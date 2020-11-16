Gore C5 Thermo Jersey 2020

The Gore C5 Thermo Jersey is perfect for those dry, cold rides. It manages to maximise warmth without unnecessary bulk, and performs excellently both on its own or with other layers. The quality, pockets and breathability are all top notch.

Gore advertises the C5 Thermo jersey as being for 5-15°C temperatures, which in the UK – let's be honest – is most of the year. Over the last month and a bit of autumn/winter weather, it's become my go-to jersey on any dry ride due to its excellent temperature regulation and versatility.

The brushed fleece lining might be thin, but it's more than comfortable enough without a base layer, and can indeed be worn in temperatures up to about 15 degrees. On chillier days a long-sleeve base layer easily slips underneath, and it's happy with a jacket over the top.

In fact, I've happily worn it on dry rides approaching freezing, and even on cold, wet rides the low bulk makes it a top choice as a layer.

The C5 Thermo is a polyester/elastane mix and impressively warm, especially considering the mere 285g mass (size medium). The side panels and backs of the sleeves (the panels with subtle pattern) are a lighter version of the same thing – breathability is very good, which is particularly welcome during hard efforts.

The thicker parts have a good degree of windproofing despite not being advertised as such, and I found it comfortable on some pretty blustery rides.

The C5 Thermo is part of Gore's 'slim fit' range so sits close to the body, but it isn't at all restrictive or as tight as an aero jersey. At 70kg and 6ft (it's not me in the photos) I found the fit perfect, but if you do have less of a hill climber build you might consider a larger size than you usual.

The sleeves are on the longer side of average, but again I found the fit great – comparable jerseys, for example the Castelli Puro 3, can sit slightly too short when not wearing gloves.

The Gore also has a dropped tail for extra protection. It not only has a silicone finish to ensure a tight seal from the elements, but also reflective accents to aid visibility.

Unlike the Pedal Ed Kobe thermo jersey, the Gore's collar is quite high – I've actually been leaving my Buff at home, without worrying about the chill creeping in. The zip garage ensures there's no discomfort, and is just one example of Gore's commendable attention to detail.

On the rear lie three gusseted pockets. The two outer pockets are slightly narrower than the centre one, which does limit what they can hold, though on the upside things like pumps and tyre levers sit more securely. I didn't find it an issue overall, despite being a paid-up member of the no saddle bag club – bigger items, such as a gilet, stow happily in the centre pocket.

Another nice detail is the mesh insert behind the pockets, there to ensure there's no excess material to trap heat; Gore also says it helps stop the pockets sagging, and this too seems to work. Despite me cramming them full.

For valuables there's a single zip pocket on the right rear, which I found perfectly usable while riding and large enough for today's super-sized smartphones. Once again, it's mesh backed, but while that keeps it breathable it does leave your phone to get sweaty during hard efforts.

At £99.99 the C5 Thermo jersey isn't exactly cheap, but you get a hell of a lot of jersey for your money. The quality is exceptional, as is its performance, while it's versatile enough to serve as an excellent standalone jersey or as one of several layers.

While we haven't reviewed the Castelli Puro 3 jersey I mentioned earlier, I've used both extensively and now much prefer this Gore offering – impressive, seeing as it's also £10 less.

If you want cheaper, the dhb Classic Long Sleeve Jersey is only £65 but not quite as warm, while many truly comparable jerseys – such as the Pedal Ed Kobe Thermo (£150) I mentioned above – are more expensive.

David did rate the Sportful Moire Thermal Jersey highly, though, and it's a bit cheaper at £90 too – but it's missing a valuables pocket.

The C5 Thermo jersey is an extremely impressive top, and I've thoroughly enjoyed testing it over the last month and a bit. It can be used in a large range of temperatures and, although not suitable for wet rides by itself, it can easily be paired with a shell whilst keeping bulk to a minimum. There are very few autumnal and winter rides I haven't found myself reaching for this jersey, and that's testimony to its exceptional versatility and performance.

Verdict

Warm, versatile and high-quality long sleeve jersey

