Sportful Bodyfit Pro Women’s Thermal Jersey

Sportful's BodyFit Pro Women's Thermal Jersey delivers on both comfort and performance in cool conditions. It's classically styled, with a pro fit, and will likely appeal to competitive riders and those who want to enjoy kit that the professionals don during training.

Sportful claims this jersey has been developed with input from World Tour riders, and it's certainly a race-fit garment and offers top-end performance, albeit in very specific conditions.

> Buy this online here

Fit

If you stay true to size you'll be getting a skin-tight jersey that hugs your every curve. However, it doesn't lack length anywhere – even when you're down on the drops this jersey offers plenty of coverage at the lower back and it stays put, thanks to the fit more than anything else. There is a silicone strip on the rear, and an elasticated hem for added support. I never had an issue with the jersey riding up, or swinging round.

Sleeve length is good too – if anything, there was a little excess for me, though I'd rather it that way than too short. The elastic cuffs are nothing fancy but stay put, under or over (slim) gloves.

The collar is sufficiently high and close to keep out draughts. I have used high neck undervests with it and not felt constricted, though trying to zip up with a bulky neck warmer underneath is pushing it.

There is no zip garage to protect your neck – or anything at the hem line to protect your shorts/tights – a bit of an omission at this price perhaps. It does have an external zip guard, though – a nice touch that helps to limit cold air entering. I've rarely had issues with flaps sitting on the inside, but with this setup I'd say the flap is less likely to get caught up in the zipper.

Fabrics

Sportful has used two different fabrics in the construction of the jersey, each positioned for best effect in terms of protection and breathability. That used on the shoulders, sides and upper arms is light and stretchy, while the front and rear panels are slightly thicker with a little less give. None of it feels restrictive: the jersey conforms to your body without resistance, regardless of how much you move about.

The interior is soft to the touch but far from fleecy – it's not the cosy fabric you often associate with thermal jerseys.

> Winter cycling clothing: 49 of the warmest garments you can buy

The combination of protection on the forward facing panels and breathability elsewhere works well. I've used the jersey with a very thin baselayer and not once noticed any moisture build-up or retention on the fabrics. I found this setup perfect in temperatures hovering around 10 degrees; approaching 15°C and you might need to lose the baselayer (or go with a vest), while below about 8°C you'll likely want to start adding more layers. As it's such a snug fit, you can get another jersey over the top easily, or a jacket for bitter days or in the rain – in line with the 1/5 rating on Sportful's website, it's not at all rainproof.

On its own, it's a brilliant bit of kit for dry, mild days when you want to go out and have a short blast.

Practical features

At the rear, its three traditional style pockets are plenty big enough to take a large, modern smartphone, a rain jacket, food or spares/tools. The fabric has a lot of give here, so there's no struggle to keep loading them. There's no zipped pocket, which is worth noting if you are fan – I rarely use these so didn't miss it.

Reflective detailing is minimal, with just a small Sportful logo on the central rear pocket. If you like to wear more striking kit there's a red option available as well as this Blue Corsair on test, or there's a darker Blue Gold too.

On the face of it, £100 is a hefty price for a jersey that, unsupported, performs in very specific conditions. That said, Castelli's Diagonal FZ jersey is a similar design and will set you back a tenner more, though it is noticeably warmer.

However, I'd say you get a similar level of performance and fit from Liv's Race Day Jersey and you'll be saving yourself £25. And Fat Lad At The Back's thermal jersey with a very long name is £69.99, though Lara wasn't very impressed with the finishing. Or, for £59.99, Altura's Nightvision LS Jersey is worth considering, although I found the fit less appealing and the pockets inadequate.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

Overall, I'd say this Sportful jersey is worth considering if your riding is consistently performance focused, or you like riding in race-orientated gear – though it does come at a rather premium price.

Verdict

Perfect for performance-focused riding in dry, cool conditions, and equally good as a mid-layer for wintry rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website