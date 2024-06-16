The latest Look Keo Blade Ceramic Ti pedals are incredibly light and smooth running, but that does come at a price. For the racer, though, their performance and cost are probably justifiable.

Weighing just 190g per pair on our scales, not only do the Keos match Look's claims but they also feel incredibly light. A lot of that is down to the fact that there isn't much going on in terms of mechanics.

Instead of springs and clips, like you find on some manufacturers' pedals, these Keos use a carbon fibre blade (hence the name) and its 'spring' or flex to clamp the cleat into position on the pedal body.

The blades come in a range of four tension options, 8Nm, 12Nm, 16Nm and 20Nm, so you can choose how aggressive you want the retention to be. The Blade Ceramics reviewed by Laurence, for example, came fitted with the 12Nm option. These come with the 16Nm blades fitted, which are perfect if you put out a lot of power and don't want to risk pulling a foot out in a sprint or on a climb.

For general day-to-day use you'll need to remember that you have to put in quite a bit of effort to remove your foot before you get to a junction or red light, and things can get a little tricky if you find yourself in stop-start traffic if you can't track stand.

From a performance point of view, though, they can't really be faulted; they're ideal for racing and other types of riding where you aren't going to need to keep clipping in and out.

The blades can be changed to lighter or heavier offerings, but you'll need to factor in the cost of the kit, which is £41 on Look's UK website.

The Keo cleats supplied offer 4.5 degrees of float to give a bit of knee-friendly movement, and the clip in and out action is smooth and reliable. Fixed cleats are also available (black) or the red alternatives offer 9 degrees.

The cleats and pedal body offer plenty of surface area, which spreads the weight and pressure well; I didn't suffer from any hot spots on the soles of my feet. It's also great for power transfer.

Stack height for pedal and cleat is 14.8mm.

> Check out our guide to the best clipless pedals you can buy

As the name suggests, the pedals use ceramic bearings and a titanium axle, with the former making them run very smoothly indeed; it's not night and day compared with cheaper steel bearings, though Look does make some big claims with regards to their durability: that they're over four to six times longer lasting than steel bearings.

As anyone in the UK knows, it has been wet, very wet, over the last few months, but to date I have had no issues whatsoever with any creaking or rough running from the bearings. Regardless, that Look offers a three-year guarantee is still reassuring, and spare parts are readily available.

The carbon pedal body is tough and relatively resilient to scuffs, and even if some scuffing does happen, the black colour means it's barely noticeable. I can't say the same for the stainless steel cleat plate, though, which is already looking scruffy from wear and tear.

Value

It's no surprise that all of these high-end materials mean the Keos command an impressive price of £310. That's a lot more than Shimano's Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals at £234.99, but they don't have ceramic bearings or titanium axles.

There are more expensive options, though: Wahoo's Speedplay Nanos are a mixture of titanium and carbon fibre, and their price dwarfs that of the Looks at £379.99.

The Nanos work differently to the Looks by having all of their retention workings within the cleat, which does give a very low stack height of 11.5mm, and you also get a lot of float.

Conclusion

The Keo Blades are an impressive set of pedals in terms of weight, smoothness and performance, although as with many range-topping models, you are paying more for diminishing returns.

Verdict

Expensive, but impressive performance and a very low overall weight