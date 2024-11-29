Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news

road.cc Black Friday cycling deals live blog: The £500 road bike is back at Halfords (and they're even less at Decathlon); £2,300 off Trek Domane SL 7; Rapha Core jersey just £49; Garmin deals at Amazon; £1,500 off Ribble Endurance SL R Disc + loads more

It's that time of the year again! Come check out all the best cycling bargains to be had (we may earn affiliate commission if you make purchases by clicking links to retailers on this page).....
Fri, Nov 29, 2024 09:09
2
road.cc Black Friday cycling deals live blog: The £500 road bike is back at Halfords (and they're even less at Decathlon); £2,300 off Trek Domane SL 7; Rapha Core jersey just £49; Garmin deals at Amazon; £1,500 off Ribble Endurance SL R Disc + loads moreBlack Friday 2024 - Live Blog v3
08:25
Here we go again... welcome to the Black Friday live blog!

via GIPHY

It wouldn't be the run up to Christmas without the consumerist frenzy that is Black Friday. Don't worry, you won't have to queue up outside for hours and fight for a telly here, all our cycling deals are online and available from the comfort of your own home (or work desk).

The whole concept of Black Friday is hardly one that thrills us, so please do feel free to sit all the sales hysteria out. Also if you can afford to and want to, there'll be hundreds of independent cycling businesses more than happy to take your trade this weekend, even if they can't offer you quite as good a deal as the big names; so spend there too if you'd rather.

As much as we'd happily live in a Black Friday-free world, ultimately, what this all comes down to is that, whisper it quietly, it is actually quite a good time to buy new stuff. Bikes, kit, tech, accessories — you name it and it's probably cheaper today than it has been at any point this year — so, it's kind of our job to tell you when there's great cycling products available at tempting prices.

There's no need to order for the sake of it but that upgrade, bit of winter kit, or Christmas gift idea might well be as cheap as it's ever been. In which case, who are we to tell you not to.

If the deals we've posted aren't genuinely the best around and cheaper than they are at other times of the year, we won't run them. If you find anything we've posted for less, let us know and we'll edit or remove the post. 

Let us know if there are any deals we've missed and we'll have someone manning the live blog all the way through today and on Cyber Monday too...

* You probably guessed, but we have to tell you: we may earn affiliate commission from some of the links you click on this page. Enjoy!

28 November 2024, 15:29
Bontrager's Circuit Road Cycling Shoes are down to just £60
2024 Bontrager Circuit cycling shoe

Looking for some new, dependable cycling kicks? This Black Friday you can grab a pair of Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes for just £60 - half off their original price!

These versatile, comfortable shoes suit all types of riding and are compatible with both two-bolt and three-bolt cleats. With a Boa dial and Velcro strap, they offer a secure and easily adjustable fit. 

They are available in both subtle and unsubtle colours: black, white, red, navy/coral, and radioactive yellow.

Save 50% on Bontrager's Circuit Road Cycling Shoes

This post is sponsored on behalf of Balfe's Bikes. Find out more about sponsored content on road.cc here

17:03
48% off Specialized's S-Works Evade 3 helmet, now £129
2024 Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet

Originally priced at £250, the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet, which scored an 8/10 in its road.cc review, now has more than £100 off in the Vivid Red colourway. You can also save between 20-30% on other colourways. 

Specialized claims the S-Works Evade 3 is the most aerodynamic helmet in the peloton, without compromising airflow, weight or comfort.

Buy the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet for £129

16:56
The Cycplus Cube Mini Pump is now £67.99 on Amazon
2023 Cycplus Tiny Pump CUBE.jpg

At just 97g and 65x46x28mm, the Cycplus Cube Mini Pump is a great thing to have out on a ride, making it easy to reinflate and top up your tyres on the go. You can now save 15% on Amazon. 

Buy the Cycplus Cube Mini Pump for £67.00 

16:31
Black Friday US deals: Energizer bike lights down to just $10, a huge deal on the S-Works Diverge, Silca seat packs down to $39 + more

There are admittedly more pressing things than bargains going on across the pond from where road.cc is based right now... but if you just want to forget about it all and go for a bike ride, there are plenty of shiny things on offer to enhance that ride! We're fairly sure a lot of the deals we've posted on here will send you to the brand or retailer's US website if they have one, but we've also cherry-picked these US-specific deals too.  

