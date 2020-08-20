Selle Italia SLR Boost Lady Superflow

At just 197g, the Selle Italia SLR Lady Superflow Saddle is a seriously lightweight option aimed at female riders looking for high performance, which it delivers alongside decent levels of comfort despite its overtly firm character.

First off, a saddle is an incredibly personal thing, and one man or woman's posterior is very different from another in terms of what is comfortable and what's not. That said, the SLR Boost Lady Superflow has quite a few characteristics that will appeal to everyone.

For starters, it's an extremely lightweight saddle, designed for fast riding over mid-range distances (Selle Italia places its focus squarely within its granfondo distance category (5/5), 3/5 for medio fondo and touring, and nil points for endurance).

The saddle is available in two widths, S (130mm) and L (145mm) – both are 248mm in length – and is made with a smooth synthetic Fibra-Tek cover, gel padding and TI316 7mm diameter rails. (As Simon pointed out in his review of the men's model, TI316 isn't titanium, but titanium-stabilised steel.) I tested the narrower of the two.

On the bike, it looks very smart, with a sporty look which is backed up by its performance. On my first ride, I had a brief moment of panic at how firm the saddle felt, but the combination of an excellent shape, pressure relief channel and the gel padding made it surprisingly comfortable for four-hour-plus rides.

It's an undeniably firm seat, and those who appreciate extra padding under the sit bones may want to look elsewhere, but I found that the flared section flexed nicely in use, and without diminishing the power transfer when I put some effort in.

The shape shows just how much experience Selle Italia has in producing a good saddle. The smooth, contoured structure gives incredible support to the sit bones, and yet no pressure at all on sensitive areas.

The SLR Boost Lady Superflow is a much higher performance saddle than Selle Italia's Diva Gel Flow Saddle but it shares a lot of the design background and, ultimately, the comfort, albeit in a more lightweight, pared down, firmer option.

I might have been slightly apprehensive about longer rides on this when I first tested it, but it very quickly became my go-to saddle when combined with a high-quality pair of shorts. I found that pairing crucial for such a firm seat, and it worked well.

At £189.99 it's at the upper end of the saddle pricing spectrum, but compares okay with saddles of a similar weight and performance level, particularly other Italian models.

Mysteriously, it's quite a bit cheaper than the men's equivalent which Simon tested, although comparable to the (fellow Italian) Fizik Vento Argo R1 at £184.99.

You can buy similarly lightweight saddles for less though, such as the Specialized Women's Romin Evo Pro with MIMIC, now £165 since Emma tested it in May.

Overall, the SLR Boost Lady Superflow is well made and nicely finished, and oozes good quality engineering and the company's saddle-making pedigree, making it a good investment if a supportive, firmer saddle is your thing.

Verdict

High-quality lightweight saddle offering excellent support and good comfort despite a firmer ride than some

