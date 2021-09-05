Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Leg Warmer

The Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Leg Warmers are warm, weather resistant and stay put whilst riding. The quality feels high, the zips mean you don't have to take your shoes off each time and have well-placed reflective accents on the calves. Limited size choice means they may not suit everyone, though.

Leg warmers can be a very good purchase, especially considering the price of long winter bibs. The FS260-Pros are lined with a Thermoroubaix fabric which is comfortable against the skin, and provides a fair amount of warmth considering how light it is. Summer may seem an odd time to test leg warmers, but I've still found plenty of use for them, with plenty of rain in July and chilly rides back from races in the late evenings.

I've happily used these down to 5°C, and I'm confident they could comfortably be used below this as well. The fabric offers good protection from the wind and, if necessary, packs down small enough to fit in to a jersey pocket.

They've proved good in changeable conditions, too. The DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coated fabric will keep out light rain and the majority of road spray, by cause it to bead on the surface and roll off.

As expected, drenched roads or prolonged downpours do overcome it, but even when wet these things stay warm. In the UK this gives them an edge over non-repellent leg warmers for a good chunk of the year.

The reflective stripes on the rear of each leg are also a bonus, proving quite eyecatching as they're on part of the body that's moving.

Although I found the FS260-Pros fitted well, the fact Endura only does two sizes (S/M or L/XL) means that others may struggle – especially given the shaping.

Firstly, they are quite long in the leg, offering full coverage from ankle to upper thigh. On the plus side, this – combined with the silicone grippers – means that they stay up and don't move when pedaling. However, I'm 6ft and there's nothing shorter than the S/M tested; they could well be too long for some.

Secondly, these feel tight around the thighs, despite me being on the skinny side. This is worth considering if you're anything but a 'climbers' build or between sizes.

The zip sits below the ankle bone but in front of the Achilles, which reduces the chance of interference with overshoe zips or winter boots. It's a good length too, so you can get these on or off whilst still wearing shoes.

Even if you're not keen on faffing about mid-ride this still has its benefits: for example, before and after races. Although if this is the sole purpose for buying, maybe consider the full-length zip version.

Value

Priced at £32.99, the Enduras fare well against the competition They're a touch cheaper than the Chapeau Men's Leg Warmers (£34.99), HTP's Pioggias (£39.99) and even dhb's Aeron Rain Defense Leg Warmers, which are now £36.

Lusso's Max Repel are equally high quality and slightly cheaper at £29.99, but lack reflective accents on the calves.

Overall

The FS260 leg warmers are high quality and offer great protection from the elements, whether that be cold, wind, light rain or all three at once. They're well priced and have some good features (such as decent sized zips, reflective accents and silicone grippers), but the lack of stretch results in a small amount of wrinkling around the knee, and it's hard to see the two sizes suiting everyone.

Verdict

Warm, comfortable and well made leg warmers at a good price, but not the most tailored fit