Specialized S-works diverge

First up, if you have some serious cash to spend on a versatile bike for road and gravel, but not quite $17k, then you'll be pleased to know the Specialized Diverge has had its priced slashed by 50%. Yep, for $8,749 this absolutely top-end allroad classic could be yours. 

Get the S-Works Diverge STR for $8,749, saving a huge 50% 

Energizer bike light

Elsewhere, Amazon has some pretty tasty deals including the Energizer X400 bike light for just $9.41. It's rare a rechargeable bike light from a reputable brand is priced this low, and 400 lumens is more than enough brightness to get you seen on the road. 

Bag the Energizer X400 light for just $9.41

Our other top Amazon US finds are the Garmin Edge 540 computer down to $249.99 (29% off), Silca's fancy Mattone seat bag down to $39 (22% off) and some Mulwark hex keys (with metric and standard sets) down to $15.66 (46% off). 

Get the Garmin Edge 540 for $249.99, saving $100 

Buy the Silca Mattone seat pack for $39, that's 22% off

Mulwark hex keys down to $15.66

15:55
25% off Hexlox anti-theft systems
Hexlox M12 Hexnut (1)

Hexlox is an anti-theft system for any part of your bike that is secured with a hex (Allen) key.  It's a small, stainless steel insert that's installed and uninstalled with the Hexlox key and fits into the already existing hex bolts on your bike blocking access to them.

This Black Friday, save 25% with the discount code PROTECTLOVE24

Save 25% on the Hexlox wesbite with the code PROTECTLOVE24

15:35
Save £140 on the Insta360 X3 action camera
Insta360 X3

The Insta360 X3 action camera is one of our favourite cameras, having been used for countless hours to capture footage for many of our videos. 

It can shoot a 360-degree image meaning you can choose multiple frames, take 62MP photos and 5.7k video, and has a claimed run time of 81 minutes. You can also loop recordings to save space on your memory card. 

The standard bundle is now £319.99, down from £459.99, while the bike bundle has been reduced from £549 to £398. 

Grab the Insta360 X3 action camera for £319.99, saving 30%

15:20
Exposure's Trace & TraceR MK3 DayBright Light set is now £76
Exposure Trace and TraceR Mk3 DayBright set

Exposure Lights have earned themselves a quality reputation with the main drawback of them being the price. We’ve spotted the Trace and TraceR MK3 DayBright Light Set for £76 (down from £95) at Tredz. Small and lightweight, these lights are a great option for getting you seen.

Save 20% on the Exposure Trace and TraceR MK3 DayBright Light set

15:03
53% off Castelli’s Spettacolo RoS Gloves at Balfe's Bikes
Castelli Spettacolo RoS Gloves

The Castelli Spettacolo RoS gloves are very good cold-weather gloves that are comfortable and keep out the worst of the weather – while still retaining a slimline, non-bulky build.

While these might usually feel pricey, they're now available for £59, down from their original price of £125. 

Get the Castelli Spettacolo RoS Gloves for £59

14:39
ICYMI... the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core is 20% off for Black Friday!
Zwift Ride Launch - bike close up at launch.jpg

We understand quite a few of you may have taken up this offer already, but just a reminder that the Zwift Bike with Kickr Core is now down to £959.99 for Black Friday - that's a 20% saving! To bag this all-in-one smart training wonder at the discounted price, just enter the code ROADRIDE20 at checkout.

Use the code ROADRIDE20 to save 20% on the Zwift Ride with Kickr Core

There are also savings on Zwift Play smart controls, Zwift apparel and training accessories - check out our article to see all the discounts in one place. 

10:49
Rapha's Core jersey is now just £49 at Sigma Sports
Rapha Core jersey 2023

An old favourite, the Rapha Core jersey which got 9/10 when we reviewed it back in 2020 has 37 per cent off at Sigma Sports. Simon's test had him confident it's a "great-performing, lightweight summer jersey" at a competitive price. Well, that price is even more competitive now, giving you a pound change from £50 (yes, I know you don't get change online)... anyway, it could be a nice present to your future self for when the weather is (maybe) nice again next spring...

Rapha Core short sleeve jersey reduced to £49 at Sigma Sports

14:16
Shimano's Ultegra 12s Di2 Disc Groupset is down to £1,199
2024 Shimano Ultegra R8170 electronic groupset drivetrain 2

Shimano's 12-speed Ultegra is one of the only groupsets to receive a 10/10 rating on road.cc and can now be picked up for quite a bit less than RRP.

