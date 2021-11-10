The Shutt VR Tourmalet Bib Tights are very well made, and thanks to well-positioned panels and seams, fit excellently. The 3D multi-density pad certainly adds to the comfort, and if you want to do your bit for the planet then you'll be pleased to hear that the fabric is made from recycled material. Just make sure you make use of the size guide.

The Tourmalet bib tights are handmade in Italy using a fabric from MITI, a well-known and respected manufacturer of materials used by a fair few cycling brands.

The material itself is called Thermal Green and it has an internal brushed layer, giving a Roubaix-style finish to it for warmth. It's made from recycled polyamide and 'Eco-Smart' elastane.

Some recycled fabrics can feel a little different to traditional Lycra, but this stuff doesn't at all. It's soft and smooth against the skin, which makes the Tourmalets comfortable to wear on both short and very long rides.

What also helps is the shape and position of the multi-panel design, with all the seams kept away from where they are likely to cause irritation from rubbing, like behind the knees.

The fabric has a decent level of compression to it, although not over the top. This means the leg cuffs can rely on just silicone grippers to stop them riding up, which is something I'm glad of as I don't like zips or anything, which can irritate or interfere with overshoes.

As this is a piece of winter clothing, Shutt VR has used the same fabric for the bibs, rather than mesh or the like. It helps keep you warm and I've worn these down as low as 5°C so far. Shutt VR reckon the Tourmalets are good from 10°C down to -6°C, and I'd go along with that.

The bib straps are wide, don't twist when you are putting them on, and sit flat beneath your jersey or jacket, so they tick all the boxes there. There is a seam on each, which sits on the shoulder, but it's not large enough to cause any issues.

As for the pad, it's a Shutt VR Body Interface 3D multi-density gel and foam setup. It's a bit thicker than a lot of pads I've used, but it is also on the firm side which means that extra padding is supportive rather than feeling squidgy and causing numbness or pressure points.

I got on with it very well, especially on longer rides of four to five hours, and for use on the gravel tracks.

The overall quality of the Tourmalets is up with what I've seen many times from Shutt VR. Everything is well made without a stitch out of place, and the fabric is standing up well to the daily rigours of riding. One of the first places to show wear is where the material comes into contact with the saddle, but it's still looking unaffected on this pair after six weeks of testing.

When it comes to sizing Shutt VR has gone for a shaped anatomic race cut, so think a close fit when on the bike.

Compared with many other brands, the actual sizes are much smaller than you'd expect; think Italian. In most brands I wear a medium, which is what I have here, and while the general fit is absolutely fine, they are snug, and I'd definitely go up to a large if I was buying a pair. That does tie in with Shutt VR's sizing guide, though, my 34in waist being covered by the large, with the XL starting at 34.5in.

Priced at £129.99, the Tourmalets are in the right ball park for such a quality pair of bib tights.

The Rivelo Honister bib tights I tested at the end of the last winter offered an excellent fit and I was really impressed with the fabric used, apart from the DWR coating that didn't seem to be much kop, and they are £150.

Orro's Pyro Line Aquazero bibtights were some of my favourites from last winter too, offering loads of upper body coverage and warmth, plus the pad was awesome. Those are just £99.99, but they don't have any of the Shutt VRs' eco credentials.

Conclusion

The Tourmalets are a high-end pair of bib tights that offer plenty of comfort for those long, steady winter rides while keeping you warm. There is some tough competition at this price point, but at least Shutt VR has gone strong on its recycling game.

Verdict

High-quality bib tights with eco credentials for sensible money – just check the sizing

