The Chapeau! Dry Tech Tee is a stylish, gravel-oriented casual top that wicks and cools very well. The barely dropped tail and stitching issues undercut both its on-bike performance and cafe-stop looks, though.

Chapeau! describes the fit as 'loose but not baggy,' and that's as good a description as any. It hangs slightly away from your body, though is nowhere near loose enough for the relatively thick fabric to flap.

I find the fit pleasingly close and almost tailored, though the short sleeves are on the verge of being tight – they leave little extra room at the hems, which is fine when standing, but can pull ever so slightly when I'm stretched to the handlebar.

There's little stretch in the fabric, too, so if you've any sort of paunch (or big upper arms) you might want to size up to maintain that slight looseness all over.

Despite its middling thickness – it should survive the odd gravel crash pretty well – the fabric breathes quite impressively. If you do get very sweaty it gets a slippery, slimy feel I didn't personally love, but it wicks efficiently and dries fairly fast. Once back to merely damp it feels normal again.

The biggest issue for me with this tee is the rear hem, which is only very slightly dropped. I found it barely overlapped the waistband of my shorts, even in a relatively relaxed riding position, which can feel draughty and leave a gap for groundwater to be fired through.

I also found the finishing a bit disappointing, with several loose ends of thread that needed snipping away and the chest pocket being sewn in a way that permanently scrunches the main fabric.

Okay, the pricing is hardly premium, but it's a little disappointing all the same. On the upside, the seams are all solidly joined and it feels built to last – these are purely cosmetic issues.

At £34.99, the Dry Tech Tee is relatively cheap. The Endura GV500 Foyle T is a similarly relaxed, gravel-orientated top and is £59.99, for instance, while the 7mesh Desperado Merino Henley is £70. The Chapeau! is more comfortable to wear than the 7mesh, too.

Overall, the Dry Tech Tee is a good-looking top that performs pretty well from a fabric point of view, but it needs a longer tail to do it justice on the bike. If the pocket was sewn on more neatly it would score a little higher in the style stakes, too.

Verdict

Performance fabric combined with casual looks, but the cut and finish could be better

