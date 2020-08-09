The Swiftwick Vision Six Spectrum Navy Socks are mid-calf length and a classic road sock. They're really comfy even for long rides, wick well and keep your feet a good temperature. They're well-made and even deal with hot washes and accidental tumble dries – but the price is high.
The fabric is a synthetic mix but feels distinctly less man-made than many (it's 74% nylon, 17% olefin and 9% spandex, to be precise). The Vision Six is designed for 'medium cushioning' and moderate compression.
Sizing/Fit
There's quite a big jump between the sizes – small/medium (35-42) or L-XL (43-48) – but the fabric is quite stretchy and I found my recommended size absolutely bang on.
Comfort
There's a fair helping of mesh to gulp in cooling air (and of course, water) but breathability is good, rather than great. Support to the toe and heel sections is excellent, and I suffered no hot spots even after five hours in the saddle. The moderate cushioning works well – it's actually more comfortable and less intrusive than some heavier blends.
The cuff height also covers most bases. It's a bit short for a trail sock, perhaps, but long enough to offer decent protection on gravel rides, and great for road riding.
Wicking
Most mid-range synthetic fibres are pretty good these days, regardless of shoes, and the Vision Sixes keep my feet refreshingly arid. The worst I experienced was a mild 'glow' around the balls of my feet. It's slightly better than some merino blends, but can't rival that of some made from flax linen.
Odour management is similarly impressive, even with repeated wears on long, hot rides. They're not not the fastest-drying after heavy rain, though – my feet stay soggier than with flax, or Alpaca yarns – and take around 20 minutes to go from soggy to suitably arid.
Washing
These emerge looking good and smelling fragrant on fast, 40-degree washes with no obvious signs of deterioration. Ours even got caught up in some bedding and did a turn in the drier with no ill-effect.
Value
£16 is very much at the upper end and, though these are solid performers, there's a lot of competition. For starters, Rapha Pro Team Socks come in at £15, while Santini Mille High Profile Socks are £14.99.
It's not hard to find good performance for much less, either. I'm also fond of Coolmax models, such as the Road.cc Argyle Coolmax Socks, which give change from £7 and arguably massively out-style even the Italian boutiques...
Summary
The Swiftwick Vision Six Spectrum Navy socks live up to their name – or at least every other word – and offer excellent performance and comfort. You're certainly getting a decent sock for your money, but then again there are some very capable designs with smaller price tags.
Verdict
Capable and very comfortable, but pricey
Make and model: Swiftwick Vision Six Spectrum Navy socks
Tell us what the product is for
Swiftwick says "You have no limits, neither should your socks. VISION™ Six Spectrum gives you the support you need with high-performance fibers and moisture-wicking technology that regulate temperature and keep you dry.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
"High-performance fibers wick moisture to keep feet dry and cool.
Medium cushion provides all-day comfort while moderate compression gently hugs and supports the contours of your feet.
Six-inch cuff height rests just below mid-calf.
74% Nylon / 17% Olefin / 9% Spandex."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Well made with no signs of bobbling, loose threads, or similar wear to date.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Very good, especially by synthetic standards.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Nothing to indicate they shouldn't live long lives.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Length and cut bang on for most forms of road-biased riding.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Offer excellent support to the heel, ball and toe-box area.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Has been tossed in with the regular wash and minimal detergent. No shrinkage or distortion.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very comfortable with wicking that's impressive for a synthetic weave.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The design, support and feel.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£16 is quite high and though these are solid performers, there's a lot of quality competition. Rapha Pro team Socks come in at £15, while Santini Mile High Profile Socks are £14.99.
It's not hard to find good performance for much less, either, such as the road.cc Coolmax, which give change from £7 and arguably massively out-styles even the Italian boutiques...
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Decent socks for road-biased riding and very comfortable – if they were cheaper they'd get an eight, but at the price they're good and a seven.
Age: 46 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