Ultegra retains all the functionality of the range topping Dura-Ace groupset with a very small weight penalty that for most of us will make the most negligible of differences. 

Save 47% on Shimano's Ultegra 12s R8170 Di2 Disc Groupset from Sigma Sports 

14:02
42% off Gorewear's C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Jacket at Sigma Sports
Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Jacket

Gorewear's C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Jacket is a one-stop-shop of a jacket for riding into the winter and beyond. It features a soft shell that boasts full windproofing along with water resistance and a high-performance fit. With 42% off, this winter jacket is now £115, down from £199. 

Buy the Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Jacket for £115

13:43
Pick up a pair of Universal Colours cycling socks for a fiver
Universal Colours mono summer cycling socks

 

If you're on the hunt for stocking fillers or just treating yourself, the Universal Colours Mono socks are now down to a £5 in a range of colours and sizes - a significant markdown from their usual price of £14. 

Save 64% on the Universal Colours Mono socks

13:19
Specialized's Align II Mips helmet is now £26.99
Specialized Align II Mips Road Cycling Helmet

The Specialized Align II Mips helmet is a great value Mips-equipped lid for all kinds of riding, and it's now 40% off, down to £26.99.

Scoring a 9/10 in its road.cc review, the Align II doesn't scrimp on features and there are loads of colour options available at this discounted price. 

Buy now for £26.99 from Tredz

12:27
Stock up on the basics... Shimano cleats down to £10.99
Shimano SPD-SL cleats package (1).jpg

It's not all about the expensive stuff... Tweeks Cycles has Shimano SPD-SL cleats at half price, down to £10.99 today. Admittedly, that half price is on RRP and you'll find them a little bit more expensive at other places too, but that's the cheapest we've spotted so far.

Shimano SPD-SL cleats for £10.99

11:52
25% off Garmin Varia RTL515 rear radar and tail light
Garmin Varia RTL515

The Garmin Varia RTL515 doubles up as a rear light and radar system, which will give you warning for overtaking drivers. It's another product we've reviewed and were impressed by, Iwein giving it four stars back in 2022. The one downside was the price, then £169.99, something that has reduced in the last couple of years. Now, for Black Friday, Amazon has it down at £119.99.

Garmin Varia RTL515 reduced by 25 per cent at Amazon

14:48
Save on Pearson On And Off e-gravel bikes
Pearson On & Off Charge BF 2

Pearson have slashed up to two grand off its On And Off e-gravel bikes, with £2,000 to be saved on the GRX 820 model (shown above) and £1,500 off the GRX 610 version. Both bikes weigh around the 13kg mark - super light for an e-gravel rig - and come with Mahle's pocket rocket of a rear hub motor, the X20 350W. 

Electrify your ride on or off road for less! You can also read more about the offers here

Get the On and Off GRX 820 for £3,865

Check out the On and Of GRX 610, down to £3,465

10:36
Boardman SLR 8.6 road bikes reduced by £130 at Halfords, down to £520
2024 Boardman SLR 8.6 - riding 5.jpg

It's not just Decathlon with deals on budget road bikes. Halfords has taken £130 off the Boardman SLR 8.6, cutting it to £520 this Black Friday. Both the men's and women's version are that price and come with a Shimano Claris 8-speed groupset and rim brakes around an aluminium frame, a wide range of gears and space for 28mm tyres.

Boardman SLR 8.6 reduced to £520 at Halfords

10:07
16% off Garmin Edge 540 at Amazon
2023 Garmin Edge 540 HR - 1

Garmin's Edge 540 GPS cycling computer is under £300 with Amazon, reduced from £329.99 to £277.99, a saving of 16 per cent. One of Garmin's mid-range offerings, the 540 has all the mapping, climbing, workout and training features you'd expect from a modern cycling computer. The battery life is a stated 26 hours too, meaning you can spend less time charging and more time riding.

Garmin Edge 540 reduced to £277.99 from Amazon

09:24
£1,500 off Ribble Endurance SL R Disc
2024 Ribble Endurance SL R Disc - Sport

Ribble has slashed the price of its Ribble Endurance SL R Disc - Sport, a carbon road bike kitted out with Shimano's 12-speed 105 Di2 and Mavic Ksyrium 30 alloy wheels. It was £4,499 but now has £1,500 off and can be bought for £2,999. By our calculations, if you take into account the groupset and wheelset price alone, that's a carbon frame, Pirelli P-Zero tyres, Ribble RI-2 Integrated Carbon Handlebars and Selle Italia Model X saddle for around a grand.

