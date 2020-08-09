The Swiftwick Vision Six Spectrum Navy Socks are mid-calf length and a classic road sock. They're really comfy even for long rides, wick well and keep your feet a good temperature. They're well-made and even deal with hot washes and accidental tumble dries – but the price is high.

The fabric is a synthetic mix but feels distinctly less man-made than many (it's 74% nylon, 17% olefin and 9% spandex, to be precise). The Vision Six is designed for 'medium cushioning' and moderate compression.

Sizing/Fit

There's quite a big jump between the sizes – small/medium (35-42) or L-XL (43-48) – but the fabric is quite stretchy and I found my recommended size absolutely bang on.

Comfort

There's a fair helping of mesh to gulp in cooling air (and of course, water) but breathability is good, rather than great. Support to the toe and heel sections is excellent, and I suffered no hot spots even after five hours in the saddle. The moderate cushioning works well – it's actually more comfortable and less intrusive than some heavier blends.

The cuff height also covers most bases. It's a bit short for a trail sock, perhaps, but long enough to offer decent protection on gravel rides, and great for road riding.

Wicking

Most mid-range synthetic fibres are pretty good these days, regardless of shoes, and the Vision Sixes keep my feet refreshingly arid. The worst I experienced was a mild 'glow' around the balls of my feet. It's slightly better than some merino blends, but can't rival that of some made from flax linen.

Odour management is similarly impressive, even with repeated wears on long, hot rides. They're not not the fastest-drying after heavy rain, though – my feet stay soggier than with flax, or Alpaca yarns – and take around 20 minutes to go from soggy to suitably arid.

Washing

These emerge looking good and smelling fragrant on fast, 40-degree washes with no obvious signs of deterioration. Ours even got caught up in some bedding and did a turn in the drier with no ill-effect.

Value

£16 is very much at the upper end and, though these are solid performers, there's a lot of competition. For starters, Rapha Pro Team Socks come in at £15, while Santini Mille High Profile Socks are £14.99.

It's not hard to find good performance for much less, either. I'm also fond of Coolmax models, such as the Road.cc Argyle Coolmax Socks, which give change from £7 and arguably massively out-style even the Italian boutiques...

Summary

The Swiftwick Vision Six Spectrum Navy socks live up to their name – or at least every other word – and offer excellent performance and comfort. You're certainly getting a decent sock for your money, but then again there are some very capable designs with smaller price tags.

Verdict

Capable and very comfortable, but pricey

