Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet.jpg

Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet

8
by Alex Bowden
Tue, Oct 08, 2024 09:45
0
£229.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Aerodynamic, comfortable and well put-together with a slot for your sunnies and a detachable rear light – but not cheap
Aero gains (claimed)
New, lighter Mips
Clip-on rear light
Price
Ventilation at slow speeds
Weight: 
301g
Contact: 
www.scott-sports.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Scott Cadence Plus (CE) helmet is supposedly faster than its predecessor. It's comfortable, and features the new lighter 'Air Node' version of Mips and a clip-on rear light. It'll be suitable for a wide variety of riders, with only ventilation coming up as any kind of shortcoming – which is the case for a lot of aero road helmets.

> Buy now: Scott Cadence Plus (CE) helmet for £229.99 from Pedalon

Scott says its Cadence Plus is its 'fastest ever road racing helmet'. This is a claim we can't specifically test, but it certainly looks the part and you can also purchase vent plugs for the front to supposedly improve its aerodynamics further.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - front.jpg

At this point the emphasis is heavily on speed and not so much on ventilation. But when those vents are uncovered, this isn't too much of a problem.

The helmet sports five sizeable front apertures and a similar number of smaller exhaust vents at the rear. There's a sixth one of sorts if you choose to remove the light, but even then the vertical adjuster runs across it, so I can't imagine it making much difference.

Together these provide good airflow through the helmet when you're rattling along at any kind of pace. Going uphill, in hot weather, you may wish the helmet were perhaps just a touch airier.

That may come across as an inevitable compromise when designing an aero helmet, but an effort is clearly being made here to provide versatility, as evidenced by that rear light.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - rear.jpg

An integrated light is not an obvious inclusion on a performance helmet, but plenty of us like to ride quickly at night or in the winter and we've all been caught out by a sudden change in weather.

It certainly shapes up as a useful addition as far as I'm concerned – and if you really don't like it, you can unclip it.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - detechable light rear.jpg

The light has three settings: solid, flashing and a sort of slow, pulsing, throbbing glow. It's bright enough for a helmet light and handy to have. I left it attached throughout the testing period.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - detatchable light.jpg

If you do decide to remove it, you reclaim a whopping 15g, taking the helmet's total weight down from an uncompetitive 301g and putting it kind of mid-pack among the various aero road helmets we've reviewed recently. Aero helmets do tend to be a little heavier.

I was testing a medium for 55-59cm heads and it fitted my 57cm noggin perfectly. Small (51-55cm) and large (59-61cm) sizes are also available.

Safety-wise, the Cadence Plus features Mips (Multi-Directional impact Protection System), which is designed to minimise the rotational forces transmitted to the brain in an impact. In this case, the lighter, Scott has employed the airier Mips Air Node version.

> All you need to know about Mips

Colour-wise, you can get black, white, diamond grey/lime green and – if you're a bit jauntier – 'ultra purple'.

The dial adjuster clicks loudly when you're tightening it and softly on the way out. It's chunky and rubbery and easy to tweak even in winter gloves. There are half a dozen settings for vertical adjustment too.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - tension system.jpg

The padding is adequate and unobtrusive and the strap smooth enough – a plastic divider routes the straps so that they sit a little wider of the ears.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - inside.jpg

The fastener is magnetic and works very smoothly indeed. Rest assured there are slots for your sunglasses, if that's a feature you require.

2024 Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet - strap.jpg

Value

With an RRP of £229.99, the Scott Cadence Plus is pretty dear even for an aero helmet.

That's the same price as the Trek Ballista Mips helmet, albeit with a markedly different look.

The £220 Met Manta Mips Aero Road helmet is a little lighter, but the Scott's integrated rear light adds to its utility for me. Meanwhile, the HJC Furion 2.0 is a chunk of change cheaper at £180, but lacks Mips.

And though the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 is more expensive at £275, you can often find it for a lot less.

For more options check out our best cycling helmets buyer's guide.

Conclusion

Aerodynamic, comfortable and offering a little more versatility than the average aero road helmet thanks to that clip-on rear light, the Scott Cadence Plus shapes up as an excellent all-rounder. I'd personally prefer a little more ventilation when climbing on a hot day, but that's likely to be the case with any helmet prioritising aerodynamics.

> Buy now: Scott Cadence Plus (CE) helmet for £229.99 from Pedalon

Verdict

Aerodynamic, comfortable and well put-together with a slot for your sunnies and a detachable rear light – but not cheap

road.cc test report

Make and model: Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet

Size tested: medium

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

"A racing helmet designed for high performance and maximum comfort."

An all-rounder with an aero emphasis.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Aero optimised (Scott claims it's faster than the old Cadence even without the optional vent plugs), Mips (the new more minimalistic air node version), magnetic buckle, rear clip-on light.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

The clip-on rear light is a nice touch and there's no conspicuous gap when it's removed. The only vents are front and rear.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Works as an aero helmet (and can be improved further with optional vent plugs). Works for more leisurely riding too with the clip-on rear light a handy extra, though it's less well suited to hot, hilly rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

301g is heavier than most of its rivals in the price bracket. However, 15g of that is the clip-on light, removal of which brings it back into the pack.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Scott's 'halo fit' adjustment system offers vertical adjustment alongside the usual ratchet tightener. The padding is adequate without being excessive. You might want a touch more ventilation on the hottest days.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It's undeniably an expensive helmet, but for a lot of cyclists it'll do a good job for pretty much every type of ride they do.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

We can't test the aerodynamic benefits, but there's no obvious reason to dispute Scott's claims. Its versatility is however obvious – it's comfortable, decently well-ventilated and there's a clip-on rear light.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Its versatility without significantly compromising in any particular area.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

I wouldn't say it was super easy to move the strap dividers forwards or backwards if they need fine tuning, but it's not some idiosyncatic design - you'll find the same dividers on other helmets - and once they're set up, you aren't going to need to tweak them again too often.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are certainly others that cost as much or more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Aerodynamic, comfortable and well put-together with a slot for your sunnies and a detachable rear light. What's not to like? Well, that'll be the price...

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 185  Weight: 78

I usually ride: Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, E-bike/utility

Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet 2024
Scott Cadence Plus (CE) Helmet
scott 2024
Scott
Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments

 