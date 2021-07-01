SunGod Classics3 8KO Polarised sunglasses

The SunGod Classics3 Sunglasses are excellent multi-use sunnies that are very handy for transitioning from the bike to other activities throughout your day. They're incredibly well made, stay put while riding casually, and are pretty much bombproof. With these top-end 8KO polarised lenses, though, they're quite expensive.
The Classics3 feature SunGod's new 8KO nylon lens that was first introduced to its Pace Series range; now this impressive clarity has been brought over to the lifestyle range for on and off-bike use.
The Classics3 are basically a blend between the square styling of SunGod's Renegades and the round Sierras. The simplistic design looks great, and you can choose the frame colour and icon to suit, as well as lens tint. These vary from 11%-14% Visible Light Transmission (VLT), and all come with 100% UV protection.
There are four different lenses available with the Classics3 frame: the polycarbonate 4KO (£55) and 4KO Polarised (£70), or the nylon 8KO (£85) and 8K0 Polarised (£110). It's the latter I have here.
The clarity of the 8KO lenses is spectacular, and glare is filtered out nicely. It doesn't make colours pop vibrantly the way Oakley's Prism lenses do, for example – it's more of a natural high-definition viewing experience. And it's great.
Each lens is 4.5cm high and 5.5cm wide – so basically, they don't hide your face. They don't provide as much peripheral coverage as sportier cycling styles, and some wind does sneak in from the sides. But for casual riding and commuting (or just strolling around), I found protection was easily sufficient.
There's a triple-layer scratch resistance coating on them, too.
Made from TR90 memory polymer, SunGod's Adventureproof frame – with Pop-Lock screwless hinges – prove very strong and durable. The arms can be flexed a few centimetres without concern and, at 26g, they're super light as well as sturdy.
SunGod is obviously convinced they'll last – it gives these a lifetime guarantee. You also get a microfibre cleaning and storage pouch (made from recycled plastic bottles) and a magnet-secured box.
There's no adjustability with the frame or nose piece, but these do grip nicely. The arms work well with typical road helmets, and sit comfortably without any pressure on the temples or behind the ears.
The nose gripper is the same material as the frame, and while the hard surface isn't the comfiest it's well-shaped and grips well. It's only when I really worked up a sweat that I noticed the nose piece started to slip a little – for chill riding, without any intervals or efforts, these glasses easily stay put.
Value
At £110 these are a fair investment, but they're versatile shades that cover your needs for all but performance riding. They compare well against technical multi-purpose shades – such as Smith's Rebound Sunglasses (£115) – especially as Smith only does those with a two-year warranty.
You can certainly get comfortable, stylish sunnies with a helmet-friendly fit for much less cash, though. Tifosi's Swank shades are just £30, for instance, though inevitably the lens quality is not as high.
Overall, these are high quality lifestyle sunnies with fantastic clarity and a super-sturdy frame – you'll be happy taking these wherever you're going. The lens coverage and grip is plenty for casual rides and commutes, and the styling doesn't look out of place off the bike either. For all but the hardest riding, they're great.
Verdict
Beautifully clear, robust and customisable sunnies for casual riding and all-day style, but quite pricey
Make and model: SunGod Classics3 8KO Polarised sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
SunGod says: "Our trademark Adventureproof ultra-flexible frame material provides unrivalled durability and protection, flexing without snapping and staying light on your face for all-day comfort. Featuring Pop-Lock screwless hinges for maximum security and durability, Classics are a pair of sunglasses that won't let you down. Accented with a premium brushed metal icon to finish."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
SunGod lists:
Ultralight: 28 grams
Secure hinges: Pop-Lock Screwless
Impact resistance: Certified full-frame
Guarantee: Lifetime
Lens tech: 8KO Nylon
Lens change: Interchangeable
Scratch resistance: Triple layer protection
UV protection: 100%
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Exellent quality and feel very sturdy.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
These are very good for all but performance riding. Lens clarity is brilliant and these are robustly made – it's only when I really work up a sweat that the nosepiece starts slipping a little.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Robust and come with a lifetime guarantee.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
The arms don't squeeze, but the hard surface of the nosepiece wasn't the comfiest over prolonged periods.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Expensive, but the customisable options and lifetime guarantee add value.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Brilliant lens clarity, and excellent on casual rides. It's only when doing a more intense workout and sweating that the nose piece starts to slip slightly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The super-robust frame.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The non-adjustable nosepiece.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are similar in price to some technical multipurpose sunnies, such as Smith's Rebound Sunglasses. Meanwhile there are comfortable, stylish options like these for much less, such as Tifosi's Swank glasses.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good quality sunnies. They deliver on excellent clarity and the frame feels super robust – plus they're backed up with a lifetime guarantee. The Classics3 are a stylish, well-made option for casual riding (and everything else), though they can slip a little on hard rides and the bridge can get uncomfortable on long ones. They're still very good, however.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
