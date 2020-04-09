The Shimano PD-M540 SPD pedals sit between the venerable M520 and XTs in the company's line-up. I've run a wealth of SPD patterns and 'homages' over the last 30 years, and I'm finding the M540s hard to fault. You can save a few quid and plump for the M520s or a mid-range alternative for daily use, but really these set the standard by which this genre of dual-sided pedal is judged.

The pedals have a tried and tested spec and are none the worse for it: alloy bodies and nickel-plated steel mechanism, with ED-finished chromoly axles turning on buttery smooth sealed cartridge bearings (ED refers to an electrostatically applied, durable paint process).

They attach to the cranks via an 8mm hex key, which looks sleeker than the 9/16 flat, and provided you're disciplined when it comes to re-greasing threads shouldn't cause any problems. However, I have had to remove a few neglected examples and this was trickier than whacking a long-handled pedal spanner and torqueing them free.

Their open design means efficient mud clearance and ultimately reliable entry/exit no matter how boggy things get – not that they're confined to such conditions: while cross-country mountain bikers, cyclo-cross and gravel riders are the core audience, there are plenty of tarmac-biased tourists and commuters who like this genre's convenience.

I also love dual-sided SPDs on road-going fixed gear bikes since there's no 'right side' to worry about – simply press in and scoot off – although on the grounds of weight, I prefer Time's 278g XC4s on my TT build. Not that the M540s are overly portly at 352g.

Performance

One of the first things I noticed about the 540s compared with some in my collection, such as my Wellgo M094Bs, was a small but tangible improvement in rigidity. Not that the Wellgos are remotely whippy, but powering away from the lights or on a long climb with my full weight on the M540 bodies, it was palpable.

While broader profiles such as those found on single-sided road-biased models, including Shimano's A520, offer greater support, I've not experienced any hotspots or similar discomfort on rides around the 50-mile mark.

Their four degrees of float should suit most people's joints without impairing entry/release. I've left the release tension at the factory default and this has been consistently snappy regardless of whether the cleats were Shimano or from a third party.

I like to corner quite hard and have had no grounding issues either with my fixed gear builds, which run 165 and 172mm cranks, or a traditional tourer with lower-slung bottom bracket and 175mm cranks.

Though flooding has relented, trails, forest tracks and bridleways remain churned and boggy, but being engulfed in sticky, clay soil hasn't impeded entry/exit. The majority tends to drop away and fall through the bodies.

Anecdotally, waxing pedal bodies, while giving the bike a protective sprucing, aids shedding prowess slightly.

Common sense suggests giving the cleat mechanisms a periodic squirt of PTFE/maintenance spray or middleweight chain lube to keep things snappy. I treated the right pedal before commencing the test and only treated the left three weeks and 350 miles later, with no issues.

Filmy layers are also good at warding off light tarnish.

Durability

I have a set of the original (1990) SPD pedals still in very rude health with little more than annual strips and regreasing.

Our test pair's finish has held out very well – some very minor freckling struck the left's cleat mechanism after several successive wet and mucky rides along salty coastal stretches, ditto the black painted cleats, but has vanished with a few entries/exits.

The seals seem to be doing their thing and should remain faithful in as long as you can avoid pressure-washing or using really hot water (I knew of someone who blew a seal by using boiling water during a deep clean).

Being Shimano, should disaster strike mid-tour, there's a very good chance of scoring replacements or repair. That's not always the case with some superficially identical designs, which is why I might plump for cheaper options on a daily commuter but stick with the big S on tour.

Value

Those looking for an outright bargain might find their £39.99 M520 siblings a better bet, especially since they've had bearings upgraded from balls to sealed cartridge types. Experience suggests their finish is a little more susceptible to corrosion (we are talking light freckling, rather than anything serious) but this is easily thwarted with a filmy layer of maintenance spray.

Like for like, the M540s are competitive at rrp, and it'll come as little surprise to discover they're highly discounted online. Bontrager's SPD-compatible Comp pedals are £54.99 (or £84.99 if you want them in purple...), but Time's Atac MX4s are £74.99 and Issi's Flash IIIs are $105 which equates to around £87. (I tested the Issi II Triples back in 2016, but it seems those are no longer available.) Crankbrothers' Candy 2s are a slightly different take, with a small platform around the pedal body, and are £89.99 (though the Candy 1s are £30 less).

Summary

Ultimately, I've been seriously impressed by the M540s and reckon they're an excellent mid-range option for general riding. As I said above, I'd probably go for something cheaper for a commuter or utility bike, but for touring, audax, cross and gravel I'd reach for the M540.

Verdict

Solidly made mid-price pedals that are great for general riding

