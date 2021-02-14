A cap is a great way to increase warmth, keep the sun/rain/sleet out of your eyes and hide that helmet hair at rest stops too... you can arrange those in your own order of preference! The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap offers all this and more, being wind and water repellent and well priced to boot. Only the stiff peak causes any issues at all.
Made using a three-layer construction, this light, unassuming little hat has a waterproof membrane as its middle layer, making it far more protective than the average casquette.
There's a mesh lining, a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric sweatband around the inside, and a stiffened peak. It comes in two sizes designed to cater to most heads, and has a small elasticated area at the rear to allow a good fit.
The size S/M I tried was a good fit on my fairly small head (I take a 55cm helmet), and sufficiently low profile that it fitted well under a helmet without unnecessary bulk. I did have some issues with the sweatband, which required a bit of fiddling at the front to get it sitting smoothly under the edges of the peak.
The fabric is brilliantly comfortable, giving good protection from both wind and rain without causing overheating. Sealskinz claim it's 'ideal for all temps,' but I'd definitely be concerned about full summer use as it runs on the warm side. It breathes well however, so doesn't get sweaty.
Peak stiffness
My only real issue is the stiffness of the peak and the fact it's unshaped – it run straight across rather than curving subtly. This doesn't cause any problems with visibility, but it does cause some discomfort across the front of the forehead.
The edge of the peak and indeed the peak itself are really quite stiff, and can get really rather uncomfortable by the end of a three-hour ride.
> 29 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing
It's possible the peak will soften over time and shape more easily to the head, and personally I'd be willing to persist with it – it's otherwise a comfortable and very effective hat for three-season use.
Value
At £25, the Sealskinz sits at the lower end of the price range for protective caps, and is (as you'd expect) more expensive than plain, non-wind and waterproof ones. It's a good bit cheaper than Gore's C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling cap at £40, and £7 less than the Sportful Fiandre NoRain Cap at £32
Both offer similar levels of weatherproofing and breathability as the Sealskinz, making this look like pretty good value.
Overall
The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap looks good, is light and does a fantastic job of balancing breathability with wind and rain protection. It's just a shame about the stiffness of that peak though – it's the only thing that can spoil its otherwise excellent comfort.
Verdict
Very comfortable and effective waterproof cap, marred slightly by its stiff peak slowly digging in
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap
Size tested: Small/Medium
Tell us what the product is for
Sealskinz says: "Say goodbye to water and sweat in your eyes. The Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap is a low profile cap that keeps you dry and protected no matter what the weather has in store. No one likes a wet head, not only is it uncomfortable, but it's a bit dangerous too. Stay dry, comfortable, and protected with this 100% waterproof cap."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
3 layer construction with waterproof membrane
Outer layer- 80% polyester/20% nylon
Inner layer - 100% polyester
Machine washable at 30
Available in sizes S/M (55-57cm) and L/XL (58-61cm)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made from soft, lightweight fabric.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Extremely breathable while being exceptionally protective.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Should last for years if treated right.
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
The overall fit and shape are great, but I had some issues with the stiff peak exerting pressure on my forehead.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
Very light for the level of protection.
Rate the product for comfort:
4/10
I found the stiff peak put pressure on my forehead, but otherwise it's extremely comfortable for fit, breathability and fabric feel.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes easily in the machine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Lightness, wind and rain protection, breathability, value.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Peak is too stiff for perfect comfort.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £25, the Sealskinz sits at the lower end of the price range for protective caps, and is (as you'd expect) more expensive than plain, non-wind and waterproof ones. It's a good bit cheaper than Gore's C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling cap at £40 and £7 less than the Sportful Fiandre NoRain Cap at £32.
Both offer similar levels of weatherproofing and breathability as the Sealskinz, making this look like pretty good value.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Probably
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Aside from the issue with the stiffness and discomfort of the peak, this is an exceptionally well made and effective cycling cap that gives great protection with three season wearability. With a softer peak it would be a nine, but even so, at this price I'd be inclined to persist and hope the peak eases up with time and use.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
I genuinely hope this is not the case. I could not remain at the scene as the driver was antagonising me and would not get away from me. I did get...
I think we need to ask the important questions here, and not treat this as a trivial issue. was the cyclist wearing hi-vis?
In his defence, I am a fan of the Cyckit saddle packs and have used them for about 5 years. The original is small, which I really like and it...
I think that boat has already set sail
As you have learnt, the solution is simply to apply a small amount of coppaslip to the threads before first use. I've done this on all mine and...
For shortish rides I carry 1 tube and some Park glueless patches, only had to use one once and initially it was fine but failed a week later on a...
These may be of interest to you -...
Drill the head off carefully. Remove the top cap, should allow access to the rest of the bolt. If it isn't seized cutting a simple slot should mean...
I think there's also a common misconception that driving fast and/or aggressively is a measure of driving skill.
But the judge was very critical of the driver and could have imposed a much harsher sentence but chose not to. The judge probably would have been...