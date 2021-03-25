The Orro Pyro Line Aquazero Bibtights have seen me through the last few weeks of winter in all sorts of conditions. These are good – really good – offering protection, warmth and great levels of comfort whether on the road or away from it.
Orro makes some great bikes, and it turns out the company makes some great clothes too.
Sticking a brand-new pair of tights on before a 100km ride across road and gravel isn't the most sensible idea, but the 'shiny new kit' box got the better of me. It turns out it was a good choice...
For starters, the Cytech Endurance 2.5 HD pad is spot on. It felt cosseting straight away, plush even, but without using too much material that can cause bunching or hotspots. A great balance.
I don't like too much being taken away from the feedback and ride feel of the bike by too thick a pad. If I was Goldilocks, I'd be as chuffed as nuts with this one.
That first ride took just over four hours and I was comfortable throughout, and that didn't change on shorter, harder road rides.
The cut of the bibtights just seems to work as well. The Orros give a close fit without feeling restrictive and no bunching behind the knees to cause any discomfort.
Unlike some continental brands, sizing is what we'd expect in the UK; Orro's sizing guide is accurate – follow that and you'll be fine.
The fabric used is called Blizzard; it's fleece backed and I found it to be very warm. Some of the rides saw temperatures below freezing with a harsh windchill, probably around the -5°C mark, and it still managed to keep the muscles warm.
If it's raining you also get a decent level of protection from the water repellency treatment. I've been riding in the rain a fair bit and they've been through the washing machine quite a few times, and the water is still beading off.
For a bit of extra protection from windchill these Pyros have quite a high front, but toilet breaks aren't affected as they come with a zip.
Breathability levels are good, too; I'd say the Pyro Line tights work up until about 13°C before they start to get overwhelmed, especially if you are riding hard.
Quality-wise, there is very little to fault. The stitching around the multi-panel construction is neat and tidy and none of the seams have shown any signs of weakness.
At £99.99 the Orros aren't exactly cheap, but they come in at much less than some that don't perform as well.
They offer a better fit and, I'd say, increased performance over the Gore C5 Thermo bibtights that retail for £119.99.
Another pair of tights I have tested recently are the Lusso Adventure Repels. Both these and the Orros do a great job on the bike, and while the Lussos do get pockets on the legs for a bit of storage, they are £35 more.
Overall, the Orros are some of the nicest bib tights I've worn in a while. They fit me perfectly, cope well with cold and wet riding conditions, and are standing up to plenty of wear and tear.
Verdict
Excellent fit and performance, with a very comfortable pad, and well priced too
Make and model: Orro Pyro Line Bibtights
Tell us what the product is for
Orro says, "Our brand new Orro bibtights have been designed for UK winter riding. We have used an Italian fabric called Blizzard which has excellent thermal properties with a super soft brushed microfiber backing. This fabric also provides long life stretch and is anti-piling so these cycling bibtights will stay looking perfect longer."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Orro lists:
Material: 86% Polyamide, 14% Elastane
Reflective Stripes on Legs
Cytech Endurance Pad
Aquazero Water Repellency Treatment
Super Soft Inner
Silicone Leg Grippers
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Sizing and is spot on with Orro's size guide.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They've been through the wash many times with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They'll cope with a good range of temperatures and offer comfort on long and short rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great comfort levels.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really stands out.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are cheaper tights out there from the likes of dhb and Altura, but the Orros deliver a lot for the £99.99 price tag. Especially when compared to some more expensive offerings from the likes of Lusso or Gore mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I found the Orro Pyro Line Aquazero to offer everything I require from a pair of bibtights in the autumn and winter. A great fit, comfortable pad and a large temperature window. They aren't overly priced either considering how well made they are.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
