The Shimano XT PD-T8000 trekking pedals are an ideal option if clipping in isn't always your preference – tourers, commuters, gravellers, bikepackers and newbies to clipless will all find much to like. They are well-constructed pedals with very little going against them. They're quite spendy, but they earn it.

A double-sided pedal offers the best of both worlds; the ability to clip in and maximise efficiency for long stints, without making the bike impossible to use in normal, casual shoes. I would personally tour with nothing else, and the versatility is useful for all kinds of other riding too.

These XT pedals are built around a two-sided, forged alloy body. One side is flat, with interchangeable pins. The other has a standard SPD mechanism, and each has front and rear reflectors.

Sealed cup and cone bearings sit within a cartridge along with the chromoly axle, and the whole lot slides into the pedal body – regreasing or maintaining the bearings is consequently very easy.

The pedals mount with an 8mm Allen key and rest vertically, SPD mechanism rearwards. You soon get the hang of scooping them forward if wearing ordinary shoes, or flipping them backwards to clip in.

Weight

At 425g they don't feel overly weighty – not that this is likely to be a priority for the target market – but it's still a bonus for any traveller. For comparison, Shimano's PD-M540s are only around 70g lighter and don't offer a flat side.

They're pretty slick looking, with a tidy matt finish that avoids the chunkiness and aggressive edges of some of Shimano's cheaper dual-sided 'urban' pedals, such as the PD-M324 or the PD-EH500.

While I've only been using them for just over four weeks, they've faced plenty in terms of terrain and elements without issue. Personally I've never experienced the bearing deterioration with Shimano pedals that I have with some other manufacturers, and these are spinning as they did on the first day.

If things do deteriorate, a few basic tools will tighten up any play, and re-greasing and reassembly is easy.

The flat side

The flat side is generous, though certainly not as big as some, such as the Look Geo City Grip Vision pedals. The XTs have a comfortable, slightly concave profile with eight pins, and you get two lengths – a 5mm set and a 7mm (they're also available as spares). I've found the shorter to be sufficient for all the riding I've mentioned.

The pin heads do hold grit and dust, but cleaning them out with an old toothbrush means there's good engagement of a key, and less risk of rounding out. No pins is an option, but there's naturally very little grip and you risk clogging up the threads.

The clip side

The mechanism is everything you'd expect from Shimano, with a positive, secure clipping-in action. You can adjust the tension with a 2.5mm Allen key.

There's very little to dislike about these pedals; they offer no-frills, consistent performance. Given the tried-and-tested mechanism and the simplicity of the flat side, there's very little to go wrong.

Value

It may surprise you that these aren't the top of the market; Ritchey's WCS Trail Pedals will set you back a further £30. Unsurprisingly though, there are many cheaper options, such as Look's Geo City Trekking Pedals at £59, though they don't have the pins for grip.

Overall

I've been won over by the performance of these pedals. While there are cheaper options, the solid yet easy-to-maintain build, sensible design and excellent versatility should result in some serious mileage – they're an investment that promises to pay off.

Verdict

Versatile, well made and easy-to-maintain pedals for both flat and clipped shoes

