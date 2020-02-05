The Look Geo Trekking Pedals are a dual-sided design, with an SPD cleat interface on one side and a grippy, composite platform the other. Seemingly aimed at novices, ebike riders and cargo bike audiences, they're also surprisingly good for general commuting and less adventurous trail duties. However, although solidly made and pleasant to use, they are a bit pricey.

I was slightly surprised – but pleased – to discover that these use the SPD pattern cleat system. Some might argue it's a cop-out and why didn't Look invent something new, but then we'd all be grumbling about another new system and the availability of new cleats and so on.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The pedals come supplied with Easy cleats, Look's own take on SPD pattern cleats. They seem fully interchangeable with other brands – they've certainly behaved impeccably with all my other SPD pedals – and offer the same degree of knee-friendly float we've become accustomed to. Look claims that they make release 30 per cent easier than other cleats, but to be frank I've not noticed a pronounced difference when alternating between the Looks and other cleats.

At 84mm, the platform side is fairly broad, so promises a decent level of support as well as grip, regardless of shoe choice. Ours were the baseline model, which come with reflectors; its Vision counterparts feature LEDs.

Internals are reliable, albeit unremarkable. Sealed bearings turning on chromoly axles should prove reliable long term, with periodic stripping and regreasing.

Performance

True to claims, clipping in is very precise and release the right side of effortless, regardless of whether I was using the Look or other brand cleats. (The cleat mechanism tension is adjustable using a 3mm hex key.) I was pleasantly surprised by their rigidity and power transfer.

Yes, a racier dual-sided design, such as these Issi II triples, are that bit stiffer and discernible on longer rides. However, with the Looks fitted to my working bikes, I've been able to maintain a decent 80-85rpm tempo, tackling corners with similar gusto. It's worth noting that some of my bikes – including my fixed gear – have lofty bottom bracket heights and 175/165mm cranks.

The fixed might sound an odd choice of test rig, but a 79-inch gear requires regular out-of-the saddle efforts, when tackling 1-in-7 climbs or cantering away at the lights, for example. During these, with my full weight dancing on the pedals, I've never noticed any whippiness within the bodies or axles.

The cleat side seems to be weighted, making entry a bit easier, although determining the amount of effort required to flick the resin body over does take a bit of practice.

I was pleasantly surprised by how grippy the platform and its moulded spikes are. Not on a par in the wet with the textured rubberised surfaces on these Time Atac All Road Gripper Pedals, but giving reliable tenure when filtering through stop-start traffic on my tourer, where a mix of prompt acceleration and dabbing a foot down is called for.

In terms of shoe type, I've alternated between Quoc Pham touring and trainer types, with the occasional donning of Lake mountain bike winter booties.

Longer night rides on my rough stuff tourer have usually involved a bit of bridleway/green lane action, and I've been pleasantly surprised by how well the pedals have managed mud.

Value

Judging their value is quite tricky in some regards. In my experience, metal bodies stand up to everyday accidental carelessness better than composites, and while they perform well, the specification is lower rent on paper than a wealth of cheaper dual-sided pedals.

B'Twin's Road Half clipless pedals, for example, cost £25 and feature aluminium bodies, although the tester found these a little slippery. Wellgo's C002 Trekking pedals, also featuring aluminium bodies and cages, give change from £35, and Genetic's Chimera pedals are £49.99 and boast DU sealed bearings, chromoly axles and aluminium alloy bodies.

Then of course, there's Shimano. Its solid looking MT50s come in slightly dearer than the Looks at £59.99 rrp, but we also have the venerable M424s. They have a definite mountain bike bias but retail at £46.99. They are also widely (and heavily) discounted online.

Conclusion

In many respects, the Look Geo Trekking pedals do what they say on the tin, and to a decent standard. My sticking point is value: they're up against some much cheaper but just as solidly performing rivals – which is where my money would go.

Verdict

Quirky and likeable pedals, but expensive for what they are

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website