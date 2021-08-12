The Smith Shift MAG sunglasses are a two-lens model with a more subtly curved profile than traditional wraparound models, which may be a better fit for people with flatter face profiles. Optical quality and overall performance are top notch, but that's no less than I'd expect from this end of the market.

These are unisex, with a less pronounced wrap than normal – it's designed to offer decent coverage and protection while being less extreme than traditional cycling eyewear. The frames are polyamide, and they feel feathery light but reassuringly resilient.

The nosepiece and temple ends are made from 'Megol', which is a plastic designed to increase grip when exposed to rain and sweat. It works really well – rain or sweat just seems to enhance their grip.

The nosepiece is adjustable to bring the glasses closer or further away, and the temple ends of the frame are also designed to sneak effortlessly into helmet channels – I found them easy to stow securely up on my lid when not needed. Interestingly, the arms are user-customisable for shape; heat them to 90° and you can gently bend them by hand.

The 'MAG' part refers to the system of magnets connecting frame and lens, and it's super secure. It's simple, too – I have honed lens swaps to 30 seconds at the side of the road. Some have suggested corrosion might be an issue with magnets, but Smith uses the same tech in its snow goggles – and offers a lifetime warranty on these glasses – so it seems unlikely to be an issue in reality.

There are two Smith Logos at the hinges. Pop these open and you can prise the lens away to switch betwee the ChromaPop and the clear lenses provided. Both offer 100% protection from UV A, B and C, and are made from polycarbonate. They measure 99x 57mm.

Smith says ChromaPop gives 'natural colour-enhanced visual clarity and greater definition of objects.' It's broadly equivalent to Oakley's Prizm technology, which is designed to enhance colour and contrast. You also get a hard storage case for home and a microfibre bag cum lens cloth for when you're riding.

There's a separate photochromatic clear lens option that automatically darkens to grey in strong light.

Performance

These have a distinctly technical feel and look quite large by contemporary standards, although this is largely down to the full frames.

Being able to set the glasses further away means fogging is rarely if ever a problem, while you still enjoy good protection at the sides.

The ChromaPop lens optics are top-notch, allowing just the right amount of light through to leave potential hazards, such as ruts and potholes, obvious at a decent speed. Clarity and sensitivity tail off a little when the sunlight is eclipsed by cloud, and I've had to switch to the clear when skies have turned slate grey and rainy, but then these are sunglasses, so...

The arms and nosepiece hold everything nicely in situ, and prove comfortable even after several hours. No issues along lumpy, bumpy green lanes either. Small rogue stones thrown up by vehicles have scored direct hits, but left seemingly no damage to the lenses and more importantly, my eyes.

They also shed rain and drizzle convincingly, although in keeping with others I've tested, a light coating of Salclear TT-X is a big help.

Value

Specification and performance are high, but then so is the price. There are others costing more. For instance, the NRC X3.Earth glasses are £194, offer excellent clarity but are supplied with a single lens (although others can be purchased separately). They also do an aftermarket clip for adding prescription lenses, which may tip the balance for some.

The MAAP x 100% Glendale glasses are a pound more at £195, offer a lot of coverage and come with a clear lens as standard, while the Rudy Project Cutline Glasses are a little cheaper at £173.52 but feature a single lens designed for sunnier days – something that may prove problematic in overcast, or changeable lighting. Other lenses (including clear) are available from £34, but this pushes them past the £200 mark.

At the other extreme, you can buy perfectly serviceable three lens models – such as Madison Code Breaker Three Lens Pack for a very affordable £55. Predictably, there is some trade off in terms of performance and the specification isn't comparable, but they're still very good.

Summary

I've been impressed by the Smith Shift MAG sunglasses, and there's no doubting their refinement. However, there's no getting away from the price either – and the style is likely to be quite divisive.

Verdict

Excellent specification and performance, but you're certainly paying for it

