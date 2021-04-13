The Rivelo Honister Bib tights are very well designed, both in the way they fit and in all of the small details that help keep you warm and comfortable. There is a bit of a premium price for this, although judging by the quality, these could make up part of your cycling wardrobe for many years to come.

The Thermal Stretch fabric that Rivelo has used for the majority of the Honister's construction is made up of 25% elastane mixed with 75% nylon. This gives excellent freedom of movement.

While all Lycra bib tights will move with you, these feel like a second skin, with no 'pull' or anything even when you are stretched out in the drops and your leg is at full extension.

The Honisters almost feel like a compression garment because of the close fit, but without any of the restrictions.

Even the use of a membrane fabric, which has less stretch, for the seat and the lower leg doesn't affect the comfort levels.

These sections keep road spray at bay for a decent amount of time, especially if the spray levels are light. Rivelo mentions the use of a PFC-free durable water repellent (DWR) coating on the Honisters for increased water resistance, but I didn't find it that effective in anything but the lightest of drizzle.

One massive bonus to overall comfort is that Rivelo has designed the panels used in the Honister tights to completely avoid having any seams running behind the knee.

However, it has used long zips and silicone grippers on the cuffs; I had no issues with the legs sliding up when riding, but I'm not really a fan of zips. I find that they don't always let the bottom of the legs sit right, and I did get a bit of bunching of the material. Thankfully – despite what most of our photos show! – Rivelo has positioned the zips so they sit slightly towards the side of the leg (as you can see below), so you don't get any irritation as you pedal, which can happen if they're at the rear.

Next to the zips you'll find some decent size reflective panels, which is a nice touch.

When it comes to their optimum temperature range, I'd say the Honisters will go down to just below freezing with ease, and around low double figures at the upper end.

When things warm up a bit, they offer decent levels of breathability, and even if you do overheat a bit, say on a climb, they'll soon dry on the descent.

For the bib section, Rivelo has gone for a lightweight mesh which I like. When layered up with a long sleeve baselayer and a jersey or jacket above, this thin layer maintains an even temperature for your upper body. There is a large opening across your back, too, which aids breathability.

All of which is a bit irrelevant if the pad doesn't work, but thankfully it does. It's made by Cytec, Elastic Interface, a brand chosen by many manufacturers.

Specifically, it's the Bastogne HP. It's not overly complex in its design, but I found it to work well on both short, hard rides and longer adventures.

The padding isn't too thick and compresses nicely, reducing bunching of the material and producing no pressure points when riding in the saddle. Even when riding off-road on gravel tracks there is enough shock absorption in the padding to keep you comfortable.

As you'd expect on a pair of bib tights costing £150 (though currently available for less than half that; follow the link near the start), the finishing quality is very high. All of the seams are flatlock stitched, meaning there is very little to irritate, and it's neatly done. It's robust too. With the weather still in two minds as to whether it's winter or spring, these tights have seen a lot of miles and the stitching, especially that around the pad area, is showing no signs of wear and tear.

The Honisters are certainly worth considering alongside the likes of La Passione's Prestige Winter Tights at £152. If it wasn't for the zips I'd say they are very similar in comfort to the MAAP Team Thermal Bib Tights, which will set you back £215.

You can get very good bib tights for less, though. I've been wearing the Orro Pyro Line Aquazero tights, quality all-rounders that delivered everything I'd want from a pair of longs, and they come in at £99.99.

Conclusion

The Honisters are very high quality bib tights that I really recommend – if you don't mind the use of zips at the bottom of the legs. It would probably stop me from buying them, but if zips don't bother you then there is little else to fault.

Verdict

Excellent comfort levels and a great fit – if you don't mind zips for leg retention

