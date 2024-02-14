Updated and improved, the new Look Keo Blade Ceramic pedals are smooth spinning, well weighted and easy to clip into. They have a bigger, wider contact surface than the previous version, making each pedal stroke feel more solid and powerful. Issues with bearing lifespan have been addressed by dual sealings, removing the outer end caps and including longer-life grease, though time will tell how effective this is. They hang at a very convenient angle and feel incredibly secure to clip into. The combination of cleat tension and 12Nm pedal blades that you can swap in and out produces a really pleasing level of cleat and clip solidity. The riding experience is overwhelmingly positive.
These carbon-bodied Keo Blades with ceramic bearings – the middle of three updated models – aren't cheap at £210, but they are still £100 less than the new titanium-axled ones... If you're looking to spend a bit less, there are cheaper options in our guide to the best clipless pedals.
We covered the launch of these pedals in our tech news feature last month, Look launches 'fastest-ever' Keo Blade pedals; if you are avoiding the elephant in the room (your body) by looking for speed gains in your pedals, Look says the pedals' new aero profile reduces drag by 2%.
Although to the naked eye the new pedals appear significantly larger than their predecessors, the official difference is only 5mm. Look claims they weigh 110g per pedal; our pair weighed 231g on the road.cc Scales of Truth (1g less than the pair Liam tested in 2019).
The steel plate, embossed with 'LOOK', has been split into three parts, but is as prone to scuffing as ever. After just a few rides the insides can look quite tatty quite quickly – I've already managed to basically scuff away the logo.
Our test pair were fitted with 12Nm carbon blades. This tension rating is separate to the cleat float, and dictates how tightly the pedal will fit onto the cleat. Options range from 8Nm on the bottom of the range £145 Look Keo Blades, up to sprint-ready 20Nm. I found the 12Nm 'for standard use' perfect for my requirements. But if you have a history of breaking cranks or other components with your raw power, maybe a 16Nm or above is worth considering.
You can buy additional blades – there's a choice of 12, 16, or 20Nm in the Keo Blade Ceramic range – and they're pretty easy to remove with a small Torx key, but a new blade kit costs £38.99 (or £20 for an 8Nm blade, compatible with the cheaper Keo Blades). Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 pedals have a hex bolt for adjusting tension, so that's an additional cost to factor in if you like to mix up your tensions.
The review pair arrived with a set of grey cleats. These offer 4.5 degrees of float which, combined with the 12Nm tension on the pedals themselves, was ideal for me. In practice, this means you can sway your ankle ever so slightly and recognise a very small amount of movement without it ever interfering with, or causing a loose-feeling pedal stroke. I have quite temperamental knees so I must have a bit of give in the cleats. Look also offers the more rigid black (0 degree) and slacker red (9 degree) cleats, priced at £16.50.
Look says there is now "60% easier clip in rotation" which is impossible to quantify. I tested the new pedals against my old ones with both new and old cleats, and I'd say it was predominantly the newness of the cleat that seemed to increase both the difficulty of unclipping and the feeling of security when clipped in.
That said, I mostly rode these new pedals with used cleats and the security of connection was excellent – to the point where I was very aware of upcoming traffic lights!
The hang orientation is very consistent, and the spinning movement is slow, which gives you the best opportunity to clip in when you haven't quite come to a stop. The last thing you want is a pedal that struggles to stop spinning and these new Keo Blades avoid that issue entirely.
Once you're clipped in, the gliding spin of the ceramic bearings feels quite deluxe – the pedals are really smooth and well weighted.
The much-feared pedal creak did crop up a little on the right pedal. I added some grease to the thread and tightened it up further which silenced it, so nothing terminal.
Liam tested the previous Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals back in 2019 and was impressed with the smoothness of the new ceramic bearing, though he wasn't tempted to switch from his own durable Shimano pedals. No issues with the bearings cropped up during his test period, but I've owned a pair of those same previous models for three years and had problems within the first 18 months. They still work, but one spins out from what is clearly a knackered bearing.
You get a three-year warranty included with the new Keo Blade Ceramics, so that gives some reassurance, but also a redesign of the spindle and both internal and external dual-sealed bearings sounds like it will definitely help to reduce any water ingress. Certainly, to the naked eye it looks like there is less scope for anything to penetrate the shell as Look has removed the outer end cap. Only time will tell, but during the test period, which took in some wet weather, there was no detectable deterioration.
Though they're not designed for it, I used these on a few gravel rides as well. As you might expect, once muddy, my cleats and the pedals did struggle to connect. It took a good clear-out for them to lock in once again. You're better off using SPD pedals for the rougher stuff.
Value
Look has settled on slightly higher recommended retail prices than when the pedals were released last month, and the three updated models are now listed as £145, £210, and £310. The most expensive titanium-axled option weighs 20g less per pedal than the other two with chromoly axles.
