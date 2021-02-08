Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Mid Length Sock

The Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Mid Length Socks are completely waterproof and really well made – they're pretty warm, too, at least at first. The trouble is, the outer fabric really soaks up water, which then chills your feet anyway. Plus they're a bit bulky, especially in road cycling shoes, and on me they're a loose fit.

If these fit in your cycling shoes without constricting bloodflow and consequently making your feet colder anyway, the benefits are noticeable. At least for an hour or so. Once your shoes and then the socks' woven nylon-elastane outer soak through, though, warmth is compromised even though your feet themselves are dry. The amount of cold water surrounding them still leaches heat away.

Sealskinz does these in four sizes (S-XL), and while the sizing is accurate, the fit on me was baggy around the foot, and the fabric – three layers bonded together, with a waterproof membrane in the middle and a merino/acrylic mix on the inside – is bulky.

These were thick enough to need all the adjustment backing right off in all the shoes I tried them with, and loose enough that they could essentially inflate if I pulled them on too quickly. It feels oddly like shoving your feet into balloons.

They seem pretty breathable, though I hardly suffer from sweaty feet at the best of times – things as cold as my toes usually have penguins on – and certainly not on winter rides in these. The length is good, though, and when dry they're pretty warm and comfortable.

I like the silicone grippers inside the cuffs, as they're very effective at keeping the socks up, and form a good seal against water running down your legs too. Sealskinz even prints the washing instructions beneath this clear layer in massive type – very considerate.

They can be washed at 40 degrees and even tumble dried, despite that membrane (just remember to empty the water out first...), and the construction overall feels rugged.

You'd probably hope so too, given the £40 price. Obviously, they're not your average socks, but that's £13 more than the Showers Pass Lightweight Waterproof Socks at £27.

Sealskinz' own Waterproof All Weather Mid Length Socks are £35 and, assuming they have less outer insulation to sponge up water, might actually work better.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter

Overall, these Waterproof Cold Weather socks are well made, totally waterproof and – when dry – warm. Unfortunately, they're a bit loose and bulky to work that well for road cycling, and the winterishly thick outer really holds water. Unless you're wading through puddles or pedalling through fords, ultimately they only slightly reduce, rather than solve, the problem of water-cooled feet.

Verdict

Totally waterproof and fairly warm in the dry, but bulky and the outer sponges up cold water

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website