough to offer protection from speed-induced breezes, and high-wicking breathability is fantastic. I can get a sweat on fairly easily, yet even after medium-paced hours in the saddle I arrive home without any soggy patches of shame. Because it's merino, even if you do get damp it shouldn't start to pong anytime soon.
The cut is nice and long, too, so it easily offers enough coverage even when you're getting your head down.
Build quality is also excellent, with double stitched and overlocked seams. There's no flatlocking, but I haven't experienced any rubbing or chafing.
My only criticism for somebody who is conscious of an expanding waistline is that it can be a bit clingy around the midriff: I almost passed out trying to suck my gut in for the photos here.
Value and conclusion
Every brand seems to have a technical T-shirt kicking about in its range somewhere. We've tested the Rapha Technical T which was very good, but comes in at £55. The Ashmei Men's Merino T-shirt is a corker, but even reduced from £75 since our test in 2018 it's still a hotter £68. And the Vulpine Full Merino T is, as the name suggests, 100 per cent wool – not just flavoured with it like the Endura – but costs £65. So the SingleTrack seems pretty good value.
T-shirts are rarely the most exciting thing to test but I think we've found a real gem in Endura's SingleTrack Merino T. It's a highly versatile bit of kit that works best on its own as a warm-weather top, with enough bulk to keep you feeling comfortably covered and enough technical ability to keep you cool and dry. For simple, casual summer cycles, it's an absolute winner.
Verdict
Excellent technical T-shirt that is all the top you need for casual summer rides, and a useful extra layer at other times
Make and model: Endura Singletrack Merino T
Tell us what the product is for
It's a merino blend technical T-shirt for casual cycling.
Endura says: "Wear it on or off the bike, the SingleTrack merino is a casual styled tech tee with the added advantage of odour resistance the natural merino content brings. Wear it on the bike all day and off the bike all evening- sleep and repeat."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Soft non-mulesed merino blend fabric is naturally odour resistant
Casual T-shirt cut
Easycare machine wash
Polyester 82% / Wool 15% / Elastane 3%
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very nicely made with double stitched and overlocked seams. If you want to wear it tight to the skin, you might prefer flatlocked seams, though.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Really fantastic performance on warm days with excellent coverage combined with very effective heat regulation.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
For a lightweight tee, it feels pretty sturdy.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Fit is good. Very good length on the bike. Bit clingy round the middle, though.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Perfect sizing as per the Endura sizing chart.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Quite heavy for a relatively lightweight layer – although, if you wear it on its own, that's hardly an issue.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very soft fabric and decent cut mean it's super-comfy to wear.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Pretty good really, especially when you consider it's a fairly versatile bit of kit. Certainly compared to other technical tees, it's decent value.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy-peasy. Chuck it in the machine at 30 and hang to dry. Because of its merino content, you don't need to wash it too soon, either.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fab, really. Because it's rather lightweight and stretchy, I didn't think it would offer much protection as a sole top, but I was wrong and it's perfect for wearing alone on summer rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Probably the fact that it keeps the breeze away but lets perspiration out.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Bit clingy to well-fed tummies.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Rapha Technical T is very good, but comes in at £55. The Ashmei Men's T-shirt is a corker but comes in even hotter at £68. And the Vulpine Full Merino T is, as the name suggests, 100% wool and costs £65. So the Endura SingleTrack T's price seems pretty good.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
As a cycling-focused T-shirt it's excellent – you couldn't really ask for more – it keeps summer chills away without causing the rider to overheat. Only its slightly clingy nature and a lack of flatlocked seams stops it from getting top marks.
Age: 39 Height: 6'0 Weight: 16 stone
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure
