road.cc Black Friday cycling deals live blog: The £500 road bike is back at Halfords (and they're even less at Decathlon); £2,300 off Trek Domane SL 7; Rapha Core jersey just £49; Garmin deals at Amazon; £1,500 off Ribble Endurance SL R Disc + loads more

It wouldn't be the run up to Christmas without the consumerist frenzy that is Black Friday. Don't worry, you won't have to queue up outside for hours and fight for a telly here, all our cycling deals are online and available from the comfort of your own home (or work desk).

The whole concept of Black Friday is hardly one that thrills us, so please do feel free to sit all the sales hysteria out. Also if you can afford to and want to, there'll be hundreds of independent cycling businesses more than happy to take your trade this weekend, even if they can't offer you quite as good a deal as the big names; so spend there too if you'd rather.

As much as we'd happily live in a Black Friday-free world, ultimately, what this all comes down to is that, whisper it quietly, it is actually quite a good time to buy new stuff. Bikes, kit, tech, accessories — you name it and it's probably cheaper today than it has been at any point this year — so, it's kind of our job to tell you when there's great cycling products available at tempting prices.

There's no need to order for the sake of it but that upgrade, bit of winter kit, or Christmas gift idea might well be as cheap as it's ever been. In which case, who are we to tell you not to.

If the deals we've posted aren't genuinely the best around and cheaper than they are at other times of the year, we won't run them. If you find anything we've posted for less, let us know and we'll edit or remove the post.

Let us know if there are any deals we've missed and we'll have someone manning the live blog all the way through today and on Cyber Monday too...

* You probably guessed, but we have to tell you: we may earn affiliate commission from some of the links you click on this page. Enjoy!