The Selle Italia Novus Boost Gravel Heritage Superflow saddle is comfortable and durable, with a really nice vintage look that disguises many of its modern features.

The Novus Boost Heritage is very similar to the Novus Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow, but with more gravel-specific components and a vintage aesthetic. (If you're not so keen on the vintage look, it's also available in a more modern 'Tech' version.)

For me this is great, as the Carbonio has been one of my favourite saddles of the last few years. However, as with all saddle reviews, what might be incredibly comfortable for me could be very uncomfortable for you. It is always worth testing out a few saddles before buying, if you can.

The Heritage comes in two sizes, S3 (135mm) and L3 (148mm). The S3 on test feels wider than some (the shape almost reminds me of an F1 car), and gives you increased support but without the kind of obstruction to your pedal stroke that can sometimes happen with wider saddles. It has the same distinctive stubby nose as the Carbonio, which almost makes them look like elongated TT saddles, and they're the same length.

A wide channel down the centre of the saddle – the 'Superflow' bit – helps relieve pressure on the perineum on long rides. I commented on how comfortable I found this with the Carbonio, and I am happy to report that I got the same level of comfort with the Heritage.

They do, however, feel quite different to sit on. The Heritage is considerably softer than the Carbonio, with a dual layer of foam and gel that allows some 'sink', and it offers more flex. There is a simple reason for this: the Carbonio is a performance saddle, designed to be stiff and stable, while the Heritage is aimed at gravel riding and touring, with comfort a priority.

The Heritage has TI316 'titanium-stabilised' steel rails, which offer both durability and shock absorption. It's a nylon composite shell rather than the carbon of the Carbonio, which allows for some flex, so comfort levels are higher and bumps less jarring.

At 263g, the Heritage is 60g heavier than the Carbonio, which isn't surprising, but it's also relatively heavy compared with competitors at this price range. The Fizik Tempo Argo R3 that Stu looked at in November comes in 19g lighter and £30 cheaper, while the Specialized Power Expert is a full £55 cheaper and nearly 30g lighter.

Overall, I've found the Heritage very comfortable, with a lot of flex and effective padding that makes long hours in the saddle a pleasure. However, the price is high compared to others with similar materials aimed at the same market.

Verdict

Very good saddle with a vintage aesthetic for touring or gravel riding, but the price is high compared to others

