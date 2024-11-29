“It’s s*** you can’t trust anybody to do the right thing”: Independent cycle shop forced to massively discount custom bike frame after being “completely stuffed” by customer who failed to pay; Reaction to Louise Haigh resignation + more on the live blog

An uncannily on-point story for this Black Friday — the only thing is that this discount isn’t born out of a place of corporate greed or any capitalist shenanigans.

Ricky Feather, the craftsman behind Feather Cycles from York known for making custom frames and winner of Bespoked Bristol, has shared the story of how he was duped for the third time this year by a customer who failed to pay for the frame, after all the fabrication was completed.

Despite having a pre-fab payment system in place, Ricky thought he would start building the frame as it was for someone he knew, giving them the benefit of the doubt. His goodwill didn’t pay much dividends unfortunately, as it marked the third time he was left “completely stuffed” this year.

> Meet the Maker: Ricky Feather video

“This frame is a perfect example of why around two years ago I was forced into a corner to not start any work without full payment for fabrication,” he wrote on social media. “It was a decision I didn’t take lightly as I really feared it would affect business.”

“The decision came after I was left broke, three Christmases in a row due to customers not paying invoices on completion of their frame.

“Luckily, my customers have been really understanding of the situation. Without cash flow, it’s impossible for small businesses to exist.

“Over the last 15 years, I have overcome a lot of hurdles and have had to make changes accordingly. It’s been tough, but I’m super stubborn and don’t let anything stop me. After all, I have no degree or qualifications to fall back on, no money sat in a pot, this is it for me. For nearly three-quarters of my working life, all I have known is Feather Cycles. I work way too much. It affects me both physically and mentally, it affects family life, even on holidays I don’t relax. It’s the first thing I think about in a morning and the last thing I think about at night.

“For the third time this year, I have been completely stuffed by a customer. I started this frame without the fab fee being paid, I gave it the benefit of the doubt as it was for someone I know and thought he was good for it.

“I want to use this as an opportunity to point out how important it is for independent businesses to be paid when invoices are raised. I don’t care if it’s me or the local seamstress, I’m speaking for all of us. I’m talking for everyone who builds bikes, it’s an incredibly hard business to sustain no matter how talented or resilient you are.”

> No discounts! Bike shops boycott Black Friday as majority of independent bike shops 'believe event negatively impacts their businesses'

Feather Cycles is now selling the frame at a massive discount, if anyone would like to purchase it and have the remaining work on it be finished by early spring. Ricky wrote: “It would normally retail for £4260 plus paint. £2500 plus paint and it’s yours.

He added: “It has tons of extras, including integrated headset, carbon ISP, T47,integrated flat mount bosses, hooded dropouts and custom stealth Di2 routed rear dropout. I can make an ISP topper tailored to your position on the bike, 0-25mm setback. It is designed around the new Columbus integrated cockpit (not included in the price).”

Several cyclists commented on Ricky’s post, offering him consolation. One person wrote: “There are some real tossers around but thought the cycling fraternity were ok. How wrong I am. Hope it works out on this frame for you. It’s s*** that you have to go through this. Your work is just the best and worth every penny,” while another added: “It's s*** you can't trust anybody to do the right thing.”

Here’s the dimensions for the frame if anyone’s interested in a little Christmas N+1 gift for themselves (or someone beloved). According to Ricky, the frame should be good for 5’8” - 5’10”-ish…