The cheapest option is the only one of the three to have steel rather than ceramic bearings. Otherwise, the shape, contact size and stack are the same, and they look very similar. So the question boils down to how much you value your ceramic bearings and the weight of your pedal.
Wahoo's Speedplay Zero pedals are a strong alternative to the Look Keo Blade Ceramics, coming in slightly under at £199.99 (the Looks' launch price). They are double sided and our reviewer George was impressed with their stack height and adjustability. He concluded that you could really feel the difference in power transfer compared with Look and Time pedals.
We haven't reviewed the Shimano Dura-Ace SPD SL pedals since 2017, when they were £224.99; they're even more expensive now at £234.99. The pedal platform of 66mm is still wider than the 64mm of the Looks, and Mat thought this was one of their biggest selling points. At 239g they are slightly heavier, but Mat was also very confident of their durability. They offer good adjustability, with a hex bolt for adjusting the tension, plus it's straightforward to open the pedals up and maintain them.
Conclusion
The changes implemented by Look into its Keo Blade Ceramic pedals are definite improvements. I'm confident the bearings will be harder wearing thanks to the additional protection, and the riding experience is improved by the wider platform. It was really useful being able to test these directly against their predecessors and I certainly prefer them. That subtle change to the contact area – despite using the same sized cleat – really does increase the feeling of power transfer, and I was really securely locked to the bike.
Verdict
Worthwhile upgrades result in a strong, secure and durable pedal
Make and model: Look Keo Blade Ceramic pedals
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Look says:
"Fluid and impressively reliable, the Keo Blade Ceramic pedal combines lightness and durability to support all ambitious cyclists. LOOK DNA at the service of your performance.
"The second model in the range, the Keo Blade Ceramic pedal takes all the qualities of the patented Blade technology and adds ceramic bearings for an incredibly smooth pedaling experience and exceptional durability. Featuring a carbon body and blade combined with a Chromoly+ axle, this automatic pedal weighs just 110 grams and provides you with impressive lightness on all your outings. The generous stainless steel support surface (705 mm2) offers impeccable stability to transfer all your power to the crankset, while the carbon body is aerodynamically optimized to chase lap times. Whatever your ambitions, this pedal will accompany you towards your greatest victories."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Look lists these highlights and features:
Unfailing durability
The smoothness and durability of ceramic bearings
All the rigidity and technology of the carbon blade to optimize each pedal stroke
Improved comfort thanks to uniform distribution of pressure under the foot
Aerodynamic design
Simplified Tension Adjustment
Blade technology offers 4 tension levels: 8/12/16/20 . In less than 30 seconds and with a single specialized tool, replace the blades to choose your ideal tension with complete flexibility.
Aerodynamic design
The new design optimizes the frontal sections and softens the transition zones to reduce aerodynamic pedal drag. The elegant lines of the blade harmonize perfectly with the body, propelling the Keo Blade Ceramic TI to the top of its category in aerodynamics. This fusion of aesthetics and efficiency redefines performance standards for demanding cyclists.
Ceramic Bearings
Reducing friction is key to improving speed and reducing effort. Our ceramic bearings, with perfectly spherical and resistant balls, reduce resistance by 18% and extend the lifespan by 4 to 6 times compared to conventional steel bearings. Every aspect of the pedal is optimized to maximize your speed and minimize your effort every mile
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Look has removed the access port at the side so there should be less chance of water ingress. You can switch over the Nm panels easily at home.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Power transfer feels great. The increased size is noticeable and to me felt more comfortable.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
They seem really strong and secure, and I didn't manage to scratch the outside surfaces during the test period, though the internal metal panels scratch quite quickly. My previous pair of Looks suffered bearing damage within 18 months so I would hope (and expect) that the changes made by Look improve this.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Just a gram lighter than their Look predecessors at 231g. They are lighter than the Dura-Ace pedals which weigh 239g. The CeramicTi Looks weigh just 190g per pair.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
They feel comfier than my other pedals because of that super secure hold and contact.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
In line with other top-of-the-range pedals – a tenner more than Wahoo's Zeros, but £25 less than Shimano Dura-Ace.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Hard to fault when riding. The extra-wide base is great to launch efforts from. Really glad Look has tried to protect the bearings more in this new version.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The larger surface area increases the contact point and makes each stroke feel more secure than on my previous Keo pedals.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They do now look quite chunky, but this isn't a big issue.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You're looking at the top end of the market, price-wise, so while £210 is a big investment they are £25 less than Shimano's Dura-Ace pedals, and a tenner more than Wahoo's Speedplay Zeros.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's no need for Look to reinvent the wheel here. Thanks to improved bearing protection these pedals now stand a much better chance of lasting for years, and the ride feel is a marked improvement from before. The other improvements are less meaningful but still good to have – especially if you want all the small gains you can get and believe the aerodynamic claims. They're very good pedals.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
