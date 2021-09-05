Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Leg Warmer

The Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Leg Warmers are warm, weather resistant and stay put whilst riding. The quality feels high, the zips mean you don't have to take your shoes off each time and have well-placed reflective accents on the calves. Limited size choice means they may not suit everyone, though.
Leg warmers can be a very good purchase, especially considering the price of long winter bibs. The FS260-Pros are lined with a Thermoroubaix fabric which is comfortable against the skin, and provides a fair amount of warmth considering how light it is. Summer may seem an odd time to test leg warmers, but I've still found plenty of use for them, with plenty of rain in July and chilly rides back from races in the late evenings.
I've happily used these down to 5°C, and I'm confident they could comfortably be used below this as well. The fabric offers good protection from the wind and, if necessary, packs down small enough to fit in to a jersey pocket.
They've proved good in changeable conditions, too. The DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coated fabric will keep out light rain and the majority of road spray, by cause it to bead on the surface and roll off.
As expected, drenched roads or prolonged downpours do overcome it, but even when wet these things stay warm. In the UK this gives them an edge over non-repellent leg warmers for a good chunk of the year.
The reflective stripes on the rear of each leg are also a bonus, proving quite eyecatching as they're on part of the body that's moving.
Although I found the FS260-Pros fitted well, the fact Endura only does two sizes (S/M or L/XL) means that others may struggle – especially given the shaping.
Firstly, they are quite long in the leg, offering full coverage from ankle to upper thigh. On the plus side, this – combined with the silicone grippers – means that they stay up and don't move when pedaling. However, I'm 6ft and there's nothing shorter than the S/M tested; they could well be too long for some.
Secondly, these feel tight around the thighs, despite me being on the skinny side. This is worth considering if you're anything but a 'climbers' build or between sizes.
The zip sits below the ankle bone but in front of the Achilles, which reduces the chance of interference with overshoe zips or winter boots. It's a good length too, so you can get these on or off whilst still wearing shoes.
Even if you're not keen on faffing about mid-ride this still has its benefits: for example, before and after races. Although if this is the sole purpose for buying, maybe consider the full-length zip version.
Value
Priced at £32.99, the Enduras fare well against the competition They're a touch cheaper than the Chapeau Men's Leg Warmers (£34.99), HTP's Pioggias (£39.99) and even dhb's Aeron Rain Defense Leg Warmers, which are now £36.
Lusso's Max Repel are equally high quality and slightly cheaper at £29.99, but lack reflective accents on the calves.
Overall
The FS260 leg warmers are high quality and offer great protection from the elements, whether that be cold, wind, light rain or all three at once. They're well priced and have some good features (such as decent sized zips, reflective accents and silicone grippers), but the lack of stretch results in a small amount of wrinkling around the knee, and it's hard to see the two sizes suiting everyone.
Verdict
Warm, comfortable and well made leg warmers at a good price, but not the most tailored fit
Make and model: Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Leg Warmer
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "Simplicity exemplified in a leg warmer. Designed to keep you warm and the worst of the water off, with as little fuss as possible."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Endura:
Material: Elastane 17%, Polyester 28%, Nylon 55%
Luxurious Thermoroubaix fabric with PFC Free DWR M treatment provides insulation, comfort and water repellency
Double sided silicone gripper holds warmers and shorts in place
Internal silicon gripper at ankle prevents warmers riding up
Reflective trim
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Feel very well made with tough stitching.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
They're sided to each leg and comfortable, although tight at the top compared to the knee.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
There are only two sizes. This S/M pair felt tight around the thighs even on my (size Medium) skinny legs. This could cause problems for bulkier cyclists as they are already long in the leg, and short-legged riders are likely to find them too long.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
8/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues, though DWR coating will diminish with repeated washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Warm, decent water-repellency, pretty windproof and comfortable. Can be put on and taken off whilst wearing shoes.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Excellent warmth to weight.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slight wrinkling above the knee when riding.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These are cheaper than much of the competition offering similar performance. Of course you can find cheaper still – the ETC Snug Leg Warmers for example are just £11 – but they don't feel as refined as these.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These offer excellent protection from the elements and are well priced against the competition. They're comfortable and smartly made; okay, the material isn't as stretchy as some, meaning a small amount of wrinkling above the knee, while the narrow-topped fit and binary size choice won't suit everyone. Overall though, they're still very good.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
