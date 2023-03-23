Stolen Goat Women’s Green Kiko Bodyline LS Jersey

Stolen Goat's Women's Green Kiko Bodyline LS Jersey is marketed as being 'for autumn and spring rides'. Combined with a single baselayer, this is its optimal performance window, but given that I've tested in some of the coldest temperatures we've had this winter, I'd say Stolen Goat is being modest about its versatility. It's handled a decent range of temperatures, is comfortable and well made. My biggest gripe relates to fit, which won't be an issue for everyone.

Stolen Goat has designed the Kiko range to protect riders in unpredictable, cooler weather. That covers a good proportion of the year if you're based in the UK. The fabrics have impressed, and the quality of construction is good.

Following Stolen Goat's size chart, I opted to test a medium. There's a claim on the website of an 'improved fit around the shoulders', and it certainly fitted me well here, and the upper back and chest, and there's breathing room around the waist, but I ran into a problem with the sleeves.

Sleeve length is more generous than most, and the snug cuff tucks well into any glove, but the generous length is negated by a stingy girth. I don't have bigger than average arms, but getting the sleeves into place, with the seams where they should be, was a battle. If I combined the jersey with a baselayer, I had to hold everything in place and really tease and coax the jersey up my arm.

Having comfortably fallen into the medium category, and with a great fit everywhere else, I'm reluctant to think sizing up will resolve the issue. If you have long, slender arms you should be fine – if not, you might want to look elsewhere.

Otherwise, the body length is fine. It's the kind of design that seems a touch too short at the front when you're off the bike, but perfect when you get into a riding position. That said, the rear drop could do with two or three centimetres more for my liking.

Comfort & performance

Despite the tight sleeves, the jersey doesn't feel uncomfortable. The fabric is stretchy without being flimsy, and it moves well with the body. An elasticated, silicone-lined hem at the rear helps anchor it.

At the other end, the fleece-lined collar is an ideal height for keeping out chilly winds. It can be a little overbearing in milder temperatures, but if things get a little hot around the collar, lowering the zip is an option. A slightly bigger zip pull would be an improvement; it's not the easiest to grab with a thick glove.

I've been able to wear the Kiko Bodyline on pretty much every ride while testing. It's one of those versatile jerseys that gives you hundreds of riding hours for the money.

In very cold temperatures I've used a winter-specific baselayer to support it, dialling things down as temperatures lift to something like Craft's Active Extreme.

Since the Kiko is close fitting, a gilet or more generous winter jacket is also an option over the top.

Even with this kind of layering, I never noticed an exceptional build-up of heat, or, even worse, moisture. On the other hand, I've never felt noticeably cold. In short, breathability is very good, and with a few supporting layers, the Kiko will see you through more than just a few autumnal/spring days on any length of ride. You'll get your money's worth out of this one.

The softshell does well to resist very light drizzle. This will be down to the nature of the 'premium water- and wind-resistant Tempest fabric' rather than a treatment, and its effectiveness hasn't deteriorated over the test period. It's by no means waterproof, but when the atmosphere is damp, it remains a good option.

Pockets & practicalities

Stolen Goat hasn't held back where pockets are concerned – there are no fewer than five, to be exact. The standard three rear pockets, which are a touch too high up the back for my liking, can hold plenty of cargo, being deep and wide.

Add to this a zipped rear pocket and an internal lateral pouch and you're not short of carrying capacity.

I rarely make use of zipped pockets, and since this one sits under two of the rear ones, I've not really warmed to it. If I load the outer ones, anything in the zipped one tends to dig into my back. The material it's made from isn't as breathable as the main jersey fabric, either, so a sweaty patch tends to build up around it.

The internal pouch is a nice addition that's useful for keys. It's easier to access at the end of a ride than a zipped pocket, and saves digging into the bottom of a rear pocket.

Care & durability

While the reflective tabs are exceptionally effective under headlights (in the dark), this isn't likely to last. After a few washes they were peeling away.

You do still have the colour to help, though. I've loved the bright green design – it stands out without being garish. Other options are even more vibrant: Noodles, Cortez and Kubrick all make quite a statement.

I've had to give the sleeves a pre-wash scrub on occasion – grimy road spray from others' wheels does cling, but some elbow grease has always shifted it.

While the construction is robust, I'd say the outer fabric is a little delicate. Velcro encounters will take their toll.

Value

The jersey is very similar to two I've tested – Liv's Race Day Jersey and Sportful's Bodyfit Pro Jersey. Their prices have gone up since – the Liv is now £74.99, the Sportful £120 – but they still make the Kiko's rrp of £140 seem a bit high.

That's not to say there aren't more expensive ones out there: Velocio's Signature Jersey Bio, made with 100% recycled fabrics, will set you back £157 and isn't as striking as any of the Kiko jerseys.

If you are on a budget, the Van Rysel Jersey that Caroline tested last year might tick enough boxes for you. It has an rrp of £39.99 and is currently reduced to £29.99.

Conclusion

Overall, I've really enjoyed using the Kiko. It's well suited to the relatively dry conditions with changeable temperatures we've been having, is well made, and scores highly in the visibility rankings. The fit isn't quite what I'd like, though, so despite its favourable on-the-bike performance and positive design, it does come with a try-before-you-buy warning, and a note to say that there are as good alternatives for less.

Verdict

Colourful, well-made option that performs in a wide range of temperatures, best suited to slender-armed riders