Endurance SL R Disc - Sport for £2,999

08:59
£100 Altura packable cycling jacket reduced to £34.99
Altura Icon Pocket Rocket Waterproof Packable Jacket

The Altura Icon Pocket Rocket Waterproof Packable Jacket impressed when we had it in for review, Steve giving it four stars and concluding that it's a "well-made, well-shaped and stylish jacket that really keeps the wind and rain out effectively". When we tested it, the price was £125... today it's £34.99 with Tredz in all sizes and colours. 

Altura's Icon Pocket Rocket down to £34.99

08:38
Affordable road bikes now even cheaper at Decathlon

Winter steed? Commuter? Or just a very capable entry-level road bike that doesn't cost the world? Decathlon has slashed the prices on some of its women's Triban models. Considering how budget-friendly many of these are normally it might be a surprise to see further discounts for Black Friday, but here we are.

The women's RC500 and EDR are both available for under £400 in certain sizes and colours. The RC500 is up for £399.99, a saving of £200, in sizes small and extra small, both in Petrol Blue colour scheme. That's a sub-10kg aluminium road bike with a carbon fork, 9-speed Shimano Sora groupset and 28mm tyres. All for £399.99.

Triban RC500

Other deals include the Triban 'Women's Road Bike' in white down to £249.99 in sizes small and extra small, as well as the flat bar RC500 (also in Petrol Blue) with £200 off and down to £399.99 in size small.

28 November 2024, 15:43
Save over £2,300 on the Trek Domane SL 7 Gen 4 Carbon Road Bike
2024 Trek Domane SL 7 Gen 4

How about grabbing a carbon road bike with over two grand off? This Trek Domane SL 7 Gen 4 road bike in the colour gravel (pictured above) is now priced at £3,695, down from £6,025. 

The Domane SL 7 is a light and capable endurance road bike designed for long days in the saddle when ride quality is the number one priority. Despite the SL being the lower-tier option, you still get a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, carbon wheels and internally cabled cockpit, giving it a sleek, high-performance look. 

Buy the Trek Doman SL 7 Gen 4 Carbon Road Bike for £3,695

This post is sponsored on behalf of Balfe's Bikes. Find out more about sponsored content on road.cc here 

27 November 2024, 12:28
Save 30% on Tubolito's premium lightweight inner tube bundles with the exclusive code roadcc30
Tubolito Black Friday Bundle 1

If you're looking to save weight on your bike set-up, switching to a set of super light TPU inner tubes can make a huge difference... up to 140g compared to a pair of standard butyl tubes, in fact, according to Neil who gave a glowing review of the Tubolito Road on road.cc. 

Luckily for road.cc readers, Tubolito have lightened their prices for Black Friday too, offering a tidy 30% off all bundles from today until 2nd December with the exclusive code roadcc30. The bundles each include two tubes and a patch repair kit, and there's a bundle for all cycling disciplines: Tubo-Road, Tubo-CX/Gravel, Tubo-MTB and more. If you want to drop some serious grams, the S-Tubo-Road is a silly light 23g per tube! 

This is the best price we've even seen on Tubolito tubes, so you might have to be quick before stock starts to dwindle. 

Take 30% off Tubolito bundles with the code roadcc30

This post is sponsored on behalf of Tubolito. Find out more about sponsored content on road.cc here

road.cc staff

This content has been added by a member of the road.cc staff

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Quote:

Ribble has slashed the price of its Ribble Endurance SL R Disc - Sport, a carbon road bike kitted out with Shimano's 12-speed 105 Di2 and Mavic Ksyrium 30 alloy wheels. It was £4,499 but now has £1,500 off and can be bought for £2,999. By our calculations, if you take into account the groupset and wheelset price alone, that's a carbon frame, Pirelli P-Zero tyres, Ribble RI-2 Integrated Carbon Handlebars and Selle Italia Model X saddle for around a grand.

A good saving no doubt, especially if you're working on rrp for the groupset and wheels, but with 105 Di2 available from multiple retailers for £850 and Kysrium 30s available for as little as £270 (SJS Cycles) you're really looking at about £1900 rather than a grand for all the other bits mentioned.

Avatar
thax1 | 8 hours ago
1 like

Favero Assioma power pedals £249 single/ £369 dual on their website.

Latest Comments

 