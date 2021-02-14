A cap is a great way to increase warmth, keep the sun/rain/sleet out of your eyes and hide that helmet hair at rest stops too... you can arrange those in your own order of preference! The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap offers all this and more, being wind and water repellent and well priced to boot. Only the stiff peak causes any issues at all.

Made using a three-layer construction, this light, unassuming little hat has a waterproof membrane as its middle layer, making it far more protective than the average casquette.

There's a mesh lining, a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric sweatband around the inside, and a stiffened peak. It comes in two sizes designed to cater to most heads, and has a small elasticated area at the rear to allow a good fit.

The size S/M I tried was a good fit on my fairly small head (I take a 55cm helmet), and sufficiently low profile that it fitted well under a helmet without unnecessary bulk. I did have some issues with the sweatband, which required a bit of fiddling at the front to get it sitting smoothly under the edges of the peak.

The fabric is brilliantly comfortable, giving good protection from both wind and rain without causing overheating. Sealskinz claim it's 'ideal for all temps,' but I'd definitely be concerned about full summer use as it runs on the warm side. It breathes well however, so doesn't get sweaty.

Peak stiffness

My only real issue is the stiffness of the peak and the fact it's unshaped – it run straight across rather than curving subtly. This doesn't cause any problems with visibility, but it does cause some discomfort across the front of the forehead.

The edge of the peak and indeed the peak itself are really quite stiff, and can get really rather uncomfortable by the end of a three-hour ride.

It's possible the peak will soften over time and shape more easily to the head, and personally I'd be willing to persist with it – it's otherwise a comfortable and very effective hat for three-season use.

Value

At £25, the Sealskinz sits at the lower end of the price range for protective caps, and is (as you'd expect) more expensive than plain, non-wind and waterproof ones. It's a good bit cheaper than Gore's C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling cap at £40, and £7 less than the Sportful Fiandre NoRain Cap at £32

Both offer similar levels of weatherproofing and breathability as the Sealskinz, making this look like pretty good value.

Overall

The Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Cycle Cap looks good, is light and does a fantastic job of balancing breathability with wind and rain protection. It's just a shame about the stiffness of that peak though – it's the only thing that can spoil its otherwise excellent comfort.

Verdict

Very comfortable and effective waterproof cap, marred slightly by its stiff peak slowly digging in

