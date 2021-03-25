The Orro Pyro Line Aquazero Bibtights have seen me through the last few weeks of winter in all sorts of conditions. These are good – really good – offering protection, warmth and great levels of comfort whether on the road or away from it.

Orro makes some great bikes, and it turns out the company makes some great clothes too.

Sticking a brand-new pair of tights on before a 100km ride across road and gravel isn't the most sensible idea, but the 'shiny new kit' box got the better of me. It turns out it was a good choice...

For starters, the Cytech Endurance 2.5 HD pad is spot on. It felt cosseting straight away, plush even, but without using too much material that can cause bunching or hotspots. A great balance.

I don't like too much being taken away from the feedback and ride feel of the bike by too thick a pad. If I was Goldilocks, I'd be as chuffed as nuts with this one.

That first ride took just over four hours and I was comfortable throughout, and that didn't change on shorter, harder road rides.

The cut of the bibtights just seems to work as well. The Orros give a close fit without feeling restrictive and no bunching behind the knees to cause any discomfort.

Unlike some continental brands, sizing is what we'd expect in the UK; Orro's sizing guide is accurate – follow that and you'll be fine.

The fabric used is called Blizzard; it's fleece backed and I found it to be very warm. Some of the rides saw temperatures below freezing with a harsh windchill, probably around the -5°C mark, and it still managed to keep the muscles warm.

If it's raining you also get a decent level of protection from the water repellency treatment. I've been riding in the rain a fair bit and they've been through the washing machine quite a few times, and the water is still beading off.

For a bit of extra protection from windchill these Pyros have quite a high front, but toilet breaks aren't affected as they come with a zip.

Breathability levels are good, too; I'd say the Pyro Line tights work up until about 13°C before they start to get overwhelmed, especially if you are riding hard.

Quality-wise, there is very little to fault. The stitching around the multi-panel construction is neat and tidy and none of the seams have shown any signs of weakness.

At £99.99 the Orros aren't exactly cheap, but they come in at much less than some that don't perform as well.

They offer a better fit and, I'd say, increased performance over the Gore C5 Thermo bibtights that retail for £119.99.

Another pair of tights I have tested recently are the Lusso Adventure Repels. Both these and the Orros do a great job on the bike, and while the Lussos do get pockets on the legs for a bit of storage, they are £35 more.

Overall, the Orros are some of the nicest bib tights I've worn in a while. They fit me perfectly, cope well with cold and wet riding conditions, and are standing up to plenty of wear and tear.

Verdict

Excellent fit and performance, with a very comfortable pad, and well priced too

